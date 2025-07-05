The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender Females' In Sports

We've stopped saying that the legacy media cannot sink any lower. Every time we think that, they keep digging some more until they hit a new depth.

A couple ot days ago, fresh on the heels of allowing states to ban mutilation of minors, the Supreme Court announced that they will hear two cases regarding the constitutionality of states banning men (a.k.a, 'trans women') from competing in women's sports. While no one can predict how SCOTUS will rule, and much will depend on the quality of arguments presented to it, most early predictions indicate that the court will affirm such bans as Constitutional.

Naturally, this has the gender cult in a panic. They are so scared, in fact, that ABC News decided to coin a brand new term for men in womanface.

They're not 'trans women' anymore, they are 'transgender females.'

The University of Pennsylvania's decision to ban transgender female athletes from competing in women's sports to resolve a civil rights complaint by the Department of Education is being slammed by LGBTQ activists and legal experts as unconstitutional. https://t.co/T5a1eXQ6r2 — ABC News (@ABC) July 5, 2025

Wait ... what? Transgender female? That doesn't even make sense.

The party of science, ladies and gentlemen!

ABC News is pretending females have been unfairly banned from women’s sports. https://t.co/rqii600Jxm — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) July 5, 2025

Completely false description. Female athletes are not being banned from competing in women's sports. Male athletes are, and rightly so. https://t.co/WNmckigYAG — Stephen Measure (@stephenmeasure) July 5, 2025

They're so broken, they are now trying to redefine biology.

And, of course, ABC News also cites 'legal experts' who are opposed to the ban.

You may want to take a seat for this, but it turns out that ABC is lying about that, too.

The experts named here are the legal director for the National Center for LGBTQ rights (a trans man) and an organizer for the Pennsylvania ACLU (a trans woman). https://t.co/TQzz5WPgY6 — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 5, 2025

LOL.

How can two people who can't define what a woman is be considered 'experts' about anything?

We're not going to cite ABC's article extensively, but here is a small sample of the quality of the 'expertise' regarding the University of Pennsylvania finally recognizing that men are men and women are women:

'It's embarrassing, dangerous and ill-advised. I think they made a very big mistake that they will come to regret,' Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, told ABC News. 'It's bizarre behavior, and it just seems humiliating that such a powerful, respected university is just caving in to these cruel and gratuitously hurtful positions.'

Embarrassing? Bizarre? Humiliating? Hurtful?

That sounds a lot like what Paula Scanlan must have been thinking when UPenn subjected her to 'Lia' Thomas disrobing in her locker room, and telling her that SHE needed counseling if she didn't like it.

We can only hope that Minter is one who will be making the case before SCOTUS. That should go over about as well as the left using 'trans man' Chase Strangio to make the case that states must be forced to allow chopping off healthy body parts from children.

“Legal experts” 🤣 — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 5, 2025

Between that and the 'transgender female' argument, ABC News is already earning itself a gigantic ratio on X.

XX=Female. XY=Male. Be a dear and tell us what combination of sex chromosomes you believe makes a "transgender female."



Meanwhile, only males have been banned from women's sports, as is right and proper. — Uncultured Purrl (@AmericanPurrl) July 5, 2025

“Transgender female athletes”



You mean men?



Hacks — GraceUnderPressure (@ExitStageRite) July 5, 2025

You want the Supremes to define sex for you? You ain't gonna like it. https://t.co/nHFK1KD3uW — Arthur Frelling Dent (@ArthurFrDent) July 5, 2025

HA. We can't wait for someone to try to make the case for 'transgender females' in front of Clarence Thomas.

We'll make popcorn for that one.

“Experts”. Laughable. “Expert” is generally a good indicator you’re about to hear some grade A foolishness. https://t.co/hv23yKXVVi — XX-XY Athletics (@xx_xyathletics) July 5, 2025

Especially when those 'experts' are limited to two people who don't understand reality or biology.

Legal “experts” that would fail a basic Biology test. — Omar at TX (@omarslopezarce) July 5, 2025

Don't be too hard on them. Ketanji Brown Jackson failed that test, too.

"transgender female athletes" see how they're using the language there? They're now calling biological males who identify as women "female". https://t.co/ZJlaMGHlVc — North Shore Enthusiast 🇺🇸 (@basedoahu) July 5, 2025

It's hilarious that they thought they could slip that in there without EVERYONE noticing and mocking them for it.

You think you hate the media enough but you really don't. https://t.co/N8cyhWjjr6 pic.twitter.com/d0mO3tSGqN — Dana Sharpe (@DanaSharpe18) July 5, 2025

Men have a Constitutional right to be in women's locker rooms? That's interesting. https://t.co/hAPU1pDgJS — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) July 5, 2025

Take it to court, but you'll have a hard time explaining why Title IX is unconstitutional. https://t.co/QXl9e9aUI9 — LincolnHillsFrau (@bayareahausfrau) July 5, 2025

LOL.

But ... but ... but it hurts the feelings of the deranged cultists! Shouldn't that make it unconstitutional?

(Don't laugh too hard. This is likely to be the crux of their argument.)

The correct noun is men. Men. https://t.co/L1cnkHgrHJ — Patsy Mink 🦉🌕 🐈‍⬛ 🌓 🐦‍⬛ 🌒🍄 (@darcwood) July 5, 2025

If you have to add the trans then the female descriptor becomes incorrect — PRob 🦚 (@615CPA) July 5, 2025

All those copywriters at ABC News and not one of them picked up on this egregious misuse of language.

Weird.

This trans athlete decision is bad says other trans people….



Your word salad ain’t fooling anyone — Tyler Harper (@TillaDaDrilla) July 5, 2025

The pathetic ABC 'news' crew is just straight up calling males female now. — DiscoMephisto (@DiscoMephisto) July 5, 2025

The language of gender activism is deliberately confusing.

“Transgender females” are males.

Males are being restricted from female sports.

Males should never have been allowed in female sports in the first place. — Judi Heppner (@JudiHeppner) July 5, 2025

Of course, it's deliberate. The assault on language from cultural Marxists has always been deliberate. It's what Marxists do.

What's funny about it is that the gender cult is dying a slow but well-deserved death, and yet they still think they can get away with this type of gaslighting propaganda.

Here's a breaking news flash for ABC News: You can't.