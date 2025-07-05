The Word is MALES: ABC Trots Out 'Experts' to Whine About Banning 'Transgender Females' In Sports

Clutch Those Pearls! Dems Manufacture ALL the Outrage Over Trump's Description of Corrupt...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 9:00 AM on July 05, 2025
Twitchy

We've stopped saying that the legacy media cannot sink any lower. Every time we think that, they keep digging some more until they hit a new depth. 

A couple ot days ago, fresh on the heels of allowing states to ban mutilation of minors, the Supreme Court announced that they will hear two cases regarding the constitutionality of states banning men (a.k.a, 'trans women') from competing in women's sports. While no one can predict how SCOTUS will rule, and much will depend on the quality of arguments presented to it, most early predictions indicate that the court will affirm such bans as Constitutional. 

Naturally, this has the gender cult in a panic. They are so scared, in fact, that ABC News decided to coin a brand new term for men in womanface. 

They're not 'trans women' anymore, they are 'transgender females.' 

Wait ... what? Transgender female? That doesn't even make sense. 

The party of science, ladies and gentlemen!

They're so broken, they are now trying to redefine biology. 

And, of course, ABC News also cites 'legal experts' who are opposed to the ban. 

You may want to take a seat for this, but it turns out that ABC is lying about that, too. 

LOL. 

How can two people who can't define what a woman is be considered 'experts' about anything?

We're not going to cite ABC's article extensively, but here is a small sample of the quality of the 'expertise' regarding the University of Pennsylvania finally recognizing that men are men and women are women:

'It's embarrassing, dangerous and ill-advised. I think they made a very big mistake that they will come to regret,' Shannon Minter, legal director for the National Center for LGBTQ Rights, told ABC News. 'It's bizarre behavior, and it just seems humiliating that such a powerful, respected university is just caving in to these cruel and gratuitously hurtful positions.'

Embarrassing? Bizarre? Humiliating? Hurtful? 

That sounds a lot like what Paula Scanlan must have been thinking when UPenn subjected her to 'Lia' Thomas disrobing in her locker room, and telling her that SHE needed counseling if she didn't like it. 

We can only hope that Minter is one who will be making the case before SCOTUS. That should go over about as well as the left using 'trans man' Chase Strangio to make the case that states must be forced to allow chopping off healthy body parts from children. 

Between that and the 'transgender female' argument, ABC News is already earning itself a gigantic ratio on X. 

HA. We can't wait for someone to try to make the case for 'transgender females' in front of Clarence Thomas. 

We'll make popcorn for that one. 

Especially when those 'experts' are limited to two people who don't understand reality or biology. 

Don't be too hard on them. Ketanji Brown Jackson failed that test, too. 

It's hilarious that they thought they could slip that in there without EVERYONE noticing and mocking them for it. 

LOL. 

But ... but ... but it hurts the feelings of the deranged cultists! Shouldn't that make it unconstitutional? 

(Don't laugh too hard. This is likely to be the crux of their argument.)

All those copywriters at ABC News and not one of them picked up on this egregious misuse of language. 

Weird.

Of course, it's deliberate. The assault on language from cultural Marxists has always been deliberate. It's what Marxists do. 

What's funny about it is that the gender cult is dying a slow but well-deserved death, and yet they still think they can get away with this type of gaslighting propaganda.

Here's a breaking news flash for ABC News: You can't.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie.

Help us continue exposing their grift by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

