HUGE Win For Children: SCOTUS Upholds the Right of States to Ban 'Gender-Affirming Care' on Minors

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 11:45 AM on June 18, 2025
Townhall Media

This morning, the United States Supreme Court handed down an enormous victory for children and for sanity with a 6-3 ruling upholding Tennessee's ban on transgender surgeries and sterilizing hormones for minors. 

Tennessee's Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti was one of the first to announce and celebrate the decision. 

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision in the 6-3 ruling. 

Here is the conclusion from the majority opinion

'This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not “to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic” of the law before us, Beach Communications, 508 U. S., at 313, but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment. Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.

The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is affirmed. 

It is so ordered.'

Across X this morning, champions of protecting children applauded the ruling. 

The wider implication of the ruling in U.S. v Skrmetti is that all states can now ban the horrific practice of destroying children in the name of 'gender-affirming care.' 

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, one of the many leaders in the fight to ban surgeries and sterilization of minors, offered a grateful reaction to the ruling. 

... which means child mutilation can be banned anywhere and everywhere in the country. And should be. This is a truly historic victory and I’m grateful to be a part of it, along with so many others who have fought relentlessly for years.

Others recognized the role that Walsh's movie, What is A Woman?, played in achieving this victory.

Libs of TikTok was also rightfully ecstatic. 

Of course, legacy media outlets tried their usual propaganda regarding the decision. 

'Transgender rights'? 'Targeting' transgender people? 

Get bent. These are CHILDREN. 

Megyn Kelly provided a perfect response to the gaslighting from Reuters. 

They're not going to like that one bit. 

Too bad. She's not sorry, and neither are we. 

'Thank God' is the correct reaction. 

Maybe no one was happier, however, than victims of the barbaric practice, detransitioners such as Prisha Mosley and Chloe Cole. 

... and every detransitioner who shared the truth. This victory is ours!

Yes, it is., More than anyone.

The SCOTUS decision today will help prevent more children from having to endure the horror that Mosely and Cole were forced to go through because people lied to them as young girls that they were 'born in the wrong body.'  

We applaud their strength in speaking out about the truth. Today is a tremendous win for them.

