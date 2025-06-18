HUGE Win For Children: SCOTUS Upholds the Right of States to Ban 'Gender-Affirming Care' on Minors

This morning, the United States Supreme Court handed down an enormous victory for children and for sanity with a 6-3 ruling upholding Tennessee's ban on transgender surgeries and sterilizing hormones for minors.

Advertisement

Tennessee's Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti was one of the first to announce and celebrate the decision.

Landmark VICTORY for Tennessee at SCOTUS in defense of America’s children! #Skrmetti pic.twitter.com/jqBao5MBNx — TN Attorney General (@AGTennessee) June 18, 2025

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote the majority decision in the 6-3 ruling.

BREAKING⏰



SCOTUS rules in U.S. v. Skrmetti that Tennessee's ban on so called gender affirming care is constitutional and satisfies the lowest tier of judicial review. The Chief authors, and the 3 liberals join in dissent.



It's a good day for the rule of law! pic.twitter.com/kjVcuHkp7F — Sarah Parshall Perry (@SarahPPerry) June 18, 2025

Here is the conclusion from the majority opinion:

'This case carries with it the weight of fierce scientific and policy debates about the safety, efficacy, and propriety of medical treatments in an evolving field. The voices in these debates raise sincere concerns; the implications for all are profound. The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements. Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not “to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic” of the law before us, Beach Communications, 508 U. S., at 313, but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment. Having concluded it does not, we leave questions regarding its policy to the people, their elected representatives, and the democratic process.



The judgment of the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit is affirmed.



It is so ordered.'

Across X this morning, champions of protecting children applauded the ruling.

👏 👏 👏



Parents have the fundamental right to raise their children, but they do not have the right to abuse their children.



Sex rejecting “transition” procedures are abuse. https://t.co/8eSwPmaV3r — Tiffany Justice (@4TiffanyJustice) June 18, 2025

Huge win for children and common sense!



SCOTUS ruled 6-3 to enable states to legally restrict chemical and surgical castration for minors. Thank you, @AGTennessee!



Let kids be kids. https://t.co/GMsGVh141J — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) June 18, 2025

The wider implication of the ruling in U.S. v Skrmetti is that all states can now ban the horrific practice of destroying children in the name of 'gender-affirming care.'

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh, one of the many leaders in the fight to ban surgeries and sterilization of minors, offered a grateful reaction to the ruling.

Three years ago, we launched our investigation into Vanderbilt’s child mutilation practices. We rallied in the state capital. Our lawmakers responded with a law banning child mutilation in the state. Today the Supreme Court upheld our law, which means child mutilation can be… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 18, 2025

... which means child mutilation can be banned anywhere and everywhere in the country. And should be. This is a truly historic victory and I’m grateful to be a part of it, along with so many others who have fought relentlessly for years.

Others recognized the role that Walsh's movie, What is A Woman?, played in achieving this victory.

Advertisement

Big win for the state of Tennessee — and the nation — by a 6-3 majority the Supreme Court says Tennessee can ban gender transition surgery on minors. Congrats to @AGTennessee & thanks to @MattWalshBlog who helped shine a light on how barbaric practice was in his documentary. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 18, 2025

Libs of TikTok was also rightfully ecstatic.

HUGE WIN FOR CHILDREN



HUGE WIN FOR SANITY



HUGE WIN FOR COMMON SENSE



HUGE WIN FOR AMERICA



The child mutiIation cult lost.



We won. https://t.co/l6t3YeWt5p — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 18, 2025

Of course, legacy media outlets tried their usual propaganda regarding the decision.

The US Supreme Court backed a Republican-backed ban in Tennessee on gender-affirming medical care for transgender minors, in a setback for transgender rights that could bolster efforts by states to defend other measures targeting transgender people https://t.co/vLSHeCNCOA pic.twitter.com/x5lvHaEAr7 — Reuters Legal (@ReutersLegal) June 18, 2025

'Transgender rights'? 'Targeting' transgender people?

Get bent. These are CHILDREN.

Megyn Kelly provided a perfect response to the gaslighting from Reuters.

They're not going to like that one bit.

Too bad. She's not sorry, and neither are we.

I was in D.C. the day SCOTUS heard U.S. v. Skrmetti, standing against radical gender surgeries on minors.



Today, the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s law protecting children from irreversible harm. Thank God we are choosing to protect the most innocent—our kids.#ProtectKids… pic.twitter.com/LA216R41cD — Rep. Aron Maberry (@AronMaberry) June 18, 2025

Advertisement

'Thank God' is the correct reaction.

Maybe no one was happier, however, than victims of the barbaric practice, detransitioners such as Prisha Mosley and Chloe Cole.

SCOTUS has made a ruling! It is legal for the states to BAN the chemical and surgical harm of minors for trans! This is amazing news!! — Prisha Mosley🦎 (@detransaqua) June 18, 2025

WE DID IT! 🎉



Moments ago the Supreme Court upheld Tennessee’s child-protection law in Skrmetti, 6 to 3. My heart is overflowing with gratitude. Every child in America is now safer.



Thank you to The State of Tennessee, the parents who never backed down, and every… pic.twitter.com/JkPFObQL6i — Chloe Cole ⭐️ (@ChoooCole) June 18, 2025

... and every detransitioner who shared the truth. This victory is ours!

Yes, it is., More than anyone.

The SCOTUS decision today will help prevent more children from having to endure the horror that Mosely and Cole were forced to go through because people lied to them as young girls that they were 'born in the wrong body.'

We applaud their strength in speaking out about the truth. Today is a tremendous win for them.