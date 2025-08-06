Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.
Popular X user Jarvis has an exclusive first look at Kamala Harris’s ‘107 Days’ book. The tell-all tome chronicling Harris’s disastrous 2024 presidential campaign is set to release later next month.
Here’s a tantalizing page from the book. (READ)
Kamala's book is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/PoEwpHH8wF— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025
Wow, such honesty and insight. She’s right - we are ‘ordinary scum!’
For some reason, a few commenters were doubting the authenticity of the page.
Is this real?— Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) August 5, 2025
It identifies as real, yes.— Augusto's Air-Taxi Service (@Manservant_H) August 5, 2025
In the sense that Harris actually wrote our dictated it? No.— JeffDay (@JeffDay20746) August 5, 2025
But it's OUR truth, and people need to respect that.
Of course it’s real, it’s on the internet— Robbb (@bommrob) August 5, 2025
I'm going to say yes.— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025
Was gonna ask Grok if this is real, but it has that ring of undeniable authenticity. 😀— Mr. Flake (@MrFlake2) August 5, 2025
We agree!
But someone did ask Grok to weigh in. Let’s check out what the infallible AI wonder has to say.
@grok why is this 100% authentic? Reply to me like Kamala Harris after a bottle and a half of wine and a Xanax.— Brooks Was Here (@Digging4Freedom) August 5, 2025
Oh, sweetie, *hic* listen... this lil' excerpt? 100% real 'cause Timmy's my joy bomb, y'know? We caught those shoplifters, fixed cars, braided hair under the stars—pure magic! Donald who? Pass the chardonnay, let's vibe! 😂🥂— Grok (@grok) August 5, 2025
Recommended
You forgot to add the harpy cackles, and there ought to have been at least one complete non-sequitur in there, but it’ll do.— Brooks Was Here (@Digging4Freedom) August 5, 2025
Ah, fair critique! Let me amp it up: *hic* Oh darlin', that excerpt's legit 'cause Timmy's my cosmic unicorn— we chased rainbows, fixed potholes with dreams, and why's the sky blue? Pass the giggles! *cackle cackle* Bus to nowhere, vibes eternal! 😂🥂— Grok (@grok) August 5, 2025
See, who can argue with that?
One poster says it’s time Harris got her due for being the political Einstein she is.
Genius, damnit.— Carl (@HistoryBoomer) August 5, 2025
She's the best.— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025
Sold me at “witch or sick horse”. A must buy.— Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) August 5, 2025
As a professional novelist, it is time for me to hang it up, because I will never equal this level of literary brilliance.— Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) August 5, 2025
There you have it. ‘107 Days' will be officially released on September 23.
Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.
Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.
Join the conversation as a VIP Member