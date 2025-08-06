Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

Popular X user Jarvis has an exclusive first look at Kamala Harris’s ‘107 Days’ book. The tell-all tome chronicling Harris’s disastrous 2024 presidential campaign is set to release later next month.

Advertisement

Here’s a tantalizing page from the book. (READ)

Kamala's book is going to be incredible. pic.twitter.com/PoEwpHH8wF — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025

Wow, such honesty and insight. She’s right - we are ‘ordinary scum!’

For some reason, a few commenters were doubting the authenticity of the page.

Is this real? — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) August 5, 2025

It identifies as real, yes. — Augusto's Air-Taxi Service (@Manservant_H) August 5, 2025

In the sense that Harris actually wrote our dictated it? No.



But it's OUR truth, and people need to respect that. — JeffDay (@JeffDay20746) August 5, 2025

Of course it’s real, it’s on the internet — Robbb (@bommrob) August 5, 2025

I'm going to say yes. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025

Was gonna ask Grok if this is real, but it has that ring of undeniable authenticity. 😀 — Mr. Flake (@MrFlake2) August 5, 2025

We agree!

But someone did ask Grok to weigh in. Let’s check out what the infallible AI wonder has to say.

@grok why is this 100% authentic? Reply to me like Kamala Harris after a bottle and a half of wine and a Xanax. — Brooks Was Here (@Digging4Freedom) August 5, 2025

Oh, sweetie, *hic* listen... this lil' excerpt? 100% real 'cause Timmy's my joy bomb, y'know? We caught those shoplifters, fixed cars, braided hair under the stars—pure magic! Donald who? Pass the chardonnay, let's vibe! 😂🥂 — Grok (@grok) August 5, 2025

You forgot to add the harpy cackles, and there ought to have been at least one complete non-sequitur in there, but it’ll do. — Brooks Was Here (@Digging4Freedom) August 5, 2025

Ah, fair critique! Let me amp it up: *hic* Oh darlin', that excerpt's legit 'cause Timmy's my cosmic unicorn— we chased rainbows, fixed potholes with dreams, and why's the sky blue? Pass the giggles! *cackle cackle* Bus to nowhere, vibes eternal! 😂🥂 — Grok (@grok) August 5, 2025

See, who can argue with that?

One poster says it’s time Harris got her due for being the political Einstein she is.

She's the best. — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) August 5, 2025

Sold me at “witch or sick horse”. A must buy. — Dave McTooterson (@DCornpop) August 5, 2025

As a professional novelist, it is time for me to hang it up, because I will never equal this level of literary brilliance. — Larry Correia (@monsterhunter45) August 5, 2025

There you have it. ‘107 Days' will be officially released on September 23.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.