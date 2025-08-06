VIP
The Left Who Cried 'Nazi!'
Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out...
Lefty Hero Mahmoud Khalil Says 'Globalize the Intifada' Chant Is Meant to Make...
Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cherry Bomb: The Runaways Changed the Face of...
VIP
Crazy Liberal Woman Asks MAGA, 'Why Do You Guys Hate America' and Everything
'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans...
Purrasic Park: Cat Replaces T-Rex in Spielberg Classic, Takes Over Other Hollywood Blockbu...
VIP
Media Three-For-All: Politico & 'News' Orgs Keep Covering Trump’s 'Third Term' Trolling as...
Queen of Wild Dumb-Tier: Trump Calls Into CNBC to Troll 'Low-IQ' Democrat 'Leader'...
Arizona State Senator Analise Ortiz Sparks Outrage: Accused of Aiding Illegals and Obstruc...
Democratic Socialists Call Nuclear Family 'Inherently Repressive, Racist, and Hetero-Sexis...
Desperate Dems: Eric Holder Says Redistricted Texas Could Stop Certification of Presidenti...
Gavin Newsom's Gerrymandering Gaffe: Hypocrisy and Ignorance on Full Display
Mollie Hemingway: Democrats Who Created and Pushed the Russian Collusion Hoax 'Should Be...

Must-Read! Jarvis Shares Totally Real First Excerpt from Kamala Harris’s ‘107 Days’ 2024 Campaign Memoir

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:02 AM on August 06, 2025
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

Note: The following Twitchy story contains satire.

Popular X user Jarvis has an exclusive first look at Kamala Harris’s ‘107 Days’ book. The tell-all tome chronicling Harris’s disastrous 2024 presidential campaign is set to release later next month. 

Advertisement

Here’s a tantalizing page from the book. (READ)

Wow, such honesty and insight. She’s right - we are ‘ordinary scum!’

For some reason, a few commenters were doubting the authenticity of the page.

We agree!

But someone did ask Grok to weigh in. Let’s check out what the infallible AI wonder has to say.

Recommended

'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans Ad
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

See, who can argue with that?

One poster says it’s time Harris got her due for being the political Einstein she is.

There you have it. ‘107 Days' will be officially released on September 23.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAMALA HARRIS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans Ad
Grateful Calvin
Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cherry Bomb: The Runaways Changed the Face of Music 50 Years Ago Today
Eric V.
Purrasic Park: Cat Replaces T-Rex in Spielberg Classic, Takes Over Other Hollywood Blockbusters (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out at Year’s End
Warren Squire
You Mad, Bro? Heath Mayo CAN'T DEAL After DOD Posts Photo of Pete Hegseth With Great Jeans
Grateful Calvin
J.K. Rowling's Razor-Sharp Wit Slices Through Trans-Activist Claims: A Social Media Showdown
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Work on It, Sweetheart': Megyn Kelly DROPS Sarah Longwell Over Beyoncé's Knock-Off Jeans Ad Grateful Calvin
Advertisement