Cha Cha Cha Cha Cha Cherry Bomb: The Runaways Changed the Face of Music 50 Years Ago Today

It all began when a young guitarist named Joan Marie Larkin left her hometown of Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, and moved to Los Angeles to chase her dream. A journey that would change music and lead the iconic Joan Jett to world fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Joan and drummer Sandy West were recruited by producer Kim Fowley, and on August 5th, 1975, The Runaways were born. Joan, as the story goes, auditioned for Fowley by playing a ukulele to a Sweet album. Bassist Micki Steele (who would later find fame with The Bangles) was added to the lineup, and the trio made their debut and the legendary Whiskey a Go Go in September.

Steele would leave the band in October, and the band would add Peggy Foster to play bass for a short time before she was replaced by Jackie Fox. Guitarist Lita Ford also joined the group. Shortly after, lead singer Cherie Currie was also recruited to join the band. The lineup was set, and music history was about to be made.

Today in Rock History



August 5, 1975

Guitarist Joan Jett and drummer Sandy West formed The Runaways, the first all-female rock band. They released four studio albums and toured with acts like Van Halen, Talking Heads, and Cheap Trick. Notable tracks include “Cherry Bomb,”… pic.twitter.com/oyV1ptq6sg — Rock History Live! (@KTrain939913) August 4, 2025

It wasn't as if females were unusual in the music industry. All-female lineups were common in Motown and even disco. Bands like Fleetwood Mac and Heart were popular, and Debbie Harry and Blondie were already trailblazing the alt-rock/new wave genre by the time The Runaways hit the scene. But an all-teenage, all-female, punk rock band?

Imagine hitting the LA club scene in 1976 and seeing four leather-clad teenage girls being led by a singer who often performed in lingerie. They were in your face, and the music was loud and aggressive. The Runaways were different from anything that had come before.

Their debut album featured the hit single 'Cherry Bomb' (which ironically was a smash hit in Japan) became the band's anthem. The Queens of Noise had arrived.

Joan Jett in the early days of The Runaways, 1975. (Photo by Michael Ochs) pic.twitter.com/6qaSeBp9Nb — Joan Jett pics (@JoanJettpics) August 3, 2025

Lita Ford performing with The Runaways, 1977 pic.twitter.com/mhochzFhBg — Classic Rock In Pics (@crockpics) July 26, 2025

The band would release four studio albums and one live album before going their separate ways in 1979, but their influence on the music world had just begun. While none had the same edge or attitude, more all-female bands would soon follow the path that The Runaways had paved. Micki Steele and The Bangles were a huge pop-rock band. Other rock bands like Faster Pussycat had varying levels of success. The influence of The Runaways is undeniable.

Their influence and impact on rock history were immortalized on the silver screen in the 2010 movie 'The Runaways,' starring Kristen Stewart as Joan Jett.

On this day in 2010, The Runaways movie about the pioneering all-girl rock band, hits theaters. The film, which focuses on group member Joan Jett is played by Kristen Stewart. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/o7Cmu510QQ — Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) March 19, 2020

The girls in the band weren't done with their careers when the group split up.

Cherie Currie released her first hit single, 'Since You Been Gone', with her twin sister Marie in 1980. Cherrie, who was once described as the lost daughter of Iggy Pop and Bridget Bardot, is still touring to this day.

Cherie & Marie Currie - Since you've been gone 1979 https://t.co/yCwkwXttQs via @YouTube — Michele (@Michele90541600) November 14, 2024

Cherie also became a prominent political voice in the 'Walk Away' movement.

My name is Cherie Currie from the 1970’s All Girl teenaged rock band THE RUNAWAYS, and I am Walking Away. And you can too. God bless you Brandon @BrandonStraka. You are LOVED baby! 🍒💣🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/bEBNhq4hwj — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) September 13, 2024

It used to be PUNK, R&R to vote Democrat. I fell for it. But when your party demands you live in fear, squaller, beyond your means by just buying groceries, gasoline, disrespecting our veterans, our police, our elderly, supporting CRIMINALS, chaos, riots, Hamas, FAILING Israel,… pic.twitter.com/JyHRucdbI2 — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) April 25, 2024

'Voting Dem used to be cool, now it makes you a fool.'

It used to be PUNK, R&R to vote Democrat. I fell for it. But when your party demands you live in fear, squaller, beyond your means by just buying groceries, gasoline, disrespecting our veterans, our police, our elderly, supporting CRIMINALS, chaos, riots, Hamas, FAILING Israel, demeaning us at every turn! HURTING our CHILDREN! Wasting OUR MONEY. Ineptitude with every policy! Lies and more lies.. NO MORE!The Democrat Party can KISS MY A$$. They don’t give a damn. That’s true.Voting Dem used to be cool. But now, it just makes you a FOOL.

Well said, Cherie, well said.

Lita Ford released several solo albums, and the blonde guitar goddess took full advantage of the MTV era. She reached the pinnacle of her success with the 1989 album 'Lita,' which featured two of the glam-metal performer's biggest hits. 'Kiss Me Deadly,' and a smash hit power ballad 'If I Close My Eyes Forever,' a duet with Ozzy Osbourne that reached number eight on Billboard's Hot 100.'

If I close my eyes forever, pic.twitter.com/N30ulbIFso — Jim ayass (@jimmj1010) July 25, 2025

There is little question that the breakout superstar of The Runaways was Joan Jett. Her band, 'Joan Jett and the Blackhearts,' produced classic hits like 'I Love Rock and Roll' and 'I Hate Myself for Loving You,' that solidified Jett as a true rock star in every sense of the word.

Her debut album, 'Bad Reputation,' stayed true to her punk rock roots.

Rolling Stone has twice named her to the list of greatest guitarists of all time, and in 2015, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. She is still touring today.

Drummer Sandy West, whom Currie had called 'One of the best drummers of all time,' was hoping to have a Runaways reunion, but was diagnosed with lung cancer and sadly passed away in 2006. She was 47 years old.

The Runaways were only together for four years, and yet they have left an indelible mark on music history, and it all started fifty years ago today.

50 years!!

You made us relevant and I can’t thank you enough! 🍒💣❤️🫵💋https://t.co/W4hX6iS1dY — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) August 5, 2025

On this day in 1975, The Runaways, featuring Joan Jett and Lita Ford is formed. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/gt5pgArPnq — Monsters Of Rock® (@MonstersOfRock) August 5, 2025

Rock on, ladies, rock on!

