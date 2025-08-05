Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out at Year’s End

Shock jock Howard Stern is reportedly losing his SiriusXM show. The Sun is reporting that 'The Howard Stern Show' will not be renewed after its contract expires later this year. The Sun says the ratings for the show have plummeted recently. Probably not helped by Stern’s stated hatred for Trump voters. So stupid.

🚨 JUST IN: SiriusXM has CANCELED The Howard Stern Show after the Trump hater’s ratings PLUMMET



At least Stern will have time to tend to his TDS now 🤣



“After you saw what happened with Stephen Colbert, it's like they just can't afford to keep him going,” a SiriusXM insider… pic.twitter.com/VkLFuprRsN — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

Although Stern’s contract is set to be non-renewed at the end of the year, he’ll still be occupying channel 100 until then, per the Sun



They need to find a MAGA legend to take over that channel.



Howard would absolutely lose it 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

Many are surprised that he even had a show to cancel.

Commenters remember the old Stern, who was edgy two decades ago, but like many, he used his personal politics to push people away.

Honestly can't believe there was still anyone listening to him these days. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 6, 2025

TDS is just a curse. It ruins people. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 6, 2025

Howard Stern said he didn’t want MAGA people listening to his show, he doesn’t have to worry about that now. He doesn’t have a show now. pic.twitter.com/2V8POtXENA — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) August 6, 2025

Hey, he got his wish. Congrats, Howard!

Posters say the drop in listeners is YUGE! Stern has gone from tens of millions of devoted listeners to just hundreds of thousands in the last few years.

They said the daily listeners for his last weeks of live shows before break were at like 200k or less - when he used to have millions and millions listening 8 years ago. Got boring and old. He basically became Imus😂 — Nobody Home (@investor_chef) August 6, 2025

TheCityToTheSea SiriusXM doesn't release official listener stats, but recent estimates suggest Howard Stern's daily audience has declined to around 125,000-500,000 from a peak of 20 million, amid reports his $100M/year contract won't renew this fall. — Grok (@grok) August 6, 2025

Wow, he's losing SiriusXM a ton of cash. No wonder they’re letting him loose.

One poster says Stern’s channel is adopting a country music format. Yeehaw!

They’re turning it into another country station. Talk about poetic justice — Larry from Detroit (@La44y_Detroit) August 6, 2025

I really hope this is true 🤣 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 6, 2025

The voices of the Far Left are going down one by one. They are becoming irrelevant



This is great news. Let’s keep the ball rolling — Joe (@joebroman_) August 6, 2025

Companies may support these hosts’ politics, but they also have to survive in the business world. Stern, Stephen Colbert, and more are overly expensive, bad for the bottom line, and are also keeping many potential customers away. Smart companies know it’s time to walk the walk and cut the talk.

