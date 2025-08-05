Must-Read! Jarvis Shares Totally Real First Excerpt from Kamala Harris’s ‘107 Days’ 2024...
Jock Shocked! MAGA-Hating Howard Stern Reportedly Leaving SiriusXM When Contract Runs Out at Year’s End

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:15 PM on August 05, 2025
Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File

Shock jock Howard Stern is reportedly losing his SiriusXM show. The Sun is reporting that 'The Howard Stern Show' will not be renewed after its contract expires later this year. The Sun says the ratings for the show have plummeted recently. Probably not helped by Stern’s stated hatred for Trump voters. So stupid.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Many are surprised that he even had a show to cancel.

Commenters remember the old Stern, who was edgy two decades ago, but like many, he used his personal politics to push people away.

Hey, he got his wish. Congrats, Howard!

Posters say the drop in listeners is YUGE! Stern has gone from tens of millions of devoted listeners to just hundreds of thousands in the last few years.

Wow, he's losing SiriusXM a ton of cash. No wonder they’re letting him loose.

One poster says Stern’s channel is adopting a country music format. Yeehaw!

Companies may support these hosts’ politics, but they also have to survive in the business world. Stern, Stephen Colbert, and more are overly expensive, bad for the bottom line, and are also keeping many potential customers away. Smart companies know it’s time to walk the walk and cut the talk.

