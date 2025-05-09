EPIC FAIL: Ben Dreyfuss Tries to Rewrite History to Make Dems the Hero...
NJ Mayor’s ICE Tantrum Lands Him in Cuffs, But Gov. Murphy Thinks It’s Just a Time-Out

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on May 09, 2025
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Earlier today, several Democratic members of Congress, outraged over the existence of an ICE detention center holding illegals, attempted to storm the facility alongside the town's mayor. The mayor, mistakenly believing local authority extended to federal facilities, was arrested after the group tried to breach the gates.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is now DEMANDING he be released. Settle down, Phil.

Oh, boo-hoo!

Oh, it was not unjust in any way, shape or form. Democrats just don't like it. 

What they really mean, is no Republican is above the law.

They truly only think laws are made for Republicans. 

Democrats love to flout the law. 

That would be a dream come true. 

To be clear, their standards are very low.

Again, only when conservatives do it. Democrats aren't required to follow the laws.

