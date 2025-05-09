NJ Mayor’s ICE Tantrum Lands Him in Cuffs, But Gov. Murphy Thinks It’s Just a Time-Out

Earlier today, several Democratic members of Congress, outraged over the existence of an ICE detention center holding illegals, attempted to storm the facility alongside the town's mayor. The mayor, mistakenly believing local authority extended to federal facilities, was arrested after the group tried to breach the gates.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Newark Mayor Baraka has been arrested and taken into federal custody for storming an ICE facility pic.twitter.com/CdO6lhDBJV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 9, 2025

Interim U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey @AlinaHabba announces the arrest of the Mayor of Newark for trespassing in an ICE facility: “NO ONE IS ABOVE THE LAW.



“The Mayor of Newark, Ras Baraka, committed trespass and ignored multiple warnings from Homeland Security… pic.twitter.com/Xq15XqSOt2 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 9, 2025

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is now DEMANDING he be released. Settle down, Phil.

JUST IN: NJ Governor Phil Murphy demands the release of ICE facility trespasser, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. pic.twitter.com/h6lsfwBC9k — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 9, 2025

Oh, boo-hoo!

How was it unjust, Governor?



The citizen in question clearly broke the law.



And no one is above the law, I have it on good authority. https://t.co/CBMiXlaUQ7 pic.twitter.com/nE6vVn2D9C — American Seppuku アメリカ切腹 (@usa_seppuku) May 9, 2025

Oh, it was not unjust in any way, shape or form. Democrats just don't like it.

What they really mean, is no Republican is above the law.

You’re such a douche, you think the mayor is above the law and allowed to push his way into that facility? What a moron. https://t.co/8Io7deK4jB — Drew Random on 𝕏 (@DrewMcD61214342) May 9, 2025

They truly only think laws are made for Republicans.

Read the supremacy clause & after that, get your elected officials in line https://t.co/i6oEwr7PYo — Jake S. (@J_squillz) May 9, 2025

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy is demanding Mayor Baraka be released from prison even though Baraka was just arrested for breaking federal law.



Speaking of breaking federal law, @GovMurphy admitted to harboring an illegal above his garage.



Murphy even dared the Feds to get the illegal. https://t.co/VvQuCTHKFH pic.twitter.com/LyndP7nnmo — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 9, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats love to flout the law.

I guess NJ needs to recall its governor and elect a new one. https://t.co/ILAvrLQ0Hk — Hollo Point 🇺🇸 (@hollo_point2020) May 9, 2025

That would be a dream come true.

If dems didn’t have double standards, they’d have no standards at all. https://t.co/r62otWOnVM — Talitha Koum (@raineybuck420) May 9, 2025

To be clear, their standards are very low.

I thought storming a federal facility was a threat to democracy, no? https://t.co/KSKPx0WYSA — Mike Wezousky 🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@WezouskyMike) May 9, 2025

Again, only when conservatives do it. Democrats aren't required to follow the laws.