John Kennedy UNLOADS on Joe Biden: 'He Was Pushing on a Door That Was Clearly Marked Pull'

Welp. Joe Biden has given America proof of life.

Sort of.

As Twitchy has reported, the senile ex-President emerged from hiding with two media appearances earlier this week. First, he sat down with the BBC, where he inadvertently summed up his entire presidency with the exclamation, 'What the hell is going on here?'

Following that, he bravely endured the blistering questioning from the harpies at The View. Except that Biden couldn't string together a coherent sentence in that interview. His wife, Lady Macbeth ... err ... we mean 'Doctor' Jill Biden, had to step in and try to save him.

If the goal of these interviews was to confirm that Biden wasn't running anything for the past four years and was merely a pudding-brain puppet on a string, like an unfunny version of Weekend at Bernie's, then mission accomplished.

Senator John Kennedy noticed Biden's barely coherent appearances and commented on them the way that only he can. Watch:

Senator Kennedy takes a blowtorch to senile Joe Biden, like only he knows how to do 😂 pic.twitter.com/3sgyNUWVA0 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) May 8, 2025

'He looks as if his first pet could have been a dinosaur.'

HA. No one does this as well as Kennedy does.

We particularly enjoyed the endless slow burn of Kennedy listing EVERYTHING that Biden mismanaged before closing with his finishing move:

'I watched him for four years, he and his people, pushing on a door that was clearly marked 'Pull.''

That's the Biden administration in a nutshell. Call it the Midvale School for Gifted Presidents.

“Midvale School for the Gifted”

November 24, 1986

By Gary Larson, The Far Side pic.twitter.com/UwBqrmTBjg — Tom Varghese Jr. MD, MS, MBA, FACS, MAMSE 🇺🇸 (@TomVargheseJr) November 23, 2024

Pushing on the door that was clearly marked pull😂😂😂 https://t.co/yWlOl1pd1N — BatCat (@CatrinaBrown4) May 9, 2025

It's good to know that Kennedy is a Gary Larson fan. And it makes sense, given the style of his humor.

At least Biden didn't try to pull the fire alarm on that door, like disgraced former Congressman Jamaal Bowman.

“Exquisitely awful”. You Senator are exquisitely wonderful. You’re my favorite politician. — Robert F (@MissingHag) May 9, 2025

We try not to have favorite politicians too often, because almost all of them let us down eventually.

But we do have favorite moments from politicians. And when it comes to those, Kennedy is in our Hall of Fame.

“Exquisitely awful” is right, and that litany of issues Joe got wrong was not half of it. — Cannae, Gaugamela, Austerlitz (@TherouxPeter) May 9, 2025

Kennedy just kept going on and on with his list of issues and policies that Biden 'mismanaged' (though much of it was deliberate), and he was correct on every one of them.

I think he nailed it at the end. “I saw what the American people saw.” And that says it all. — Gabriel Grantham (@GPG1776) May 9, 2025

We ALL saw it. That includes the legacy media and other Democrats who tried to hide it, and who are now trying to rewrite history to pretend that they were 'shocked' at Biden's debate performance.

As Kennedy himself might say, 'That dog ain't gonna' hunt.'

I do love me some Senator Kennedy! A man who tells it like it is with flair‼️ pic.twitter.com/UnKTJSevMe — PJD (@pjd3733) May 9, 2025

Nailed it🎯



“Exquisitely awful’



Perfect description of the Biden Presidency! — Denise Harrison (@DeniseHarr42740) May 9, 2025

I about spit out my drink out when he said “he looks like his first pet could have been a dinosaur 🦕” yoooo 😂😭 — InspireToBeUnique (@inspirebyliving) May 8, 2025

Biden's so old, he thinks global warming is real because he lived through the last ice age.

(We'll be here all week. Be sure to tip your servers.)

Cuts through it like a knife through butter. https://t.co/8dX1FEed0x — wizdom (@jmae5141) May 9, 2025

We're pretty sure that Biden isn't even allowed to hold a butter knife these days.

Senator Kennedy dead on as always and he says it in a most gentlemanly manner. I could watch him all day. Complete brilliance, right to the point and always polite. He's a truly impressive individual. https://t.co/Y2sBdAQwHb — catscratch2222 (@catscratch53367) May 9, 2025

Kennedy never raises his voice, and never alters his slow, southern drawl.

He just calmly delivers comedy killshot after comedy killshot.

Kennedy is spot on as usual! pic.twitter.com/Sg7EIGApMQ — G.O.A.T. OF THE BAD HAIR DAY (@GOATOFNOTHING1) May 9, 2025

Kennedy is a national treasure! https://t.co/32OBUnLgDY — Jason K (@diamonddad87) May 9, 2025

Senator Kennedy has the best one liners of anyone! He’s the man!🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 https://t.co/OkqL8fTv4u — Emmett Barnes (@EmmettBarnes10) May 9, 2025

We would buy tickets to watch Kennedy perform a stand-up set.

Book him, Tony Hinchcliffe!

Watching Kennedy roast Biden is the highlight reel we all need. 🔥 — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) May 9, 2025

Frankly, we'd kind of prefer just to leave Biden in our rear view mirror and in the dustbin of history where he belongs.

But if his evil, manipulative wife insists on trotting him out in front of cameras like the ancient artifact that he is -- and if the two of them continue to lie about everything that happened in their (yes, their) four years in office -- then he absolutely needs to be roasted.

Relentlessly.

And Senator John Kennedy is just the man to do it.