John Kennedy UNLOADS on Joe Biden: 'He Was Pushing on a Door That Was Clearly Marked Pull'

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:15 PM on May 09, 2025
MEME Artist Angie

Welp. Joe Biden has given America proof of life. 

Sort of. 

As Twitchy has reported, the senile ex-President emerged from hiding with two media appearances earlier this week. First, he sat down with the BBC, where he inadvertently summed up his entire presidency with the exclamation, 'What the hell is going on here?' 

Following that, he bravely endured the blistering questioning from the harpies at The View. Except that Biden couldn't string together a coherent sentence in that interview. His wife, Lady Macbeth ... err ... we mean 'Doctor' Jill Biden, had to step in and try to save him. 

If the goal of these interviews was to confirm that Biden wasn't running anything for the past four years and was merely a pudding-brain puppet on a string, like an unfunny version of Weekend at Bernie's, then mission accomplished. 

Senator John Kennedy noticed Biden's barely coherent appearances and commented on them the way that only he can. Watch: 

'He looks as if his first pet could have been a dinosaur.' 

HA. No one does this as well as Kennedy does. 

We particularly enjoyed the endless slow burn of Kennedy listing EVERYTHING that Biden mismanaged before closing with his finishing move: 

'I watched him for four years, he and his people, pushing on a door that was clearly marked 'Pull.''

That's the Biden administration in a nutshell. Call it the Midvale School for Gifted Presidents. 

The Atlantic Journo Jonathan Chait's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him on Fetterman Hit Piece
Amy Curtis
It's good to know that Kennedy is a Gary Larson fan. And it makes sense, given the style of his humor. 

At least Biden didn't try to pull the fire alarm on that door, like disgraced former Congressman Jamaal Bowman. 

We try not to have favorite politicians too often, because almost all of them let us down eventually. 

But we do have favorite moments from politicians. And when it comes to those, Kennedy is in our Hall of Fame. 

Kennedy just kept going on and on with his list of issues and policies that Biden 'mismanaged' (though much of it was deliberate), and he was correct on every one of them. 

We ALL saw it. That includes the legacy media and other Democrats who tried to hide it, and who are now trying to rewrite history to pretend that they were 'shocked' at Biden's debate performance. 

As Kennedy himself might say, 'That dog ain't gonna' hunt.'

Biden's so old, he thinks global warming is real because he lived through the last ice age. 

(We'll be here all week. Be sure to tip your servers.)

We're pretty sure that Biden isn't even allowed to hold a butter knife these days. 

Kennedy never raises his voice, and never alters his slow, southern drawl.

He just calmly delivers comedy killshot after comedy killshot. 

We would buy tickets to watch Kennedy perform a stand-up set. 

Book him, Tony Hinchcliffe! 

Frankly, we'd kind of prefer just to leave Biden in our rear view mirror and in the dustbin of history where he belongs. 

But if his evil, manipulative wife insists on trotting him out in front of cameras like the ancient artifact that he is -- and if the two of them continue to lie about everything that happened in their (yes, their) four years in office -- then he absolutely needs to be roasted. 

Relentlessly.

And Senator John Kennedy is just the man to do it.

Tags: FUNNY JOE BIDEN BIDEN ADMINISTRATION JOHN KENNEDY

