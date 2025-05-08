The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive Decline (WATCH)

Former President Joe Biden (and wife Jill) joined the harpies on 'The View' for another post-White House interview.

He insists he could've beaten President Trump, adding more evidence to the pile that his brain is Swiss cheese.

WATCH:

The View: “Knowing what you know now, do you think you would have beat Trump?”



Biden: “Yeah. He’s had the worst 100 Days any president has ever had.” pic.twitter.com/1LUI2g35n2 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 8, 2025

What's the Democratic approval rating again, Gramps?

Oh, that's right: 21%.

He also called Trump voters sexist:

Former Pres. Biden tells #TheView he "wasn't surprised" by Pres. Trump's win in 2024: "[Kamala Harris is] qualified to be president of the United States of America, but I wasn't surprised because they went... the sexist route." pic.twitter.com/GrtA9iZhP0 — The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025

Run with this, Democrats.

They also denied the cognitive issues, throwing the media under the bus in the process:

Former Pres. Biden responds to reports questioning his cognitive abilities while in office, saying on #TheView, "They are wrong."



"The people who wrote those books were not in the White House with us," former first lady Jill Biden added. "If you look at things today, give me Joe… pic.twitter.com/JndjhBmDMf — The View (@TheView) May 8, 2025

Interesting that Jill chimed in there, no?

🚨 WATCH: The View asks Joe Biden about reports about his mental decline, and he spends a whole minute babbling



And then Jill has to jump in to save him.



That tells you EVERYTHING. pic.twitter.com/LX4h0PE0dh — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 8, 2025

Very interesting.

Biden’s appearance on the View is going about as well as you’d expect. pic.twitter.com/0XID2b3cKL — blayne c. (@blaynecs) May 8, 2025

Look at Behar's face.

She knows Joe's brain is fried.

Summary of Joe Biden's interview on The View: pic.twitter.com/r3u0lGW3je — Andrew Stiles (@AndrewStilesUSA) May 8, 2025

Pretty much sums it up.

