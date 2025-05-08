The Bidens Join 'The View' to Dump on Kamala and Deny Joe's Cognitive Decline (WATCH)

VIP
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:15 PM on May 08, 2025
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Former President Joe Biden (and wife Jill) joined the harpies on 'The View' for another post-White House interview.

He insists he could've beaten President Trump, adding more evidence to the pile that his brain is Swiss cheese.

WATCH:

What's the Democratic approval rating again, Gramps?

Oh, that's right: 21%.

He also called Trump voters sexist:

Run with this, Democrats.

They also denied the cognitive issues, throwing the media under the bus in the process:

Interesting that Jill chimed in there, no?

Very interesting.

Look at Behar's face.

She knows Joe's brain is fried.

Pretty much sums it up.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


