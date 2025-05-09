Lefty Podcaster Tries to Womansplain What 'Gender Neutral' Toilets Really Are and Gets FLUSHED Over It

We don't know about you, but we're really tired of the Left playing these little semantic games with women's rights and privacy.

The bathroom debate rages on, and ever so often, some Leftist who thinks she's clever will chime in about 'gender neutral' bathrooms like she's had the most brilliant realization EVER.

Like Sarah here.

Who thinks it's no biggie to make women share bathrooms with men -- sorry, gender neutral bathrooms -- because we've all used a gender neutral airplane bathroom.

If you’ve used a bathroom on a plane, you’ve used a gender neutral washroom. https://t.co/o6C7VyyZvQ — Sarah Elder (@sarahelder) May 8, 2025

Can you spot the flaw in her logic, though?

Yeah. Last time we checked, airplane bathrooms were single-person only.

OMFG, how are you all this stupid!?!



Plane toilets are one in, one out, with no shared area. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) May 9, 2025

She's very stupid, apparently.

And thinks we're her intellectual peers.

Sarah, with respect, comparing a single stall to an open bathroom with multiple stalls is not reasonable.



When women express discomfort about sharing a bathroom with men, why not listen to them and learn their reasons? Dismissing or gaslighting their concerns does not foster… — Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM (@echipiuk) May 8, 2025

Because women don't matter.

There are still women only bathrooms for any woman to use.



But let’s be clear - these are separate stalls divided by partitions. It’s a urinal beside a toilet with no wall between. These are separate bathroom stalls. Gender neutral washrooms are a smokescreen for politics to… — Sarah Elder (@sarahelder) May 8, 2025

Right, because no one has ever filmed a woman under or over the bathroom stalls or in a bathroom, right?

Right, Sarah?

Have you ever shared a plane bathroom with a stranger? — Prisha 🦎 (@detransaqua) May 9, 2025

Nope.

Your bathroom at home is also gender neutral. Please invite all men to use the bathroom in your home while your daughter is taking a shower if you’re so confident it’s not a problem. — Gretchen (@ghorst76) May 9, 2025

She's used an airplane bathroom, after all.

SINGLE STALL. No one forced to share. But nice try.



Unless you're suggesting a woman should be forced to used an airplane bathroom with a man. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 8, 2025

If that man says he's a woman, probabaly.

Do you, honestly, not understand the difference between a single-occupancy lavatory & a multi-stall bathroom? — Chocolatey - Rosie Duffield's favourite (@WitchyMcWitch) May 9, 2025

She does not.

They are very serious and very stupid.

Liberals will pretend not to understand the difference between single use and communal bathrooms just for a chance to be snarky. It's really pathetic. https://t.co/tWn3zgVJ85 — Malachi Constant (@notxthatserious) May 9, 2025

BUT BATHROOMS HAVE STALLS!

With big gaps, open ceilings, and openings on the bottom.

But, with one exception, I have not SHARED that bathroom with a woman.



The issue is risk, to XX people who find themselves in a small space WITH XY people. https://t.co/JwoV83bVSI — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) May 9, 2025

Just a few years ago, the Left was screaming that all men are rapists. They're not, of course, but this writer is calling out the Left's own rules: if all men are rapists, how can the Left be okay letting them into women's bathrooms?

If you've slept in a hotel bed, everyone is free to sleep in the bed in your home. https://t.co/f71ydqqQnj — Progressive Misogyny (@JustMisogyny) May 9, 2025

Same logic.

Nailed it.

