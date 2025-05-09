John Kennedy UNLOADS on Joe Biden: 'He Was Pushing on a Door That...
Lefty Podcaster Tries to Womansplain What 'Gender Neutral' Toilets Really Are and Gets FLUSHED Over It

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 5:00 PM on May 09, 2025
ImgFlip

We don't know about you, but we're really tired of the Left playing these little semantic games with women's rights and privacy.

The bathroom debate rages on, and ever so often, some Leftist who thinks she's clever will chime in about 'gender neutral' bathrooms like she's had the most brilliant realization EVER.

Like Sarah here.

Who thinks it's no biggie to make women share bathrooms with men -- sorry, gender neutral bathrooms -- because we've all used a gender neutral airplane bathroom.

Can you spot the flaw in her logic, though?

Yeah. Last time we checked, airplane bathrooms were single-person only.

She's very stupid, apparently.

And thinks we're her intellectual peers.

Because women don't matter.

Right, because no one has ever filmed a woman under or over the bathroom stalls or in a bathroom, right?

Right, Sarah?

Nope.

She's used an airplane bathroom, after all.

If that man says he's a woman, probabaly.

She does not.

They are very serious and very stupid.

BUT BATHROOMS HAVE STALLS!

With big gaps, open ceilings, and openings on the bottom.

Just a few years ago, the Left was screaming that all men are rapists. They're not, of course, but this writer is calling out the Left's own rules: if all men are rapists, how can the Left be okay letting them into women's bathrooms?

Same logic.

Nailed it.

