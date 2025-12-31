MN Star Tribune Reporter Deena Winter Deletes X Account After Obsessing Over Nick...
House Probes Minnesota Fraud: Walz & Ellison Invited – X Users Predict No-Show & Kabuki Theater

justmindy
justmindy | 12:20 PM on December 31, 2025
AP Photo/Steve Karnowski

Chairman James Comer has announced the first hearings into the fraud happening in Minnesota and has asked Walz and Ellison to attend. It would be shocking if they showed up.

It should be subpoenas and if they don't show, arrests. Just like they did to Republicans.

Unfortunately, many on X were not moved. They don't believe Congress is really interested in doing anything about this issue and this is all for show.

Others were glad to hear the news, but holding their applause until they see some real results. They can't be blamed for that, honestly. 

People saw Fauci get away with murder with no consequences and it has made them distrust government. 

Maybe shutting the whole thing down for a while is the best bet. 

