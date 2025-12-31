House Probes Minnesota Fraud: Walz & Ellison Invited – X Users Predict No-Show & Kabuki Theater

Chairman James Comer has announced the first hearings into the fraud happening in Minnesota and has asked Walz and Ellison to attend. It would be shocking if they showed up.
will Ellison and Walz show?— GettingTrumpNow.com (@gettingtrumpnow) December 31, 2025
Highly doubtful https://t.co/mcDqeWIQ55
Should never be invites, just subpoenas.— Vettesetter (@vettesetter) December 31, 2025
Not much gets done with invites. They won't be there. https://t.co/bpDJrwmbzE
It should be subpoenas and if they don't show, arrests. Just like they did to Republicans.
NEW: House Oversight Committee Chairman @RepJamesComer announces the committee’s first hearing into the MN Somali fraud scandal will be on January 7th & will feature MN state lawmakers who sounded the alarm on the fraud & were allegedly ignored. MN Gov. Tim Walz & AG Keith… pic.twitter.com/jrSFEa7GKM— Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) December 31, 2025
“Hearings! We’ve got hearings coming!…see, nobody cares.” https://t.co/AH4rb0yjLn pic.twitter.com/9IK7FZZbCy— David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) December 31, 2025
Congressional hearings are nothing more than taxpayer-funded Kabuki theater.— Cal Evans (@CalEvans) December 31, 2025
Grandstanding, viral clips, stern faces—then crickets.
No indictments. No reforms. Grift keeps rolling.
Same sitcom, different episode. https://t.co/vjh98UqlNQ
I don’t know about you guys, but I have absolutely NO faith that Congress will do anything but put on a show.— Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) December 31, 2025
Does Congress understand how little faith the general public have in them?
The last thing they want is investigations into their own stock market trades. https://t.co/b1a3mSY805
Unfortunately, many on X were not moved. They don't believe Congress is really interested in doing anything about this issue and this is all for show.
Hearings, then more arrests… https://t.co/LvxFktuX2y— Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) December 31, 2025
Once again, @JamesComer tackling waste, fraud, and abuse head on.— Sean Southard (@SeanSouthardGOP) December 31, 2025
The real scandal? MN Dems are fine with fraud while folks work double shifts and can’t afford childcare.
It’s time for pink slips. https://t.co/Nydic9wuO7
That’s great but still waiting for arrests for all of the Biden family corruption that was discovered. https://t.co/70Z2lvkzf9— Voted 4 Trump 🇺🇸 God Bless America! Ultra MAGA (@ooscsouthoc) December 31, 2025
Others were glad to hear the news, but holding their applause until they see some real results. They can't be blamed for that, honestly.
Facui lied under oath and got away with it. Why should I feel hopeful about this?— Political Blasphememes (@PBlasphememes) December 31, 2025
People saw Fauci get away with murder with no consequences and it has made them distrust government.
Ahhh... the hearings.— Hacksaw Von Blowtorch (@VonBlowtorch) December 31, 2025
To be followed by a study committee, followed by bold pronouncements on the Capitol steps, followed by select interviews on Fox News, followed by...
nothing.
Let me know when ANY of the bureaucrats or politicians who were obviously complicit go to jail.— Janine Curran (@janinereturns) December 31, 2025
Also, Congress has the opportunity to shut down this corrupt system in January.
Make it a priority.
Maybe shutting the whole thing down for a while is the best bet.
