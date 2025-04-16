David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post

At this time, David Hogg has deleted his little message from last night, but thankfully, many people saved it. In the message, Hogg warns his readers tough times are coming for him and other Democratic leaders. According to Hogg, people will be trying to attack his character. Hmm .. that sounds nefarious.

This is going to be good.

“Many of them will be lies.” Not all of them though https://t.co/3I36rDGEi6 — JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) April 16, 2025

Most of them will be true, let's be honest.

Come on, you guys. David thought they were all 18. https://t.co/l3NsiVQFRu — The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) April 16, 2025

Womp Womp.

What are you trying to get out in front of, David? 🤔



"NOTHING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!" https://t.co/2ZI1E2REMI — Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) April 16, 2025

It's looking a little suspicious, honestly.

Color me completely unsurprised. — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) April 16, 2025

What do you think it is? Stolen money? Sexual harassment? — Haley🔥Shane | Traveling Brand Bard (@iamhaleyshane) April 16, 2025

My money is on sex. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2025

That's probably a good bet.

its always the people you expect the most — marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) April 16, 2025

It is actually zero surprise.

If they haven't come out yet how does he know they will be lies? pic.twitter.com/wQKOw4nWNg — Pliny (@Plinythebelter) April 16, 2025

The word "many" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 16, 2025

"Its not my fault we suck, its yours"

"I will continue to skim money cause its your fault not mine" — Samantha (@SamanthaBXgirl) April 16, 2025

It's never his fault, of course.

It would appear David Hogg did something very naughty that he knows is about to come out. He is trying to get out in front of something.



What do you think it is?



Sexual assault or financial crimes?



I bet it's a financial crime. What say you all? pic.twitter.com/f1yy06xgDa — Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) April 16, 2025

Whatever it is has him pretty shaken up since he posted that and has now taken it down.

What's David Hogg so worried about?



I'm betting we're gonna find out just how much money got laundered into his personal accounts through March for our Lives. pic.twitter.com/3CSgSWYua2 — Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) April 16, 2025

This is also a distinct possibility.

I hope it involves furry’s for some odd reason — Hard Pass (@HardPass4) April 16, 2025

A tweet in which David Hogg either admits he is deeply corrupt (he is) or the Democratic machine is deeply corrupt and out to destroy him. pic.twitter.com/bxbaukrWPE — fortes fortuna adiuvat (@nonamehoplite) April 16, 2025

Embrace the possibility of 'both'.

Odd choice of the word "many", instead of "all" or even "most".



Davey may have a conscience in there somewhere, but it was beaten silent a long time ago. — Timothy Conder (@timothy_conder) April 16, 2025

Hogg has always been a liar. He was never a victim at Parkland and was never in danger. He is a terrible person.