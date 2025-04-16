Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and...
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More...
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So...
'I'm Outraged': Rachel Morin's Grieving Mother SLAMS Chris Van Hollen's El Salvador Trip
The Social Security X Account CALLS OUT Joe Biden's Fear-Mongering Lies In Fact-Filled...
The Left's 'Trump Voters Now Regret It' Narrative Just Got Buried 6 Feet...
Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social...
Guy Benson Highlights Firebombed PA Governor’s Mansion to Expose Anti-Semitic Push for Glo...
We've Got New Info on That So-Called 'Maryland Man'
CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is...
BREAKING: Judge Boasberg Finds Probable Cause That the Trump Administration is in Contempt...

David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post

justmindy
justmindy | 5:45 PM on April 16, 2025

At this time, David Hogg has deleted his little message from last night, but thankfully, many people saved it. In the message, Hogg warns his readers tough times are coming for him and other Democratic leaders. According to Hogg, people will be trying to attack his character. Hmm .. that sounds nefarious. 

Advertisement

This is going to be good. 

Most of them will be true, let's be honest. 

Womp Womp.

It's looking a little suspicious, honestly. 

That's probably a good bet. 

Recommended

'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
Advertisement

It is actually zero surprise. 

It's never his fault, of course.

Whatever it is has him pretty shaken up since he posted that and has now taken it down. 

Advertisement

This is also a distinct possibility.

Embrace the possibility of 'both'. 

Hogg has always been a liar. He was never a victim at Parkland and was never in danger. He is a terrible person.

Tags: DEMOCRAT DNC GUN LIAR DAVID HOGG

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man'
Brett T.
BWAHAHA! Here's What El Salvador's VP Told Dem Senator Has to Happen So He Can Visit Deported Illegal
Doug P.
Marco Rubio Shuts Down Agency Responsible for Censoring Americans
Brett T.
CNN, MSNBC Pass on Covering Rachel Morin's Mother at the White House
Brett T.
Constituent Once Held Hostage by Iran Calls Out Cory Booker for Caring More About Illegals Than Americans
Amy Curtis
U.K. Green Party Deputy Leader Vows to Continue Fight Against Biology, Reality, and Women's Basic Rights
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Smug' Jesse Singal and 'Idiotic' JD Vance Spar Over Deportation of 'Maryland Man' Brett T.
Advertisement