David Hogg Preemptively Warns of False Stories Targeting Him, Then Dirty Deletes Post

At this time, David Hogg has deleted his little message from last night, but thankfully, many people saved it. In the message, Hogg warns his readers tough times are coming for him and other Democratic leaders. According to Hogg, people will be trying to attack his character. Hmm .. that sounds nefarious.
I TOLD Y’ALL!!!! pic.twitter.com/Iiyssi63zt— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2025
This is going to be good.
“Many of them will be lies.” Not all of them though https://t.co/3I36rDGEi6— JankyDisplay (@JankyDisplay) April 16, 2025
Most of them will be true, let's be honest.
pour gas on it https://t.co/rJ6B9WdxKC pic.twitter.com/zMhRYOniFR— Harambe-Actual, WebMD (@JuanEpstein67) April 16, 2025
Come on, you guys. David thought they were all 18. https://t.co/l3NsiVQFRu— The Amazing Critter Man 🇺🇸🐍🔫 (@_CritterMan) April 16, 2025
Womp Womp.
What are you trying to get out in front of, David? 🤔— Coder CoderDyne (@CCoderDyne) April 16, 2025
"NOTHING! ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!" https://t.co/2ZI1E2REMI
It's looking a little suspicious, honestly.
Color me completely unsurprised.— Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) April 16, 2025
What do you think it is? Stolen money? Sexual harassment?— Haley🔥Shane | Traveling Brand Bard (@iamhaleyshane) April 16, 2025
My money is on sex.— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 16, 2025
That's probably a good bet.
its always the people you expect the most— marilyn maupin (@marilynmaupin) April 16, 2025
It is actually zero surprise.
If they haven't come out yet how does he know they will be lies? pic.twitter.com/wQKOw4nWNg— Pliny (@Plinythebelter) April 16, 2025
The word "many" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) April 16, 2025
"Its not my fault we suck, its yours"— Samantha (@SamanthaBXgirl) April 16, 2025
"I will continue to skim money cause its your fault not mine"
It's never his fault, of course.
It would appear David Hogg did something very naughty that he knows is about to come out. He is trying to get out in front of something.— Spaceballs The X Account (@Grunt0313) April 16, 2025
What do you think it is?
Sexual assault or financial crimes?
I bet it's a financial crime. What say you all? pic.twitter.com/f1yy06xgDa
Whatever it is has him pretty shaken up since he posted that and has now taken it down.
What's David Hogg so worried about?— Feni𝕏 Ammunition (@FenixAmmunition) April 16, 2025
I'm betting we're gonna find out just how much money got laundered into his personal accounts through March for our Lives. pic.twitter.com/3CSgSWYua2
This is also a distinct possibility.
I hope it involves furry’s for some odd reason— Hard Pass (@HardPass4) April 16, 2025
A tweet in which David Hogg either admits he is deeply corrupt (he is) or the Democratic machine is deeply corrupt and out to destroy him. pic.twitter.com/bxbaukrWPE— fortes fortuna adiuvat (@nonamehoplite) April 16, 2025
Embrace the possibility of 'both'.
Odd choice of the word "many", instead of "all" or even "most".— Timothy Conder (@timothy_conder) April 16, 2025
Davey may have a conscience in there somewhere, but it was beaten silent a long time ago.
Hogg has always been a liar. He was never a victim at Parkland and was never in danger. He is a terrible person.
