There’s More to the Story of Four Masked Federal Agents Tacking a Man on a Bicycle

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 22, 2025
imgflip

As we reported this weekend, ICE has moved into Columbus, Ohio, to begin operations there. Mayor Andrew Ginther posted a couple of videos: one where he says to "our immigrant neighbors," "We have your back, today and always." He also shot a video with Police Chief Elaine Bryant, reassuring Columbus residents that the Columbus police department would not investigate them based solely on immigration status.

Advertisement

Retired career journalist Darrel Rowland earned a ratio by posting that "it's happening here" and linking to a Columbus Dispatch story about "what appear" to be four masked federal agents tackling a man on a bicycle and putting him into an unmarked car.

Rowland's post caught the notice of Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, who filled in the blanks.

The post continues:

This was a targeted operation to arrest Fernandez Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a criminal conviction for making a false police report. 

Flores entered the United States illegally at unknown date and location without inspection by an immigration officer. He will remain in ICE custody pending further immigration proceedings.

If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will not return.

So, ICE detained an illegal alien they were targeting.

That's why the veteran journalist covered his tracks by adding "what appear to be."

Advertisement

You sound like Bari Weiss.

Rowland was just remarking on what appeared to him after seeing what appeared to the reporters at the Columbus Dispatch.

***

Editor's Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Advertisement

Advertisement

