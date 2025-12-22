There’s More to the Story of Four Masked Federal Agents Tacking a Man on a Bicycle

As we reported this weekend, ICE has moved into Columbus, Ohio, to begin operations there. Mayor Andrew Ginther posted a couple of videos: one where he says to "our immigrant neighbors," "We have your back, today and always." He also shot a video with Police Chief Elaine Bryant, reassuring Columbus residents that the Columbus police department would not investigate them based solely on immigration status.

Advertisement

Retired career journalist Darrel Rowland earned a ratio by posting that "it's happening here" and linking to a Columbus Dispatch story about "what appear" to be four masked federal agents tackling a man on a bicycle and putting him into an unmarked car.

It's happening here...

A Dispatch reporter witnessed what appear to be four masked federal agents tackling a man on a bicycle and putting him into an unmarked carhttps://t.co/KKDTfI2vAN — Darrel Rowland (@darreldrowland) December 18, 2025

Excellent! Thanks for posting this feel-good story!! — Kreskin's Roommate (@ceebee301) December 22, 2025

Rowland's post caught the notice of Assistant Secretary for the Department of Homeland Security Tricia McLaughlin, who filled in the blanks.

And then there’s what *actually* happened:@ICEGov officers did NOT tackle this criminal illegal alien. This illegal alien lost balance on his bike and fell. Officers discovered his pants leg got caught in the chain of his bicycle and helped him get untangled from the bicycle.… https://t.co/R8KN4RBPRq — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) December 21, 2025

The post continues:

This was a targeted operation to arrest Fernandez Flores, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras with a criminal conviction for making a false police report. Flores entered the United States illegally at unknown date and location without inspection by an immigration officer. He will remain in ICE custody pending further immigration proceedings. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you, we will arrest you, and you will not return.

So, ICE detained an illegal alien they were targeting.

Retired journo... doing journo things.



Just can't stop themselves, can they? 🤡🤣 — Kelly_NWB (@NrthWestBound) December 21, 2025

Fantastic news – justice prevailed and safety is being secured! — Yana (@YanaHeat) December 21, 2025

The video is clickbait and DOES NOT SHOW THEM KNOCKING DOWN THE BIKE — Salt Foambreaker (@foambreaker) December 21, 2025

That's why the veteran journalist covered his tracks by adding "what appear to be."

It's perfectly fine to tackle during law enforcement. — Chris (@All_Right_Now2) December 21, 2025

Honestly, get the facts before you report garbage. Thank goodness Trump's administration fact checks. — VOX EPONA (@EponaVox) December 21, 2025

And you know what else? If they needed to tackle a guy on bicycle and throw him in an unmarked car, that's ok too. — Pallavi Raina (@PallaviRaina5) December 21, 2025

Excellent job, ICE... whatever it takes, deport them all... — david (@TahoewakeDavid) December 21, 2025

All of these so called instances from reporters just show how bad they are at their job.



The general public is who should be filming things and speculating.



A reporter should witness things, investigate the circumstances of what they saw, and then report it to the public. — Ryan Williams (@ryancwill) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

You sound like Bari Weiss.

Thanks ICE! Well done. — Greenbrier (@greenbrier_n) December 22, 2025

Darrel, you say you're a retired journalist, didn't we use to get all the facts first to present a valid story? If you still want to report, get contacts you can verify info with...You weren't just a little off, that was "A gross factual error"..@darreldrowland — Theta Tigers (@avalon_tracy) December 21, 2025

Rowland was just remarking on what appeared to him after seeing what appeared to the reporters at the Columbus Dispatch.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

Join Twitchy VIP today and use promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership.