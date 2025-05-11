Demsurrection Bop! Parody Music Video Celebrates the Newark Democrats’ Love for Illegal Aliens and MS-13

A new parody music video pays tribute to the ‘brave’ Democrat insurrectionists (aka Demsurrectionists) who clashed with ICE agents Friday in Newark, New Jersey. The video celebrates the love all Democrats have for illegal aliens, especially MS-13 gang members.

Have a look and listen to the punk-infused ‘Demsurrection Bop.’ (WATCH)

It is the perfect theme song for the Democrat Party.

If the song sounds familiar, it’s because it’s a parody of the punk rock classic ‘Blitzkrieg Bop’ by The Ramones. (WATCH)

We love The Ramones, too.

Commenters want these Demsurrectionists to be charged and face justice.

We’re not hearing the Democrat Party mantra of ‘No one is above the law’ much from Dems these days. Looks like they need a reminder of how important it is. Some charges for the Newark Demsurrectionists should do the trick.