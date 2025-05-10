The Shady Bunch: Six Words We Won’t Be Hearing from Democrats Over the Next Four Years

There are six words we won’t be hearing from Democrats very much over the next four years - ‘No one is above the law.’ Of course, Democrats have never believed that. They show us that every day as they rush to rescue illegal aliens from being deported or change the subject when it comes to former President Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons. Twitchy favorite Maze has made an excellent video showcasing these hypocritical hacks.
No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/a1dreULMDw— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025
“No one is above the law” means get Trump at all costs to Democrats.— The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 9, 2025
They don’t care about the law.
The Shady Bunch— That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) May 9, 2025
I wish I thought of that! Great comment.— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025
That’s awesome!
Commenters don’t expect to hear the phrase much over the rest of President Donald Trump’s term.
I bet they won't say it anymore. 🤣— Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) May 9, 2025
They won't say it once for the next four years. 😂— MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025
You’re absolutely right!— Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) May 10, 2025
lol... pic.twitter.com/RlI6IrZmIY— prometx (@prometx) May 9, 2025
We wish it were that easy.
Commenters say Democrats should never be trusted.
They don’t believe a word they regurgitate.— sighence (@krisuz44) May 9, 2025
Case in point.
This and the Adults are Back in Charge are my favorites. That one was a quicker cycle but they said it with such smug satisfaction and glee.— Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) May 9, 2025
It's going to be so much fun when they all get arrested! pic.twitter.com/etd1bwmMVK— Zombo (@13Zombo13) May 10, 2025
May 9, 2025
The phrase will be thrown away until Democrats are back in power. Thankfully, that looks like something we won’t have to worry about for a very long time.
