The Shady Bunch: Six Words We Won’t Be Hearing from Democrats Over the Next Four Years

There are six words we won’t be hearing from Democrats very much over the next four years - ‘No one is above the law.’ Of course, Democrats have never believed that. They show us that every day as they rush to rescue illegal aliens from being deported or change the subject when it comes to former President Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons. Twitchy favorite Maze has made an excellent video showcasing these hypocritical hacks.

‘Here’s the story of a bunch of liars…’ (WATCH)

No one is above the law. pic.twitter.com/a1dreULMDw — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025

“No one is above the law” means get Trump at all costs to Democrats.



They don’t care about the law. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) May 9, 2025

The Shady Bunch — That's .What .She .Said. (@ThatsWutISaid_) May 9, 2025

I wish I thought of that! Great comment. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025

That’s awesome!

Commenters don’t expect to hear the phrase much over the rest of President Donald Trump’s term.

I bet they won't say it anymore. 🤣 — Mike Scott 🇺🇸 (@mscott_1) May 9, 2025

They won't say it once for the next four years. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 9, 2025

You’re absolutely right! — Gypsy (@Gypsy_4_) May 10, 2025

We wish it were that easy.

Commenters say Democrats should never be trusted.

They don’t believe a word they regurgitate.

Case in point. — sighence (@krisuz44) May 9, 2025

This and the Adults are Back in Charge are my favorites. That one was a quicker cycle but they said it with such smug satisfaction and glee. — Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) May 9, 2025

It's going to be so much fun when they all get arrested! pic.twitter.com/etd1bwmMVK — Zombo (@13Zombo13) May 10, 2025

The phrase will be thrown away until Democrats are back in power. Thankfully, that looks like something we won’t have to worry about for a very long time.