Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson Erupt in Laughter as Ana Navarro Claims Biden...
Sen John Kennedy and Kristi Noem Explain Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country...
VIP
Rebrand Reversal: Jaguar Slams Brakes on Ad Agency After Sales Crash in Wake...
Woman Uses AI Technology so Her Deceased Brother Can Face and Forgive His...
Dems Want to Abolish ICE After Newark Mayor Arrested for Trespassing at Illegal...
It's Not a Circus Without the Clowns: NJ Mayor and House Reps FAFO...
VIP
Democrat Reps Storm ICE Gates, Brawl, and Cry 'Oversight' Because They Can't Handle...
EPIC FAIL: Ben Dreyfuss Tries to Rewrite History to Make Dems the Hero...
NJ Mayor’s ICE Tantrum Lands Him in Cuffs, But Gov. Murphy Thinks It’s...
British MP Who's 'Uncomfortable With Racism' Gets Lesson In What 'Uncomfortable' Really Me...
VIP
California: Home of Broken Promises
John Kennedy UNLOADS on Joe Biden: 'He Was Pushing on a Door That...
AWFLs on the March: MAJORITY of Columbia Arrests Were Unhinged, Leftist WOMEN
The Atlantic Journo Jonathan Chait's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Him on...

The Shady Bunch: Six Words We Won’t Be Hearing from Democrats Over the Next Four Years

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:04 AM on May 10, 2025
ImgFlip

There are six words we won’t be hearing from Democrats very much over the next four years - ‘No one is above the law.’ Of course, Democrats have never believed that. They show us that every day as they rush to rescue illegal aliens from being deported or change the subject when it comes to former President Joe Biden’s preemptive pardons. Twitchy favorite Maze has made an excellent video showcasing these hypocritical hacks.

Advertisement

‘Here’s the story of a bunch of liars…’ (WATCH)

That’s awesome!

Commenters don’t expect to hear the phrase much over the rest of President Donald Trump’s term.

We wish it were that easy.

Commenters say Democrats should never be trusted.

Recommended

Sen John Kennedy and Kristi Noem Explain Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country with Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Advertisement

The phrase will be thrown away until Democrats are back in power. Thankfully, that looks like something we won’t have to worry about for a very long time.

Tags: ADAM SCHIFF ANDERSON COOPER ARRESTS DEMOCRATS ERIC SWALWELL HYPOCRISY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen John Kennedy and Kristi Noem Explain Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country with Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings and Ben Ferguson Erupt in Laughter as Ana Navarro Claims Biden Doesn’t Tell Many Lies
Warren Squire
British MP Who's 'Uncomfortable With Racism' Gets Lesson In What 'Uncomfortable' Really Means
Amy Curtis
It's Not a Circus Without the Clowns: NJ Mayor and House Reps FAFO at Ice Detention Center in New Jersey
Eric V.
Dems Want to Abolish ICE After Newark Mayor Arrested for Trespassing at Illegal Alien Detention Facility
Warren Squire
Lefty Podcaster Tries to Womansplain What 'Gender Neutral' Toilets Really Are and Gets FLUSHED Over It
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen John Kennedy and Kristi Noem Explain Why Joe Biden Flooded the Country with Illegal Aliens Warren Squire
Advertisement