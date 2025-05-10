‘Conservative’ David Brooks Wants Everyone to Know He Has Admired Joe Biden for...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Republicans 'You All Got the White Supremacists Galore'

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 10, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Who wants to tell Rep. Jasmine Crockett that the KKK was Democrats, not Republicans? Do you think she knows, or is she just pretending, like she does with her speaking affectation? We're not sure what led her on this rant, but this is the same woman who just insinuated that Tougaloo College graduates should pick up folding chairs and whack people who share different political views. This follows her comment from March, encouraging people to “punch” their opponents (and knock Sen. Ted Cruz over the head). 

But we know from a CNN report this April that "violence in the country today is mostly from right-wing extremism," and there's "simply no equivalent on the Left." This was as leftists were firebombing Tesla lots and charging stations, and as we reported the other night, the famously right-wing Antifa has occupied a building at the University of Washington and is setting fires to the campus in protest of the school's ties to Israel.

Anyway, here's the face of the Democrat Party yet again:

She and Ilhan Omar should do a podcast together about how dangerous white men are.

It's all an affectation, like Hillary Clinton saying she "ain't no ways tired."

This editor used to defend Crockett from the title of dumbest member of Congress, insisting instead that she was shrewd … but now thinks it's possible to be both. 

***

