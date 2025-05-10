Rep. Jasmine Crockett Tells Republicans 'You All Got the White Supremacists Galore'

Who wants to tell Rep. Jasmine Crockett that the KKK was Democrats, not Republicans? Do you think she knows, or is she just pretending, like she does with her speaking affectation? We're not sure what led her on this rant, but this is the same woman who just insinuated that Tougaloo College graduates should pick up folding chairs and whack people who share different political views. This follows her comment from March, encouraging people to “punch” their opponents (and knock Sen. Ted Cruz over the head).

But we know from a CNN report this April that "violence in the country today is mostly from right-wing extremism," and there's "simply no equivalent on the Left." This was as leftists were firebombing Tesla lots and charging stations, and as we reported the other night, the famously right-wing Antifa has occupied a building at the University of Washington and is setting fires to the campus in protest of the school's ties to Israel.

Anyway, here's the face of the Democrat Party yet again:

Rep. Jasmine Crockett claims white supremacists, including the KKK, align with the Republican Party, asserting Republicans are "inherently" violent, with most violence targeting people of color. pic.twitter.com/Oe1SaQymmu — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 9, 2025

She and Ilhan Omar should do a podcast together about how dangerous white men are.

Just look at those moves. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/6UIOizeh92 — Sputnik (@VasBroughtToX) May 9, 2025

It's all an affectation, like Hillary Clinton saying she "ain't no ways tired."

Even with audio muted this is SOOOO cringe! — David Presley (no known relation) (@DP98640) May 9, 2025

That's funny to hear that from a person advocating violence. — Rudy Mogavero (@rudymogavero) May 9, 2025

Won’t last…..she’s almost 15 minutes old……🔥. — chipper (@realChipEvans) May 9, 2025

Jasmine wants attention. — DaysWorld (@DaysWorld1) May 9, 2025

Crockett’s act is wearing thin in Dem media circles. — Phillip Ruland (@Rulo123) May 9, 2025

Can somebody give her a history book ? — D Sprinkle (@dalonnas_60) May 10, 2025

How can one person be so wrong about everything? — El Goog 🇺🇸✝️☘️🌪️🛸🏜️ (@el_goog) May 9, 2025

Yet she's one of the most racist people we know. — Jaz Harlow (@HarlowJett) May 10, 2025

Makes sense I mean we are always the ones burning down cities and attacking other people physically for disagreeing with us. That woman is a giant pair of clown shoes. — Remington stonebreaker (@Stovepipe7979) May 9, 2025

She is an idiot and a racist and i don’t listen when such people speak. — Staida (@staidaz) May 9, 2025

This editor used to defend Crockett from the title of dumbest member of Congress, insisting instead that she was shrewd … but now thinks it's possible to be both.

