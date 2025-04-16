Democrats Dragged Joe Biden Out of Mothballs So He Could Lie About Social...
CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is Aging BADLY

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on April 16, 2025
Journalism meme

A couple of days ago CNN's Donie O'Sullivan sat down with fired Washington Post "reporter" Taylor Lorenz. The interview was notable (and by "notable" we mean very telling and not in a good way) when the two shared a good laugh over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while basically fawning over the man charged with his murder.

That same CNN journo had a recent story that essentially said violence and extremism in the U.S. comes almost exclusively from the right: 

"Violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism. There is simply no equivalent on the Left."

Wow, somebody slept through 2020 and so much more.

While we're on this topic, here's the latest on the hammer-wielding arsonist who targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family: 

There's a better alternate headline, and Scott Jennings has it:

Now imagine the headlines if the arsonist had been wearing a red hat.

Hey, maybe CNN could update the above report about violence and extremism in America coming almost exclusively from the right: 

That's because obviously they didn't feel like looking very hard.

Trust in the media is at rock bottom and hackery like that from CNN just contributes to the demise of "journalism."

Apparently they never even actually looked.

***

