CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is Aging BADLY

A couple of days ago CNN's Donie O'Sullivan sat down with fired Washington Post "reporter" Taylor Lorenz. The interview was notable (and by "notable" we mean very telling and not in a good way) when the two shared a good laugh over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while basically fawning over the man charged with his murder.

That same CNN journo had a recent story that essentially said violence and extremism in the U.S. comes almost exclusively from the right:

No ‘Equivalent’; Fake News CNN Insists There’s Only Serious ‘Extremism’ on the Right https://t.co/5gUb7xtKIQ — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 14, 2025

CNN: "Violence in the country today is mostly from right-wing extremism"pic.twitter.com/Bj8iq2anWj — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 14, 2025

"Violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism. There is simply no equivalent on the Left."

Wow, somebody slept through 2020 and so much more.

While we're on this topic, here's the latest on the hammer-wielding arsonist who targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family:

Pennlive: police warrant says arsonist targeted Pa. Gov. Shapiro for “what he wants to do to Palestinian people” https://t.co/Z9zK5soClz — Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 16, 2025

There's a better alternate headline, and Scott Jennings has it:

Free Palestine loon tries to assassinate Jewish American political leader and his family. https://t.co/GfRI6ACLXy — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 16, 2025

Now imagine the headlines if the arsonist had been wearing a red hat.

So he's on your team.



Great job, Democrats. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 16, 2025

Ah. So more left-wing, antisemitic violence then https://t.co/KXMQNPaEBr — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 16, 2025

Hey, maybe CNN could update the above report about violence and extremism in America coming almost exclusively from the right:

Jake's network just ran a special that couldn't find any examples of left wing extremism and violence. https://t.co/7Q3ES26AWC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2025

That's because obviously they didn't feel like looking very hard.

Just to recap, we’ve now had a CEO murdered, two assassination attempts against a now-president, a governor nearly killed with his family, and businesses burned to the ground…all by left-wingers.



But CNN just can’t find any examples of left-wing extremism. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 16, 2025

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan claims there is no equivalent on the left to right-wing extremism in a new special on CNN timed for the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. We've had arsonists on the left, cop shooters, two presidential assassins, ecoterrorists, etc., but Donie… — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 11, 2025

Steve Scalise would like a word. — ConservaBear 📟 (@Conserva_Bear) April 11, 2025

Trust in the media is at rock bottom and hackery like that from CNN just contributes to the demise of "journalism."

Is CNN still searching for left-wing political violence? https://t.co/MiOZi8yJ2l — Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) April 16, 2025

Apparently they never even actually looked.

