CNN's Report That Failed to Find Examples of Left-Wing Extremism and Violence Is Aging BADLY

A couple of days ago CNN's Donie O'Sullivan sat down with fired Washington Post "reporter" Taylor Lorenz. The interview was notable (and by "notable" we mean very telling and not in a good way) when the two shared a good laugh over the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while basically fawning over the man charged with his murder.
That same CNN journo had a recent story that essentially said violence and extremism in the U.S. comes almost exclusively from the right:
No ‘Equivalent’; Fake News CNN Insists There’s Only Serious ‘Extremism’ on the Right https://t.co/5gUb7xtKIQ— MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) April 14, 2025
CNN: "Violence in the country today is mostly from right-wing extremism"pic.twitter.com/Bj8iq2anWj— Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 14, 2025
"Violence in America is mostly from right-wing extremism. There is simply no equivalent on the Left."
Wow, somebody slept through 2020 and so much more.
While we're on this topic, here's the latest on the hammer-wielding arsonist who targeted Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and his family:
Pennlive: police warrant says arsonist targeted Pa. Gov. Shapiro for “what he wants to do to Palestinian people” https://t.co/Z9zK5soClz— Jake Tapper 🦅 (@jaketapper) April 16, 2025
There's a better alternate headline, and Scott Jennings has it:
Free Palestine loon tries to assassinate Jewish American political leader and his family. https://t.co/GfRI6ACLXy— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 16, 2025
Now imagine the headlines if the arsonist had been wearing a red hat.
So he's on your team.— JWF (@JammieWF) April 16, 2025
Great job, Democrats.
Ah. So more left-wing, antisemitic violence then https://t.co/KXMQNPaEBr— Sunny (@sunnyright) April 16, 2025
Hey, maybe CNN could update the above report about violence and extremism in America coming almost exclusively from the right:
Jake's network just ran a special that couldn't find any examples of left wing extremism and violence. https://t.co/7Q3ES26AWC— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) April 16, 2025
That's because obviously they didn't feel like looking very hard.
Just to recap, we’ve now had a CEO murdered, two assassination attempts against a now-president, a governor nearly killed with his family, and businesses burned to the ground…all by left-wingers.— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 16, 2025
But CNN just can’t find any examples of left-wing extremism.
CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan claims there is no equivalent on the left to right-wing extremism in a new special on CNN timed for the 30th anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing. We've had arsonists on the left, cop shooters, two presidential assassins, ecoterrorists, etc., but Donie…— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 11, 2025
Steve Scalise would like a word.— ConservaBear 📟 (@Conserva_Bear) April 11, 2025
Trust in the media is at rock bottom and hackery like that from CNN just contributes to the demise of "journalism."
Is CNN still searching for left-wing political violence? https://t.co/MiOZi8yJ2l— Grant Bosse (@grantbosse) April 16, 2025
Apparently they never even actually looked.
