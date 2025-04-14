What Taylor Lorenz Had to Say AFTER Being REKT for Fangirling Over Killer Luigi Mangioni Was Even WORSE

They Said WHAT About Kash Patel? The NYT Hits All-Time LOW with THIS...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on April 14, 2025
Twitter Screenshot

Lizard woman Taylor Lorenz is a big fan of murderer Luigi Mangioni. Most of us already knew this from her previous reactions to the situation, but seeing it on CNN during an interview where they both laughed like one of them was telling a super clever joke or story was really something else.

When will this old lady figure out how to read the room?

Watch:

A revolutionary.

Handsome.

Young and smart.

A MORALLY GOOD MAN.

Alrighty then.

Yes, yes, we made the same face. As did most of X:

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Yikes.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
We'd laugh if that wasn't so completely terrifying ... 

True story.

Eek, another Manson reference.

We believe that as well.

Lorenz responded:

Except, you know, she did praise him, and she knows it. She is treating him like a hero.

Otherwise, she wouldn't have shut down replies to this post.

Not to mention, she laughed again.

Tacky.

Something like that.

