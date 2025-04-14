What Taylor Lorenz Had to Say AFTER Being REKT for Fangirling Over Killer Luigi Mangioni Was Even WORSE

Lizard woman Taylor Lorenz is a big fan of murderer Luigi Mangioni. Most of us already knew this from her previous reactions to the situation, but seeing it on CNN during an interview where they both laughed like one of them was telling a super clever joke or story was really something else.

Advertisement

When will this old lady figure out how to read the room?

Watch:

Taylor Lorenz on murderer Luigi Mangioni: “Here’s this man who, who’s a revolutionary, who’s famous, who’s handsome, who’s young, who’s smart — he’s a person that seems like a morally good man, which is hard to find”pic.twitter.com/o2rmSu1MNV — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) April 13, 2025

A revolutionary.

Handsome.

Young and smart.

A MORALLY GOOD MAN.

Alrighty then.

Yes, yes, we made the same face. As did most of X:

You know who would disagree with the absurd assertion from Taylor Lorenz that Luigi Mangione is a "morally good man"?



Brian Thompson's wife and two kids.

pic.twitter.com/w3dEFoZ1JQ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 13, 2025

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Psychotic wench Taylor Lorenz gushes over Luigi Mangione, calls him a “morally good man,” and brags that fan-girling a murderer has led to the biggest audience growth she’s ever had. The CNN “journalist” sits and laughs along. Just an utterly depraved display all around. https://t.co/EJkaZNSGEy — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) April 13, 2025

Yikes.

We'd laugh if that wasn't so completely terrifying ...

Never has the phrase “he’s not going to date you” held more meaning. https://t.co/1y6MWRscc4 — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 14, 2025

True story.

Taylor Lorenz was born 40 years too late. She would have made an excellent member of the Manson Family. https://t.co/Huk5l236B1 — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) April 14, 2025

Eek, another Manson reference.

So Taylor Lorenz says that Luigi Mangione is a “morally good man”.

I believe that every day is Opposite Day for Taylor Lorenz. — NotYourJewishMom🩷 (@CaffMomREDACTED) April 14, 2025

We believe that as well.

Lorenz responded:

Lol I didn't even "praise" him I said that there are millions of Americans who rightfully view our healthcare system as barbaric and have made him into a hero. I even stipulated that we don't know his true ideology yet bc he hasn't spoken. https://t.co/ADEHqBXglo — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) April 14, 2025

Except, you know, she did praise him, and she knows it. She is treating him like a hero.

Otherwise, she wouldn't have shut down replies to this post.

Not to mention, she laughed again.

Tacky.

Ed. note - she praised a murdering psychopath. If you weren’t sure how toxic @TaylorLorenz is - now you know. Not a shred of ‘journalistic integrity’. She’s a murder junkie. https://t.co/v743MNzbMZ — WesW (@_Wes) April 14, 2025

Advertisement

Something like that.

============================================================

Related:

Great One™ Mark Levin Goes Off on 'Awful, Lazy, Radical Media' for Their Trump Coverage and It's GLORIOUS

WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story Was FALSE

Womp WOMP: Salena Zito Uses MATH to SCHOOL Victor Shi on Why Bernie's LA Rally Is Actually Meaningless

'How DID Joe Biden Get So Rich?!' Biden Family Bank Records Subpoenaed and WOW That's a LOTTA Dirty Money

HA! Maze NEEDLING Bernie Sanders After He Flipped OUT Over His Oligarchy Montage Is Brutal PERFECTION

============================================================