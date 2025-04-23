Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering but She Refuses to Listen

The legacy media is in a free fall. Polling shows 60% of Americans don’t trust the media. The answer is simple - Americans hate being lied to and constantly having fake narratives thrown in their faces. Good luck getting ‘journalists’ to admit they’re the problem. Scott Jennings tried on Tuesday night on CNN. But, in true ‘journalistic’ form, they rejected the truth and embraced the comforting lies that they love telling themselves.

Start here. (READ)

”ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” | Scott Jennings BLASTS legacy media for their “narrative over facts” agenda — — as Abby Phillip emphatically insists that their cratering credibility is NOT the fault of legacy media itself. To her, right-wing rhetoric is to blame. Jennings wasn’t having it: “The reason that you have lost trust ought to be obvious to you. And the way to fix it also ought to be obvious to you. And it has nothing to do with Donald Trump, but everything to do with the product." "Just try to make a better product that appeals to more people in the way you appeal to more people is by not crapping on half or more than half of the country." Holy smokes.

Jennings tried, but they refused to listen. (WATCH)

CNN’s Abby Phillip, like all Democrats who play ‘journalists’ on TV, was impervious to the truth Jennings was bringing.

If they were smart, they would listen to Scott. They aren't smart though. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) April 23, 2025

Scott's reaction is perfect when his colleague at CNN tries to gaslight that it is OUR fault that nobody trusts the lying media anymore 🙄 pic.twitter.com/au07i8zoeh — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) April 23, 2025

‘We’d be trusted if it wasn’t for you meddling right-wingers!’

The graying Democrat boomers protesting in the streets are CNN’s dwindling audience. They aren’t getting any younger, as this poster knows.

CNN, along with the rest of legacy media outlets are dying on the vine. Haven't they covered these recent leftist protests? Have they noticed the demographic taking part in them? 🤔 — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) April 23, 2025

“It’s not our fault we’ve been caught lying and hoaxing a million times" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

“It’s your fault no one believes us.” 😂 pic.twitter.com/vg73wMyQEJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 23, 2025

I hope they continue to blame us. The more they credit the wrong cause for their problems the less influence they will continue to have with most normal people. — John Lem (@jrlemiMD) April 23, 2025

Don’t worry. ‘Journalists’ (aka Democrats) cannot self-reflect. They will always look outward for why their industry is dying when a glance in the mirror would answer all their questions.