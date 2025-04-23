Queen of Denial: Rainn Wilson Spoils Stephanie Ruhle’s Parade of Lies by Pointing...
CNN Platforms the ‘El Salvador Four’ to Carry Out Dem Strategy Plan Laid...
Dem Says American Murdered by Illegal Alien is a ‘Distraction’ from Party’s Deportation...
VIP
Scott Jennings Weighs In on Republican Town Halls That Have Devolved into Boomer...
CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
VIP
Ryan Lizza Leaves POLITICO Because It's Not Meeting This Unprecedented Moment of Democrati...
VIP
Parental Rights Reign Supreme
Fake News: Former Israeli Ministry of Defense Employee Put on National Security Council
Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage...
VIP
My Heart’s with the Bibas Boys’ Father, Not Mahmoud Khalil’s Missed Moment
Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week
Keir Starmer No Longer Believes Trans Women Are Women Now That the Supreme...
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail...
Jezebel Wins the Prize for Most Ridiculous Headline About Pope Francis' Death

Legacy of Lies: Scott Jennings Tells Abby Phillip Why Media Trust is Cratering but She Refuses to Listen

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:36 AM on April 23, 2025
Twitchy

The legacy media is in a free fall. Polling shows 60% of Americans don’t trust the media. The answer is simple - Americans hate being lied to and constantly having fake narratives thrown in their faces. Good luck getting ‘journalists’ to admit they’re the problem. Scott Jennings tried on Tuesday night on CNN. But, in true ‘journalistic’ form, they rejected the truth and embraced the comforting lies that they love telling themselves.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

”ENOUGH IS ENOUGH” | Scott Jennings BLASTS legacy media for their “narrative over facts” agenda — 

— as Abby Phillip emphatically insists that their cratering credibility is NOT the fault of legacy media itself.

To her, right-wing rhetoric is to blame.

Jennings wasn’t having it:

“The reason that you have lost trust ought to be obvious to you. And the way to fix it also ought to be obvious to you. And it has nothing to do with Donald Trump, but everything to do with the product."

"Just try to make a better product that appeals to more people in the way you appeal to more people is by not crapping on half or more than half of the country."

Holy smokes.

Jennings tried, but they refused to listen. (WATCH)

Recommended

Queen of Denial: Rainn Wilson Spoils Stephanie Ruhle’s Parade of Lies by Pointing Out Legacy Media Bias
Warren Squire
Advertisement

CNN’s Abby Phillip, like all Democrats who play ‘journalists’ on TV, was impervious to the truth Jennings was bringing.

‘We’d be trusted if it wasn’t for you meddling right-wingers!’

The graying Democrat boomers protesting in the streets are CNN’s dwindling audience. They aren’t getting any younger, as this poster knows.

Advertisement

Don’t worry. ‘Journalists’ (aka Democrats) cannot self-reflect. They will always look outward for why their industry is dying when a glance in the mirror would answer all their questions.

Tags: BIAS CNN FAKE NEWS JOURNALISM LIARS LIES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Queen of Denial: Rainn Wilson Spoils Stephanie Ruhle’s Parade of Lies by Pointing Out Legacy Media Bias
Warren Squire
CNN Platforms the ‘El Salvador Four’ to Carry Out Dem Strategy Plan Laid Out in Politico Article
Warren Squire
Dem Says American Murdered by Illegal Alien is a ‘Distraction’ from Party’s Deportation Due Process Focus
Warren Squire
CBS Settles Lawsuit for Discriminating Against Straight White Men
Brett T.
NICHT SO GUT: NYPost Gets BUSTED for False Narrative About German Tourists Who Lied on Travel Visas
Amy Curtis
Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Queen of Denial: Rainn Wilson Spoils Stephanie Ruhle’s Parade of Lies by Pointing Out Legacy Media Bias Warren Squire
Advertisement