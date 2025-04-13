WHOA: Newly Declassified Docs Show FBI KNEW Pulitzer Prize-Winning WaPo Russiagate Story W...
The Chinese Think All Americans Are Fat and Bald, Apparently
HA! Maze NEEDLING Bernie Sanders After He Flipped OUT Over His Oligarchy Montage Is Brutal PERFECTION

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:20 AM on April 13, 2025
Democratic National Convention via AP

X user Maze (@mazemoore) has quickly become a Twitchy favorite mainly because he is the master of finding old footage lying liars telling lies and then dragging said liars with those lies. Sadly, Maze's content is often lifted by other popular content creators who don't always give him the credit he deserves.

As you know, Bernie Sanders was very angry about Elon Musk sharing footage of him ranting about the oligarchy for decades.

And now he knows we know it. 

What you might not have known is this footage came from Maze, who was more than happy to rub even more salt into Bernie's oligarchy wound:

To be fair, why bother changing points when the same dumb people keep voting for him? Seems they don't seem to mind that he hasn't had an original or honest fault in a long, long time ... if ever. 

Meaningless. Fake. Empty. Silly. Embarrassing.

We could go on and on.

Same, bro. Same.

