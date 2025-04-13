HA! Maze NEEDLING Bernie Sanders After He Flipped OUT Over His Oligarchy Montage Is Brutal PERFECTION

X user Maze (@mazemoore) has quickly become a Twitchy favorite mainly because he is the master of finding old footage lying liars telling lies and then dragging said liars with those lies. Sadly, Maze's content is often lifted by other popular content creators who don't always give him the credit he deserves.

As you know, Bernie Sanders was very angry about Elon Musk sharing footage of him ranting about the oligarchy for decades.

And now he knows we know it.

Bernie Sanders is raging at Elon for posting about Bernie’s decades-long warning about Oligarchy:



"Just yesterday, our good friend Elon Musk sent out a tweet. And in essence he said Bernie Sanders has been talking about the growth of oligarchy year after year after year."… pic.twitter.com/zesPWYuEir — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

What you might not have known is this footage came from Maze, who was more than happy to rub even more salt into Bernie's oligarchy wound:

Looks like my oligarchy video got under Bernie's skin. 🤣



No Bernie, you didn't say we are an oligarchy. You said last week that we are still rapidly moving towards oligarchy. Same message as 1993 and every year since. 🤡



At least you are finally updating your talking points. https://t.co/VWHNzAo4Mq — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 12, 2025

To be fair, why bother changing points when the same dumb people keep voting for him? Seems they don't seem to mind that he hasn't had an original or honest fault in a long, long time ... if ever.

Broke him! 🔥 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 12, 2025

Knowing how slowly Bernie gets anything done, 32 years is very rapid in his eyes. — Brent D Gifford (@brentdgifford) April 12, 2025

His predictions about the oligarchy is like AOC’s predictions about global warming. — RedVirgo🔥Stacy 🔥 (@stacy_redvirgo) April 12, 2025

Meaningless. Fake. Empty. Silly. Embarrassing.

We could go on and on.

Same, bro. Same.

