U Know U LYIN'! Jasmine Crockett DROPPED for GOP Budget Thread That's SHOCKINGLY Wrong on So Many Levels

Jasmine Crockett put out a thread on the GOP's budget, and guys, there is no way she wrote this. At no point do any of the posts include the words 'Imma, Gotchyu,' or any curse words, so clearly, this was written by an intern who is ironically smarter than she is.

Granted, they're wrong about the budget, but they can at least write in complete sentences and legibly.

Take a look:

Yesterday, Republicans passed a so-called “budget” resolution that would gut Medicaid, SNAP, veterans’ benefits, and free school lunches.



Let me break down what that means for my people in TX-30:



🧵 (1/4) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 11, 2025

Literally, nothing in this post is true, but go off, intern.

93,000 folks in TX-30 who get health coverage through the Affordable Care Act are looking at a $440 hike in premiums every year — that’s a 77% increase.



All so billionaires can get another tax break.



(2/4) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 11, 2025

If she's referring to the Trump tax cuts, and we can only assume it is, then 80% of Americans have benefitted from those cuts. And while it would be nice if we were all billionaires, that's just not the truth.

Keep going.

123,930 people on Medicaid — or STAR+PLUS here in Texas — could lose their health care altogether.



We’re talking about seniors, people with disabilities, and low-income families who actually need this coverage.



(3/4) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 11, 2025

Nobody is gutting Medicaid.

This reckless “plan” would:⁰— Rip food off the tables of 115,000 TX-30 residents on SNAP⁰— Take free lunch from 97,497 kids in our schools



They love calling it a budget.



But let’s call it what it really is: an attack on working families.



(4/4) — Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (@RepJasmine) April 11, 2025

We told you guys it was bad.

Yikes, right?

You're the one that claimed the other day that prices and homes are high because of Trump's deportations right?



9/10 chance you don't even know what a budget is — Matt (@amattattack) April 11, 2025

Jasmine is indeed the Democrat who claimed deportations are making things more expensive in our country.

This right here is exactly why TX-30 is ready to show you the door, Jasmine.



You’re out here trying to terrify people with a thread full of spin. Let’s break it down:



You’re citing a non-binding budget resolution like it’s official policy. It’s not. It’s a messaging document,… — Trailblazer (@trailblazer817) April 11, 2025

Because she (the intern) doesn't care about telling the truth, she/he/it only cares about scaring people into voting for Democrats.

You couldn’t ‘break down’ a Lego house. — Joseph Letts (@LettsJoseph) April 11, 2025

Oof.

Let me be clear.



Let me break it down for Temu Maxine aka Jazzy Crotchett and I don't even need a 🧵



*clears throat* 👇 pic.twitter.com/nelxFM3MPU — dani 🇺🇲 (@1wiseass) April 11, 2025

Ahem.

