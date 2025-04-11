U Know U LYIN'! Jasmine Crockett DROPPED for GOP Budget Thread That's SHOCKINGLY Wrong on So Many Levels

Welcome Home! Released Prisoner Ksenia Karelina Has a Special Message for Trump and...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Jasmine Crockett put out a thread on the GOP's budget, and guys, there is no way she wrote this. At no point do any of the posts include the words 'Imma, Gotchyu,' or any curse words, so clearly, this was written by an intern who is ironically smarter than she is.

Granted, they're wrong about the budget, but they can at least write in complete sentences and legibly.

Take a look:

Literally, nothing in this post is true, but go off, intern.

If she's referring to the Trump tax cuts, and we can only assume it is, then 80% of Americans have benefitted from those cuts. And while it would be nice if we were all billionaires, that's just not the truth. 

Keep going.

Nobody is gutting Medicaid.

We told you guys it was bad. 

Yikes, right?

Jasmine is indeed the Democrat who claimed deportations are making things more expensive in our country.

Because she (the intern) doesn't care about telling the truth, she/he/it only cares about scaring people into voting for Democrats. 

Oof.

Ahem.

