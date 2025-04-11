James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom for Kamala Voter Who Thinks He Looks Smarter Every DAY and LOL

'Caustic Discourse': GREAT Thread Explains How the Left Usurped Our Universities to Enact...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:45 PM on April 11, 2025

Awww yes, Kamala Harris voters. Honestly, this editor has spent a good bit of time feeling sorry for them because not only were they dumb enough to vote for a candidate literally none of them wanted BUT they lost. And after they lost (and lost big) they had to accept that if they'd left well enough alone Trump would have likely already served out his second term and they would be done with him. But oh no ... they couldn't have that in 2020.

*cough cough*

All of that being said, if they're going to be annoying dillwads pretending it wasn't stupid to vote for the most unpopular Democrat candidate in modern history, we're going to stop feeling sorry for them. Like this guy.

Really dude? Note that Brandon is not the guy in the video; he just shared it.

Watch:

Woof. 

No. Not even a little bit. In fact, you all don't look good at all.

James Woods said it better:

See? He's sharing words of wisdom with Kamala voters.

Heh.

Totally.

Staring into the mirror? Probably several.

Louder for the people in back ... CAN WE GET AN AMEN?!

