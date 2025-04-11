James Woods Has BRUTAL Words of Wisdom for Kamala Voter Who Thinks He Looks Smarter Every DAY and LOL

Awww yes, Kamala Harris voters. Honestly, this editor has spent a good bit of time feeling sorry for them because not only were they dumb enough to vote for a candidate literally none of them wanted BUT they lost. And after they lost (and lost big) they had to accept that if they'd left well enough alone Trump would have likely already served out his second term and they would be done with him. But oh no ... they couldn't have that in 2020.

Advertisement

*cough cough*

All of that being said, if they're going to be annoying dillwads pretending it wasn't stupid to vote for the most unpopular Democrat candidate in modern history, we're going to stop feeling sorry for them. Like this guy.

Really dude? Note that Brandon is not the guy in the video; he just shared it.

Watch:

All of us that voted for Kamala Harris look smarter and smarter every day 🤡🤡🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/SEJmiOtpnx — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) April 10, 2025

Woof.

No. Not even a little bit. In fact, you all don't look good at all.

James Woods said it better:

Well, you couldn’t look stupider, so there’s that… https://t.co/5tC1ibLFuC — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 11, 2025

See? He's sharing words of wisdom with Kamala voters.

Heh.

Totally.

I wonder how many times he says that a day. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) April 11, 2025

Staring into the mirror? Probably several.

All I have to say is that I thank God every day that Happy Hour Harris is nowhere near the levers of power. — Scottyisms ✝️🇺🇸 (@ScottGiorgini) April 11, 2025

Louder for the people in back ... CAN WE GET AN AMEN?!

============================================================

Related:

Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and It's DELICIOUS

DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

BOOMITY! Charles Payne Takes Elitist, Leftist CNN Analyst APART for Trashing Blue-Collar Americans

Attention Women, Eric Swalwell Thinks You're All Too Dumb to Get an ID, No Really ... WATCH

I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China

============================================================