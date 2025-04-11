Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and It's DELICIOUS

Awww, poor Mark Zaid.
You guys remember him, yes? If not, don't feel bad; the guy is utterly forgettable. He's the one who was complaining about his Deep State clients losing their security clearance years ago? Trying to find a way to impeach Trump? Being a complete and total troll?
Seems Trump pulled HIS security clearance now.
Hello Karma, our old friend ... it's time for Mark to meet with you again ...
1/Today after nearly 2 decades of authorized access to classified info at @CIA, I was notified I am "no longer personally permitted access to classified information in any ongoing matters that you are currently involved in with the Agency."— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 10, 2025
Pure retaliation by #TrumpTheButcher.
Over two decades?! Yikes. It was way past time then. And sorry but Trump the Butcher sounds super cool.
He continued:
END/Of particular interest, I "cannot gain access to or make use of classified information in connection— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 10, 2025
with [current] representations."
Meant to block me from pursuing Anomalous Health Incident cases where I had classified access. Most of my WBer cases were during Biden Admin.
Uh huh.
Long overdue. pic.twitter.com/Q65GGtxvTw— Level 38 Executive 🇺🇲 (@DidacticaStar) April 10, 2025
Seriously.
Probably want to hire a lawyer while you’re at it— Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) April 11, 2025
I have absolutely no idea why. pic.twitter.com/lVA6DRbTDI— 🎀 (@LittleMsOpinion) April 10, 2025
And he wonders why he lost security clearance.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Finally. I'm sure it feels like retaliation to you... but we see it for what it is. Justice.— Adyana (@adyanalistens) April 11, 2025
Indeed.
Cope and seethe. pic.twitter.com/TUtu8rTqFv— Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) April 10, 2025
April 11, 2025
lol— Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) April 11, 2025
lmao
Yes, we, too lol.
Elections have consequences.— 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 10, 2025
Lawyer up. https://t.co/Sbc16VncwL
HOO BOY.
