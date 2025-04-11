Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and It's DELICIOUS

Awww, poor Mark Zaid.

You guys remember him, yes? If not, don't feel bad; the guy is utterly forgettable. He's the one who was complaining about his Deep State clients losing their security clearance years ago? Trying to find a way to impeach Trump? Being a complete and total troll?

Advertisement

Seems Trump pulled HIS security clearance now.

Hello Karma, our old friend ... it's time for Mark to meet with you again ...

1/Today after nearly 2 decades of authorized access to classified info at @CIA, I was notified I am "no longer personally permitted access to classified information in any ongoing matters that you are currently involved in with the Agency."



Pure retaliation by #TrumpTheButcher. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 10, 2025

Over two decades?! Yikes. It was way past time then. And sorry but Trump the Butcher sounds super cool.

He continued:

END/Of particular interest, I "cannot gain access to or make use of classified information in connection

with [current] representations."



Meant to block me from pursuing Anomalous Health Incident cases where I had classified access. Most of my WBer cases were during Biden Admin. — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) April 10, 2025

Uh huh.

Seriously.

Probably want to hire a lawyer while you’re at it — Dale Stark (@DaleStarkA10) April 11, 2025

I have absolutely no idea why. pic.twitter.com/lVA6DRbTDI — 🎀 (@LittleMsOpinion) April 10, 2025

And he wonders why he lost security clearance.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Finally. I'm sure it feels like retaliation to you... but we see it for what it is. Justice. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) April 11, 2025

Indeed.

lol



lmao — Sweater Appreciator (@NotPolemicist) April 11, 2025

Yes, we, too lol.

Elections have consequences.



Lawyer up. https://t.co/Sbc16VncwL — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) April 10, 2025

HOO BOY.

============================================================

Related:

HERE WE GO! ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist Fairfax County Dems Have Protected for Years (Watch)

DEEP Thinker Kamala Harris Working to Form Her Own Ideas/Policy Institute and HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

BOOMITY! Charles Payne Takes Elitist, Leftist CNN Analyst APART for Trashing Blue-Collar Americans

Attention Women, Eric Swalwell Thinks You're All Too Dumb to Get an ID, No Really ... WATCH

I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China

============================================================