Anti-Trump, Deep State Attorney Mark Zaid Whines About Losing His Security Clearance and It's DELICIOUS

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:20 PM on April 11, 2025
Twitchy

Awww, poor Mark Zaid.

You guys remember him, yes? If not, don't feel bad; the guy is utterly forgettable. He's the one who was complaining about his Deep State clients losing their security clearance years ago? Trying to find a way to impeach Trump? Being a complete and total troll?

Seems Trump pulled HIS security clearance now.

Hello Karma, our old friend ... it's time for Mark to meet with you again ... 

Over two decades?! Yikes. It was way past time then. And sorry but Trump the Butcher sounds super cool.

He continued:

Uh huh.

Seriously.

And he wonders why he lost security clearance.

HERE WE GO! ICE Arrests Illegal Alien Child Rapist Fairfax County Dems Have Protected for Years (Watch)
Sam J.
Indeed.

Yes, we, too lol.

HOO BOY.

