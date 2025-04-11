Fake-ity FAKE! Eric Swalwell DRAGGED Then Dragged Some More for His 'Spontaneous' Video on the SAVE Act

At first, we thought this was someone who caught Eric Swalwell doing something stupid and shared it to make fun of him (it comes off as just that fake and stupid), but then when we saw the entire thing, we realized it has his name/logo at the end.

He did this.

On purpose.

And then he shared it like it's a good thing. He really seems to think anyone will believe this was spontaneous on-the-street chit-chat with someone who just happened to drop the f-bomb, making him more normal and relatable. Ok, so we know that's not true, but for whatever reason, Democrats seem to think cursing more, especially using f-bombs, is how to connect with people

We made the same face, which got worse and more horrifying as we watched this video.

Take a look:

What do you have to say about this?pic.twitter.com/ABI3rQF04X — Department of Government Efficiency News (@DOGE__news) April 11, 2025

It is clearly staged, clearly fake, and clearly SEXIST AF. We're not sure who decided that Democrats should try and scare married women about Voter ID, but whoever it was, Republicans should send them a thank you note because this is an even dumber talking point than claiming people of color were too dumb to get an ID.

Democrats are so lost, and the best part is they've done it to themselves.

What this lovely, talented, brilliant, and hilarious woman said.

All of it.

Heh.

So, Swalwell's brilliant idea was to pretend this was a random, hostile interviewer that he brilliantly turns the tables on by having a well-rehearsed answer.



How old is Eric? He has the mind of a Gen Z Democrat. — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) April 11, 2025

We wouldn't insult even GenZ Democrats by comparing them to Swalwell. The guy really is one of the worst.

Who ties his shoes in the morning? — Scott "Chico" Richards (@ScottR4H) April 11, 2025

Please note we did not make a Fang Fang joke.

Oops, our bad.

This guy is so dumb. — Ryan Michael 🇺🇸 (@RyanMichaelMAGA) April 11, 2025

Yes, yes, he is.

Hey, at least he's consistent, right?

