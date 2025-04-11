I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him...
Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the...
VIP
WHOA! At First, I Wanted to Make Fun of GenZ for This Story...
BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP...
A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico...
VIP
Impeachy Keen: Dem Al Green Unveils ‘Countdown to Impeachment’ Poster and Plans to...
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry...
Hakeem Jeffries Says We Need a Strong Border While Stressing the Dems are...
Chopper Crash: Six Lives Lost as Helicopter Plummets in Pieces into New...
'Beyond Wild': Jasmine Crockett Says Trump Needs a Mental Test While Praising 'Sharp...
VIP
Is China Behind These AI-Generated Videos of Fat Americans in Sweatshops?
Sen. Adam Schiff Upset That President Trump Can Multitask
Florida AG Officially Charges Ryan Routh With Attempted Assassination
New York Has a Brand: Police Hunt for Man in ‘Vile Subway Attack’...

Fake-ity FAKE! Eric Swalwell DRAGGED Then Dragged Some More for His 'Spontaneous' Video on the SAVE Act

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on April 11, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

At first, we thought this was someone who caught Eric Swalwell doing something stupid and shared it to make fun of him (it comes off as just that fake and stupid), but then when we saw the entire thing, we realized it has his name/logo at the end.

Advertisement

He did this.

On purpose.

And then he shared it like it's a good thing. He really seems to think anyone will believe this was spontaneous on-the-street chit-chat with someone who just happened to drop the f-bomb, making him more normal and relatable. Ok, so we know that's not true, but for whatever reason, Democrats seem to think cursing more, especially using f-bombs, is how to connect with people

We made the same face, which got worse and more horrifying as we watched this video.

Take a look:

It is clearly staged, clearly fake, and clearly SEXIST AF. We're not sure who decided that Democrats should try and scare married women about Voter ID, but whoever it was, Republicans should send them a thank you note because this is an even dumber talking point than claiming people of color were too dumb to get an ID.

Democrats are so lost, and the best part is they've done it to themselves.

What this lovely, talented, brilliant, and hilarious woman said.

All of it.

Heh.

Recommended

BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We wouldn't insult even GenZ Democrats by comparing them to Swalwell. The guy really is one of the worst.

Please note we did not make a Fang Fang joke.

Oops, our bad.

Yes, yes, he is.

Hey, at least he's consistent, right?

============================================================

Related:

I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China

WHOA! At First, I Wanted to Make Fun of GenZ for This Story BUT Then I Realized They're Just CAPITALISTS

LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There Is PERFECT (Watch)

Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)

'We're OUT of Touch!' Former Clinton Advisor BRUTALLY Honest with Democrats and It's SPECTACULAR (Watch)

============================================================

Tags: ERIC SWALWELL FAKE SEXIST SAVE ACT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit
Grateful Calvin
I've Had ENOUGH! Kevin O'Leary UNLOADS on MSNBC Host Who Tried Shaming Him for Supporting Trump on China
Sam J.
Stephen Miller Sends Message to Judge Ruling These Illegals Biden Flew to the US Get to Stay Forever
Doug P.
A Tale of Two Rivers: Trump Stops Water Delivery in Response to Mexico Violating Water Treaty
Eric V.
San Francisco Giant? A Towering Metallic Naked Female Statue Will Now Greet Ferry Visitors in CA City
Warren Squire
Lawyer for CA School District That Suspended Girl Falls HARD for Judge's BLM Lesson Trap (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BYE, KAREN: Greenland Base Commander Relieved of Her Post After Publicly Undermining VP Visit Grateful Calvin
Advertisement