Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)

So, we knew it would be bad when the Trump administration started looking through everything the Biden administration pulled while he was in office, especially with DOGE and Trump's DGAF attitude; we figured this would be pretty impressive in a horrible way.

That being said, we had no idea how bad it really was.

The Department of Labor revealed some 'shocking' numbers on fraud ... watch this:

HOLY SHlT!



The Department of Labor just revealed some SHOCKING numbers on fraud at the agency:



- "25,000 people who are over 115 years old and have been collecting $59M in payments."



- "28,000 people between one and five years old have collected fraudulent payments to the… pic.twitter.com/jZ1QCJG1kt — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 10, 2025

Post continues:

... tune of $254 million." - "10,000 people who have not been born yet, 15 years into the future, $69 million, and they have not been born yet." - "In one case, they will be born 129 years from now. The United States government sent them $41,000."

Well, that certainly makes this editor want to pay her taxes.

Oh, wait, no.

I wonder who could be born in the future but receiving benefits now 🤔 pic.twitter.com/BRWyGwTb8v — Domestic Extremist (@RussianMeddler) April 10, 2025

GREAT SCOTT!

The previous talking point in defense of this was “just because they’re on the rolls doesn’t mean they’re collecting benefits”. 🤡 — Michael Huff (@ClassicFord52) April 10, 2025

Next, they'll say it's GOOD that it's happening for some reason.

Yup.

And then they'll claim Trump is evil for wanting to stop the payments.

Yet another political grift from members of Congress. — Teresa (@realTXTeresa) April 10, 2025

Something like that.

