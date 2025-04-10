LMAO! Trump's Response to China Reducing Number of American Films Being Shown There...
Holy CRAP Is RIGHT! Dept of Labor Busts Fraud WIDE OPEN and You Won't BELIEVE How Much There Is (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:40 PM on April 10, 2025
So, we knew it would be bad when the Trump administration started looking through everything the Biden administration pulled while he was in office, especially with DOGE and Trump's DGAF attitude; we figured this would be pretty impressive in a horrible way.

That being said, we had no idea how bad it really was.

The Department of Labor revealed some 'shocking' numbers on fraud ... watch this:

Post continues:

... tune of $254 million."

- "10,000 people who have not been born yet, 15 years into the future, $69 million, and they have not been born yet."

- "In one case, they will be born 129 years from now. The United States government sent them $41,000."

Well, that certainly makes this editor want to pay her taxes.

Oh, wait, no.

GREAT SCOTT!

Next, they'll say it's GOOD that it's happening for some reason.

