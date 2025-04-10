VIP
Liz Cheney Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Lecture Trump About 'Targeting His Enemies' and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:30 PM on April 10, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Man, oh man, Liz Cheney must really want to keep her cheap Chinese crap.

And, of course, Russia, Russia, Russia.

Keep in mind that Liz hasn't crawled out from under her bridge to post on X in over a month, and most revealing of all is that she only ever seems to attack Trump. Guess she still blames that massively embarrassing loss in Wyoming on him, although ultimately it was her doing. The good people of Wyoming disagreed with her, and she forgot she worked for them ... but we digress.

Yes, Trump is a total tyrant for standing up for America against China and for stopping the world from robbing us blind.

Not to mention she's lecturing HIM about targeting people? REALLY?!

Guys, was Liz always this stupid, or did she only start losing it back in 2020? This is just bizarre.

This this this.

This never gets old. Not even a little bit.

============================================================

