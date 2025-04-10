Liz Cheney Crawls Out From Under Her Bridge to Lecture Trump About 'Targeting His Enemies' and HOOBOY

Man, oh man, Liz Cheney must really want to keep her cheap Chinese crap.

And, of course, Russia, Russia, Russia.

Keep in mind that Liz hasn't crawled out from under her bridge to post on X in over a month, and most revealing of all is that she only ever seems to attack Trump. Guess she still blames that massively embarrassing loss in Wyoming on him, although ultimately it was her doing. The good people of Wyoming disagreed with her, and she forgot she worked for them ... but we digress.

In a special mix of incompetence and evil, Trump has combined his disastrous implementation of 1930s tariff policies with Stalinesque targeting of political adversaries. The 2020 election wasn’t stolen and speaking the truth is only a crime in countries ruled by tyrants. https://t.co/JwcnsCvhBx — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) April 10, 2025

Yes, Trump is a total tyrant for standing up for America against China and for stopping the world from robbing us blind.

Not to mention she's lecturing HIM about targeting people? REALLY?!

Guys, was Liz always this stupid, or did she only start losing it back in 2020? This is just bizarre.

Speaking of evil, have you hired a good legal defense team yet? — Tony Shaffer (@T_S_P_O_O_K_Y) April 10, 2025

Targeting of political adversaries you say? Like the J6 committee? — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) April 10, 2025

Says the “woman” who sat on a faux committee that targeted and tried to destroy several US citizens lives based on lies and made up evidence. — TheWyomingite (@conservativehic) April 10, 2025

This this this.

Every time this evil woman posts, it reminds us that we are winning..... — MGP (@MGPalmer2) April 10, 2025

This never gets old. Not even a little bit.

