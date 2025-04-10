ROR! Sorry, LOL! China Gets Big and BAD on X With Mao Post, Claims They WON'T Back Down and OH the Jokes

China went on X to let the world know it doesn't back down, and it posted a video of Mao with the claim.

Mao.

Yeah, we can't even make this level of 'not reading the room' up. What, did they really think posting Mao would somehow intimidate America? Intimidate Trump?

China PLEASE.

Take a look:

🇨🇳We don’t back down. https://t.co/p1Nmun8csv — Chinese Embassy in US (@ChineseEmbinUS) April 10, 2025

Oh, and then the Chinese Embassy in the US joined in:

We heard you the first time.

And about that.

You all can guess how this went over, BUT why not take a look as well?

People inside China can’t see this tweet. https://t.co/pLRfHwgHed — RBe (@RBPundit) April 10, 2025

The irony. They're being super tough and their own people can't even see it.

Your country is made of cardboard and corruption. You won’t back down, you will fall down, much like your buildings during a 1.0 earthquake. https://t.co/CIzbznqJKI — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) April 10, 2025

Oof.

You spent half of the 20th century getting your butt kicked until we came to help and then spent the second half murdering 60 million of your own people.



Maybe calm down a bit. https://t.co/RxZW3F2AUy — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) April 10, 2025

A government with Mao Zedong as their idol does not deserve to have trade relations with the United States. https://t.co/ieYEKqV0hX — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) April 10, 2025

Mao killed more human being than any single other human on the planet. He killed more of his own people than Hitler, Stalin, and Pol Pot combined. https://t.co/8u0QxwdIWs — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) April 10, 2025

Yeah, not a great person to idolize.

We suppose Communists are gonna Communist, but still.

Then open up your Internet. I dare you.



Get rid of the great firewall. — Bill Anham (@AnhamBill) April 10, 2025

We double-dog dare them.

This is like Germany posting old Hitler videos. — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) April 10, 2025

It's both creepy and bizarre.

Americans can point and laugh at anything ... and we absolutely did here.

