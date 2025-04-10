OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In...
WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE...
BUH-BYE! Illegals SO Scared of Tom Homan They Are Doing His Job FOR...
VIP
Desperate Dems Finally Found Something Trump's Bad At: Insider Trading
Master of Tweets That Don't Age Well David Hogg Tries DUNKING on Stephen...
It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI...
Here's ANOTHER Reason DOGE Terrifies the Left (Guess When Non-Citizens With SS Numbers...
TRUTH-BOOM! Mike Lee BUSTS Hillary Clinton for Lying to Women About the DANGERS...
LAUGHS In Nancy Pelosi: AOC Shakes Her Socialist Fist at Trump and Insider...
Schaden-FAFO: Man Who Urged Assassinations of ICE Agents Weeps As the 'Find Out'...
Can She Even READ Those Directions? King of the One-Liners John Kennedy ROASTS...
In Their Own Words: Democrats Define Their Party’s Dying Brand in New Compilation...
Dear White House: Adam Schiff Records Video to Announce ‘Insider Trading’ Letter He’s...
Hold the Phone! Dem Pramila Jayapal Says Everyone’s Safer When Illegal Aliens Don’t...

ROR! Sorry, LOL! China Gets Big and BAD on X With Mao Post, Claims They WON'T Back Down and OH the Jokes

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on April 10, 2025
ImgFlip

China went on X to let the world know it doesn't back down, and it posted a video of Mao with the claim.

Mao. 

Yeah, we can't even make this level of 'not reading the room' up. What, did they really think posting Mao would somehow intimidate America? Intimidate Trump?

Advertisement

China PLEASE.

Take a look:

Oh, and then the Chinese Embassy in the US joined in:

We heard you the first time.

And about that.

You all can guess how this went over, BUT why not take a look as well?

The irony. They're being super tough and their own people can't even see it.

Oof.

Recommended

WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda
Sam J.
Advertisement

Yeah, not a great person to idolize. 

We suppose Communists are gonna Communist, but still.

We double-dog dare them.

It's both creepy and bizarre.

Americans can point and laugh at anything ... and we absolutely did here.

============================================================

Related:

Master of Tweets That Don't Age Well David Hogg Tries DUNKING on Stephen Miller Over Trump Economy and HA

It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI Responsible for Hunter Biden Laptop 2020 Gag Order

TRUTH-BOOM! Mike Lee BUSTS Hillary Clinton for Lying to Women About the DANGERS of the SAVE Act In 1 Post

LAUGHS In Nancy Pelosi: AOC Shakes Her Socialist Fist at Trump and Insider Trading and LOL That Was Dumb

Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM

============================================================

Tags: CHINA CHINESE TARIFFS TAX TRADE TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda
Sam J.
OUCH! Dem Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' 'Inflation Up Under Trump' Narrative Got Torpedoed In Real Time
Doug P.
Master of Tweets That Don't Age Well David Hogg Tries DUNKING on Stephen Miller Over Trump Economy and HA
Sam J.
Schaden-FAFO: Man Who Urged Assassinations of ICE Agents Weeps As the 'Find Out' Part Arrives
Grateful Calvin
BUH-BYE! Illegals SO Scared of Tom Homan They Are Doing His Job FOR HIM and It's a GLORIOUS Thing
Sam J.
It Is SO On! Life Is About to Get REALLY HARD for FBI Responsible for Hunter Biden Laptop 2020 Gag Order
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! Dem Rep Melanie Stansbury MIGHT Want to Check Her Own Timeline BEFORE Lecturing GOP on Their Agenda Sam J.
Advertisement