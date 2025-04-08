Hands Off? Not So MUCH! Scott Jennings Sums Up CNN's Poll on Trump's Popularity As Only HE Can and BOOM

Basically, since the day Trump took office (again), our pals on the Left have been trying really hard to push the narrative that Trump voters and supporters are having buyer's remorse. Trump is doing exactly what people elected him to do, but somehow, someway, Democrats want us to believe they're mad at him for using the authority they gave him in November.

About that ... yeah. Not so much.

Heck, even CNN has admitted more people support what Trump is using his presidential powers for than disagree with him.

And Scott Jennings summed it up as only he can:

Translation: Dems are losing the debate with Trump rn. pic.twitter.com/B8qgSXb06h — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) April 8, 2025

Dems have been losing the debate with Trump for years.

They just can't hide it anymore.

This leads me to believe Americans have more patience with what he is trying to do than the media wants us to believe. — Lisa Manna (@lisamanna) April 8, 2025

We elected Trump, not the media. Heck, if the media had its way, we'd be dealing with President Kamala right now. Yeah, we threw up in our mouths a little as well.

You know they hate this poll 😆 — MrG (@r_gonyea) April 8, 2025

That makes it even better.

Yup.

Delicious even.

Wow I actually thought all those protests meant something (they didnt) — #RaiderNation (@NugsLoL) April 8, 2025

Not even a little bit.

Democrats are collapsing...they are now just old liberal boomers.... — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) April 8, 2025

Collapsing. Now that's a good word for what's happening to the Democrat Party.

