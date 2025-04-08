WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling...
Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in...
Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illega...
They’ve Learned Nothing: MSNBC Dem Guest Thinks Kamala Harris Lost Because She’s a...
VIP
Big Mic Drop: Michelle Obama’s Tanking Podcast is All Talk and No Audience...
Billionaires Before Babies! Hakeem Jeffries Claims MAGA Extremists are Starving Tots for T...
VIP
Trial Begins for American Woman in Germany Who Stabbed Sexual Harasser, Asylum-Seeker
Survey Determines an 'Assassination Culture' Is Developing on the Extreme Left
VIP
If Anyone Needs to Keep Their Hands Off Women's Rights, It's the Democratic...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Thinks Eric Swalwell Looked Pretty Tough on That 'Hands Off'...
Jurassic Bark: Scientists Resurrect Once-Extinct Dire Wolf
'Inverse Cramer Undefeated': That Black Monday at the Stock Market Didn't Happen
LOL: Lefty DRAGGED for Citing '60 Minutes' As a Credible Source on Illegal...
SCOTUS Says Administration Can Continue to Deport Tren de Aragua Gang Members

'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:05 AM on April 08, 2025
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office via AP

Gosh, this seems pretty important, don't you guys think?

It sounds like Trump's second would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, tried to buy military weapons from UKRAINE to kill Trump.

Advertisement

We can't even make this up:

A rocket launcher. K.

You'd think someone in Ukraine might want to give America a heads-up that some lunatic killer is trying to buy weapons from them to kill one of our presidential candidates, you know? This just keeps getting wilder and wilder.

Post continues:

... to say the weapons of war — that are paid for and supplied by the US military — get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and no one would miss them.

Has Ukraine illegally smuggled US weapons to kill other world leaders or State enemies? Most importantly, the Ukrainian Government KNEW about the Trump assassination in advance!?!? Did they warn anyone? 

This is absolutely massive.

Recommended

WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL
Sam J.
Advertisement

And terrifying.

Military-grade weapons go missing on the battlefield all of the time and no one would miss them. 

Huh. 

Well, Biden did leave billions worth of American weaponry and vehicles for the Taliban in Afghanistan ... just sayin'.

It always does with these things.

Stay tuned.

============================================================

Related:

WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL

Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread

Harvard's PRIDE David Hogg Proves Himself a Dumba** Calling Trump a Dumba** and We Can't Stop Laughing

Try NOT to Laugh Watching Cory Booker Pat Cory Booker on the Back for Talking for a WHOLE 25 Hours (Vid)

Amanda Carpenter Needs to Keep the Tea Party Out of Her Big, Dumb RINO Mouth

============================================================

Tags: TRUMP UKRAINE RYAN ROUTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL
Sam J.
Flawless VICTORY: JD Vance Takes Limousine Socialists and Their CRAP Agenda APART in Straight-Fire Thread
Sam J.
Dearly Deported: Scott Jennings Schools CNN Dems on Difference Between Citizens and Illegal Aliens
Warren Squire
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
They’ve Learned Nothing: MSNBC Dem Guest Thinks Kamala Harris Lost Because She’s a Black Woman - WRONG!
Warren Squire
Professor Says It's Incredible That Trump Thinks People Want to Work in Factories
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WOOF! POLITICO Toady Owns HIMSELF Trying to Go After Eric Schmitt for Calling Judge Boasberg OUT and LOL Sam J.
Advertisement