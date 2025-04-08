'Absolutely MASSIVE': New Bombshell JUST Dropped About Second Would-Be Trump Assassin and ... UKRAINE

Gosh, this seems pretty important, don't you guys think?

It sounds like Trump's second would-be assassin, Ryan Routh, tried to buy military weapons from UKRAINE to kill Trump.

We can't even make this up:

BREAKING—In court documents, the DOJ revealed that Trump assassin Ryan Routh tried to buy military weapons from Ukraine to kill Trump, including a rocket launcher pic.twitter.com/ZIWWY5X2Pl — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) April 8, 2025

A rocket launcher. K.

You'd think someone in Ukraine might want to give America a heads-up that some lunatic killer is trying to buy weapons from them to kill one of our presidential candidates, you know? This just keeps getting wilder and wilder.

🚨BREAKING: The DOJ revealed that Trump assassin Ryan Routh tried to buy military weapons from Ukraine to kill Trump, including a ROCKET LAUNCHER.



Routh asked the Ukrainian Military for a “Stinger or RPG to take out Trump”because Trump would be “Bad for Ukraine”



Routh goes on… pic.twitter.com/u6qHldOup1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 8, 2025

Post continues:

... to say the weapons of war — that are paid for and supplied by the US military — get lost “all the time on the battlefield” and no one would miss them. Has Ukraine illegally smuggled US weapons to kill other world leaders or State enemies? Most importantly, the Ukrainian Government KNEW about the Trump assassination in advance!?!? Did they warn anyone? This is absolutely massive.

And terrifying.

Military-grade weapons go missing on the battlefield all of the time and no one would miss them.

Huh.

Well, Biden did leave billions worth of American weaponry and vehicles for the Taliban in Afghanistan ... just sayin'.

How much did the Ukrainians know about this? — Nic Z (@z649278) April 8, 2025

The plot thickens — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) April 8, 2025

It always does with these things.

Stay tuned.

