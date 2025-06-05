Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’

VIP
Brett T. | 11:00 PM on June 05, 2025
Twitter

We'd missed this story back in April, but a 16-year-old student from North Carolina was suspended for three days for using the term "illegal alien" in an English assignment because it was "offensive" and "disrespectful." It's also legally correct.

Now, Libs of TikTok is reporting that Christian McGhee will receive $20,000 and a public apology from the board of education after being accused of "racial bias."

"While the Board maintains that the disciplinary action imposed was appropriate due to class disruption caused by the comments at issue, the Board apologizes for the mischaracterization of racial bias arisiing from Christian's comments and will remove any reference to race or racial bias as a movtive for the comments from his education record, which contains no other instances of discipline related to racial bias," said the board of education in a statement. So, it was a non-apology apology. That $20,000 settlement is pretty sweet, though.

Back in 2013, the Associated Press Stylebook dropped the term "illegal immigrant" to describe immigrants who are in the country illegally.

"Because of the disruption it caused" … with the liberal teacher? Did this really disrupt the class, and that's why he was suspended for three days?

***

Tags: FREE SPEECH ILLEGAL ALIEN LIBS OF TIKTOK NORTH CAROLINA

