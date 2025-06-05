Student Suspended for Racial Bias for Using Term ‘Illegal Alien’

We'd missed this story back in April, but a 16-year-old student from North Carolina was suspended for three days for using the term "illegal alien" in an English assignment because it was "offensive" and "disrespectful." It's also legally correct.

Now, Libs of TikTok is reporting that Christian McGhee will receive $20,000 and a public apology from the board of education after being accused of "racial bias."

BREAKING: Christian McGhee, the North Carolina teen who was suspended from school for using the term "illegal alien" in class, will receive $20,000 and a public apology from the Davidson County Board of Education (@dcsnc) after they falsely accused him of "racial bias." https://t.co/J4AoRY1plt pic.twitter.com/Fb1PFiJpPU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 4, 2025

"While the Board maintains that the disciplinary action imposed was appropriate due to class disruption caused by the comments at issue, the Board apologizes for the mischaracterization of racial bias arisiing from Christian's comments and will remove any reference to race or racial bias as a movtive for the comments from his education record, which contains no other instances of discipline related to racial bias," said the board of education in a statement. So, it was a non-apology apology. That $20,000 settlement is pretty sweet, though.

Not enough. The person who issued the suspension needs to be fired. — West Bestern 🛡️ (@western_bester) June 4, 2025

1. The apologies need to be public, and they need to come from each perp.

2. Insurance shouldn't cover this - it needs to be personally paid by the perps. — Michael Chaney (@MichaelDChaney) June 4, 2025

Should’ve been $200K. But good for Christian McGhee regardless.



Free speech wins. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 4, 2025

These fines should be paid personally by staff not the taxpayers. Then the nonsense will stop. — Original Settler (@MAPatriot1630) June 4, 2025

The term “illegal alien” appears approximately 33 times in Title 8 of the U.S. Code, which encompasses federal immigration law.



Have a problem with that talk to Congress — but leave this kid alone! — Citizen X🎚️🇺🇸 (@latayprime) June 4, 2025

Back in 2013, the Associated Press Stylebook dropped the term "illegal immigrant" to describe immigrants who are in the country illegally.

I would have dragged it out in court. Imagine getting your hands on internal emails and the crazy stuff in those. — Dublin Marley (@DublinMarley) June 4, 2025

Luckily some kids just refuse to be mind-controlled. — DK Morgan (@DKMorganEtc) June 4, 2025

"Because of the disruption it caused" … with the liberal teacher? Did this really disrupt the class, and that's why he was suspended for three days?

