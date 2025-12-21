Bake the Cake, Bigot: X Reminds Governor Polis What Rolling Back Freedoms Actually Looks Like

Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado, a hypocrite and an overall hot mess.

In Colorado we protect freedoms, we don’t roll them back. pic.twitter.com/OR5TNvLGZ2 — Governor Jared Polis (@GovofCO) December 20, 2025

X was quick to humble him. He deserved it.

BAKE THE CAKE, BIGOT! — JWF (@JammieWF) December 21, 2025

A gentle reminder he fully supported making a baker bake a cake for a same sex wedding against his religious beliefs.

Get back to us when you quit suing the same baker over and over again — Mark 🥓 🥓 (@PitmasterMark69) December 21, 2025

You literally took away peoples gun rights. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 21, 2025

Then, there is that. People in Colorado can smoke all the weed they want, though.

Governor Polis. These are not opinions. These are YOUR policy actions.

1. Emergency powers and COVID orders

During 2020 and 2021 the governor used emergency authority to shut down businesses, restrict gatherings, close churches, and limit movement.

Property rights, freedom of… — John “TIG” Tiegen (@TigTiegen) December 20, 2025

Oh, and then there were all of those COVID debacles.

I'd like to keep my freezer running please, sir.

Polis: no energy for you, peasant! — LIZZY💥 (@LizzyStarrrdust) December 20, 2025

If you're looking to blame someone for the power outages on the Front Range in Colorado....



Look at Xcel AND our idiotic state/local governments.



Gov't desperately wanted a scapegoat for the Marshall Fire and someone to attack to promote a 'carbon free' agenda, so they went… pic.twitter.com/zmyz1FqEOL — Rob Warren (@robertwarren) December 19, 2025

Oh, and also there are the forced 'brown outs' of power now happening in Colorado. That doesn't feel very freedom-like.

Of all the least true things I’ve ever heard in my life…. pic.twitter.com/vapEGJddUE — HomeschoolQueenBee (@BowtiedQueenBee) December 20, 2025

You’re unconstitutionally abusing an elderly Gold Star Mother.



You’re a sick man. — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) December 20, 2025

The woman on the left is a Gold Star mother that got sentenced to 9 years in prison for exposing election fraud in Colorado.



The women on the right received over a hundred million dollars and also got Presidential Medals directly from Biden for their “work.”



FREE TINA PETERS!! pic.twitter.com/GNpSN7kzlF — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) December 21, 2025

Then, there is the Gold Star mom currently imprisoned in Colorado.

30 round mags are back on the menu? — Mrgunsngear (@Mrgunsngear) December 20, 2025

Don't count on it.

Bro needs to hike more — Eceertrey (@eceertrey) December 20, 2025

Your political career can't end soon enough and Colorado will be the better for it! @GovofCO — Vince (@RYMDHES) December 20, 2025

True that.

Nobody can read this in your state unless they have a generator. — needabetteralt (@needabetteralt) December 20, 2025

Explain to us your masking, social distancing, jab policies during Covid. — The Old Maestro (@IronHorseFeathe) December 20, 2025

You’re sense of liberty is broken — Oh Hi Mark (@ColoradosMark) December 20, 2025

It's beyond fixing.

