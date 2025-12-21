Bake the Cake, Bigot: X Reminds Governor Polis What Rolling Back Freedoms Actually Looks Like

Outlier Out-and-Out Liar: Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question About Dems’ Record Low Approval...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:20 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Jared Polis is the Governor of Colorado, a hypocrite and an overall hot mess. 

X was quick to humble him. He deserved it.

A gentle reminder he fully supported making a baker bake a cake for a same sex wedding against his religious beliefs. 

Then, there is that. People in Colorado can smoke all the weed they want, though.

Oh, and then there were all of those COVID debacles. 

Oh, and also there are the forced 'brown outs' of power now happening in Colorado. That doesn't feel very freedom-like. 

Then, there is the Gold Star mom currently imprisoned in Colorado. 

Don't count on it.

True that.

It's beyond fixing. 

