Bake the Cake, Bigot: X Reminds Governor Polis What Rolling Back Freedoms Actually...
But Trump! Tim Kaine Isn’t Too Worried His Former Running Mate’s Husband Is...
Christmas Came Early: Andrew Tate Finally Meets a Man Who Hits Back –...
Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
The Rot in California: Jury Says It's OK to Tow Federal Vehicles During...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
VIP
No, Seth Moulton, You Are Not God; You Don't Get to Define What...
Sen. John Kennedy Calls for 'Another Reconciliation Bill'
Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians
Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At...
Tulsi Gabbard Goes Off on Islamism: A Brutal Wake-Up Call for America Before...
DOJ: 'We Will Bring Charges Against Anyone Involved in the Trafficking and Exploitation'
Hugh Hewitt on 'GOP's Nominee': 'The Assumption of No Challengers Is Naive'
Jamie Raskin Tries Playing STUPID on CNN About the MANY Pictures of Bill...

Outlier Out-and-Out Liar: Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question About Dems’ Record Low Approval Rating

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on December 21, 2025
AP Photo/Kevin Wolf

The Democrat Party has reached a new low. The Democrats just set a record with a minuscule 18% approval rating. This comes as Democrat leaders are hiding an ‘autopsy’ report that details how the party went off the rails in 2024. 

Advertisement

Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently summed up who those 18% are. (WATCH)

It’s obvious where the Democrats are going wrong. Well, obvious to everyone except the Democrats.

On Sunday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries was asked about his party’s abysmal poll numbers by Jon Karl of ABC News. Here’s his dodge. (WATCH)

That man has never told the truth in his life.

Scott Jennings replied to Jeffries’s ‘outlier’ comment appropriately.

Recommended

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We’d thought it would be lower, too.

Jeffries has a history of refusing to face reality. In November, he tried this same denial technique with CNBC’s Becky Quick. It spawned a hilarious 'eye-rolling' meme.

Oh my, he’s the male Kamala. He’s the Ka-Male-Uh!

Posters say Democrats think the problem is their messaging when it’s really their horrible message that’s turning off voters.

Advertisement

Democrats have embraced socialism and every anti-American stance they can find. Still, as bad as that is, there are still voters who will ‘vote blue no matter who’ is on the ballot, even with Dems' approval in the teens. For that reason, Republicans can’t afford to think they’ve won the midterms before the first votes are cast.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES KRISTEN WELKER POLLING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange
Grateful Calvin
Bake the Cake, Bigot: X Reminds Governor Polis What Rolling Back Freedoms Actually Looks Like
justmindy
Christmas Came Early: Andrew Tate Finally Meets a Man Who Hits Back – And Loses Spectacularly
justmindy
Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest
Grateful Calvin
But Trump! Tim Kaine Isn’t Too Worried His Former Running Mate’s Husband Is Featured in Epstein Files
Warren Squire
The Rot in California: Jury Says It's OK to Tow Federal Vehicles During Active Investigations
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Kaaa-BOOM! Anna Paulina Luna OBLITERATES Uber-Creepy Scott Wiener In Heated Exchange Grateful Calvin
Advertisement