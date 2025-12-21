Outlier Out-and-Out Liar: Hakeem Jeffries Dodges Question About Dems’ Record Low Approval Rating

The Democrat Party has reached a new low. The Democrats just set a record with a minuscule 18% approval rating. This comes as Democrat leaders are hiding an ‘autopsy’ report that details how the party went off the rails in 2024.

Republican commentator Scott Jennings recently summed up who those 18% are. (WATCH)

The Dem Party is sitting at an 18% approval rating. 18 PERCENT!



The only support they seem to have is from friends, family, illegals and health insurance executives. They desperately need this "autopsy." pic.twitter.com/nT6TbmO7jb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 21, 2025

This is what they get for taking the 20 side of every 80-20 issue. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 21, 2025

It’s obvious where the Democrats are going wrong. Well, obvious to everyone except the Democrats.

On Sunday, Democrat Hakeem Jeffries was asked about his party’s abysmal poll numbers by Jon Karl of ABC News. Here’s his dodge. (WATCH)

Karl: Polling shows Democrats’ approval rating at 18%. What are you doing wrong?



Jeffries: That’s an outlier poll. https://t.co/8yD9Oe6Cd7 pic.twitter.com/F2Nng8PALX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

Hakeem said it so it must be true lol — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 21, 2025

That man has never told the truth in his life.

Scott Jennings replied to Jeffries’s ‘outlier’ comment appropriately.

Outlier lmao — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 21, 2025

Don’t laugh, Scott my first thought was that it was an outlier poll. No way the Dems have an approval rating as high as that. — mikedinslc (@mikedinslc) December 21, 2025

An outlier? Brother they have been under 30% approval (I think 28% is the highest I’ve seen) for the entirety of this term. That’s no outlier bucko. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) December 21, 2025

The outlier was a that it’s so high at 18% — Chuckie's Hackin (@ChuckiesHackin) December 21, 2025

We’d thought it would be lower, too.

Jeffries has a history of refusing to face reality. In November, he tried this same denial technique with CNBC’s Becky Quick. It spawned a hilarious 'eye-rolling' meme.

Hakeem simply isn’t capable of intelligently answering any questions. That’s why he uses the same strategy that Kamala used during her campaign: Respond to every question with a weird deflection or word salad and at all costs NEVER actually answer a question. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) December 21, 2025

Oh my, he’s the male Kamala. He’s the Ka-Male-Uh!

Posters say Democrats think the problem is their messaging when it’s really their horrible message that’s turning off voters.

They still think they just have a messaging problem. Instead of accepting they’re doing an awful job and trying to understand why. I think it would be respectable for a democrat to say they’ve been wrong the last four years and they’re trying to fix it now — Jeffrey Perinetti (@JeffreyPer35436) December 21, 2025

They don’t want to accept the truth. They never want to accept the truth. They can’t even notice how the middle of the country feels about their unpopular policies and say “maybe we don’t need to go there”. They’ve sold their souls to the progressives and communists. Fact. — Lakius Maximus (@LakiusMaximus) December 21, 2025

Democrats have embraced socialism and every anti-American stance they can find. Still, as bad as that is, there are still voters who will ‘vote blue no matter who’ is on the ballot, even with Dems' approval in the teens. For that reason, Republicans can’t afford to think they’ve won the midterms before the first votes are cast.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

