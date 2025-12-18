Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance...
Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You...
No Monopoly on Grift: Haitians Give Somalis a Run for Their (Stolen) Money...
Our Gift to You This Holiday Season
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim...
VIP
City in England Installs HVMs (Guess What That Stands for) in Effort to...
REALLY? Jon Karl Can't Remember a Primetime Presidential Speech That Was Hyperpartisan As...
Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours...
CNN Was Forced to Report Trump's Inflation Win, and It Was Glorious
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time...
Chuck Schumer's Predictable Spin on Trump's Speech Gets Reality Nuked and Ratioed
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell...
VIP
Britain's Plan to 'Protect Women' Targets Young White Boys Instead of Migrants Doing...
'Un Freakin' Real': Dem Rep's Argument Against Deporting Illegals Is PEAK Left Insanity

Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up the Insanity

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on December 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

Earlier today we told you about Scott Jennings' appearance on CNN where he reminded the Democrats that their 18 percent congressional approval rating is what happens when the party's support has dwindled down to friends, family, illegal aliens and health insurance executives. We might add drug runners for the cartels to that list of Dem supporters as well. 

Advertisement

The midterm elections are less than a year away, and there was more bad news for the Democrats on CNN. The party's congressional approval has sunk lower than some of the blown up narco boats the Dems have been trying to protect. Watch: 

So, yeah, the Dems should definitely keep being as crazy as they've been since Trump started his second term.

Recommended

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Advertisement

What's amazing is that the Democratic Party looked at what happened in the 2024 election and seems to have decided that the mistake they made was that they weren't reaching far enough to the Left while prioritizing illegals and cartel drug runners aggressively enough. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Soros-Backed DA Drops Charges on Alleged Attempted Killer—He 'Finishes the Job' 24 Hours Later
justmindy
Kamala Harris Says She and Biden Didn’t Release Epstein Files to Avoid Appearance of Targeting Opponents
Warren Squire
Innocent People DON'T Do This --> Whistleblowers Blow the Whistle AGAIN on Tim Walz Threatening Them
Sam J.
NEWLY Released Radio Transmissions Show LEO Gave Brown University Shooter Lots of Time to Escape (Listen)
Sam J.
Journo Claiming His Rent 'Went Up 24% Under Trump' BOLTS After Richard Grenell CHALLENGES Him to Prove It
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Poor Choice of Words, Dave. LOL! David Axelrod Says AOC Has Something You Can't Teach ... and HOOBOY Sam J.
Advertisement