Based on These Congressional Numbers From CNN the Dems Should DEFINITELY Keep Up the Insanity

Earlier today we told you about Scott Jennings' appearance on CNN where he reminded the Democrats that their 18 percent congressional approval rating is what happens when the party's support has dwindled down to friends, family, illegal aliens and health insurance executives. We might add drug runners for the cartels to that list of Dem supporters as well.

The midterm elections are less than a year away, and there was more bad news for the Democrats on CNN. The party's congressional approval has sunk lower than some of the blown up narco boats the Dems have been trying to protect. Watch:

Cong Dems now have a -55 net approval, an all-time low & lower than the Dead Sea.



2 causes: Dems gives them a -6 pt net approval(!), & they're at -61 pts with indies!



The effect? Dems lead on the generic ballot is less than half of what it was at this pt in the 06 & 18 cycles. pic.twitter.com/Os17D7BkHR — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) December 18, 2025

So, yeah, the Dems should definitely keep being as crazy as they've been since Trump started his second term.

The Democrat party is led by woke psychopaths and voters know it. https://t.co/pJhzVL2sEy — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) December 18, 2025

"So let's burn that 2024 autopsy and not learn a thing!" https://t.co/sSuQFT44Qj — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 18, 2025

What's amazing is that the Democratic Party looked at what happened in the 2024 election and seems to have decided that the mistake they made was that they weren't reaching far enough to the Left while prioritizing illegals and cartel drug runners aggressively enough.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

