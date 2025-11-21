GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect Animated Meme

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries hates it when anyone questions his robotic programming. He glitches out every time. On Friday, CNBC’s Becky Quick pointed out that Democrats really weren’t working on a viable bipartisan solution to his party’s insatiable Obamacare monstrosity. That's when the glitching started, as expected.

Quick then gave us the perfect GIF. (READ)

Incredible exchange here as Hakeem Jeffries gets IRATE with CNBC’s Becky Quick for daring to press him on his robotic ACA talking points: Quick: *Cuts Jeffries off to try to make him actually answer a question* Jeffries: “You can ask the question, I’ll provide the answer!" Quick: "Answer the question, instead of going back." Jeffries: "I'm providing an answer in order to provide context!" Quick: "It's important context to make me realize that I don't think you want to get a deal done. I think this is something where you'd like to see the rates go higher and allow the Republicans to hang themselves with that." Jeffries: "That's absolutely a ridiculous assertion. Shame on you for saying that! It’s not a partisan issue for us!" Quick: *eyeroll* This guy absolutely loses it at ANY semblance of media pushback to his scripted, robotic regurgitations.

You really have to see this. (WATCH)

Quick: ‘Bless your heart.’ But that's not the GIF.

Here's the new animated meme below. It’s truly the GIF that keeps on giving. Make sure you share it with everyone. (WATCH)

New gif for your future Hakeem replies pic.twitter.com/0KMglxsTwS — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 21, 2025

Perfect, and it applies every time Dollar Store Obama opens his mouth.



He is so bad at this. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 21, 2025

The perfect encapsulation of how everyone feels that has had to listen to Temu Jeffries speak. What a pathetic loser he is. — dewey weber (@d3w3yw3b3r) November 21, 2025

We need to see this gif populate every post he makes — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 21, 2025

Done and done!

Commenters point out that Jeffries remains what he has always been - a liar.

“This is not a partisan fight for us.”



Biggest lie ever. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 21, 2025

That kind of BS will get you this. pic.twitter.com/8HZcG48eTv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 21, 2025

As it should.

Let’s watch the slow-motion replay. Quick in slow motion. Now that’s funny!

slowed to 1/4 speed - no sound... Becky's reaction to Hakeem pic.twitter.com/npAfRg9Oso — Charles R. Smith🔹 (@softwarnet) November 21, 2025

CNBC turning on their Dem Darlings?



Hath the fiery abyss become an ice rink?! 🤔😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 21, 2025

Every time Jeffries gets pressed, the mask slips—he melts down, dodges substance, and hides behind rehearsed lines. Same routine he’s run for years: rage when challenged, retreat when cornered. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) November 21, 2025

Hakeem uses the same strategy that Kamala used during her campaign: Answer every question with a weird deflection or word salad and at all costs NEVER actually answer a question. — Broken Clock (@skymac2) November 21, 2025

We have to give credit to Quick for trying to pin down a slippery eel like Jeffries (apologies to eels). If she hadn’t, we wouldn’t have been blessed with a shiny new GIF. Thanks, Becky!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

