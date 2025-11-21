VIP
Nauseous Nightcap: Elizabeth Warren Pushes Socialism and Eric Swalwell Sells Himself on La...
Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the...
Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Attack Trump’s Response to His...
Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few...
Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer...
The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for...
VIP
Katie Couric Fears Bari Weiss Heading CBS News Is Compromising Independent Journalism (Yea...
WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE,...
Dem Rep (Wife of Jake Sullivan) Ratioed Bigly for Constitutional Pearl-Clutching in Respon...
Karoline Leavitt Minces NO Words Framing Trump's Mamdani Meeting and Proves How Unhinged...
Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of...
Sean Parnell Tosses NBC News' Scoop About Drug-Smuggling Boats in the '100 Percent...
Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates...
Hypocrisy Level: Expert – Maddow Went from Smearing Cheney as Evil to Sitting...

GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect Animated Meme

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries hates it when anyone questions his robotic programming. He glitches out every time. On Friday, CNBC’s Becky Quick pointed out that Democrats really weren’t working on a viable bipartisan solution to his party’s insatiable Obamacare monstrosity. That's when the glitching started, as expected.

Advertisement

Quick then gave us the perfect GIF. (READ)

Incredible exchange here as Hakeem Jeffries gets IRATE with CNBC’s Becky Quick for daring to press him on his robotic ACA talking points:

Quick: *Cuts Jeffries off to try to make him actually answer a question*

Jeffries: “You can ask the question, I’ll provide the answer!"

Quick: "Answer the question, instead of going back."

Jeffries: "I'm providing an answer in order to provide context!"

Quick: "It's important context to make me realize that I don't think you want to get a deal done. I think this is something where you'd like to see the rates go higher and allow the Republicans to hang themselves with that."

Jeffries: "That's absolutely a ridiculous assertion. Shame on you for saying that! It’s not a partisan issue for us!"

Quick: *eyeroll*

This guy absolutely loses it at ANY semblance of media pushback to his scripted, robotic regurgitations.

You really have to see this. (WATCH)

Recommended

Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His
justmindy
Advertisement

Quick: ‘Bless your heart.’ But that's not the GIF.

Here's the new animated meme below. It’s truly the GIF that keeps on giving. Make sure you share it with everyone. (WATCH)

Done and done!

Commenters point out that Jeffries remains what he has always been - a liar.

As it should.

Let’s watch the slow-motion replay. Quick in slow motion. Now that’s funny!

Advertisement

We have to give credit to Quick for trying to pin down a slippery eel like Jeffries (apologies to eels). If she hadn’t, we wouldn’t have been blessed with a shiny new GIF. Thanks, Becky!

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY HAKEEM JEFFRIES HEALTHCARE MEDIA BIAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His
justmindy
Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the Game
Doug P.
The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for 'Unlawful Order' Specifics Spoke Volumes
Doug P.
Here's the 'Latest Sign of Financial Distress' for the DNC (Maybe a Few More Self-Owns on X Would Help)
Doug P.
Dem Mark Kelly Uses Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Attack Trump’s Response to His Sedition Video
Warren Squire
WaPo Runs False Story About US Coast Guard and Swastikas, and OF COURSE, Every Dem Falls for It
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Karma in 24 Hours: Trans HR Tweets 'Ready to Ruin Your Day,' Employer Obliges by Ruining His justmindy
Advertisement