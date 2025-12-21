Christmas Came Early: Andrew Tate Finally Meets a Man Who Hits Back – And Loses Spectacularly

Oh, what a shame (not)! Andrew Tate boxed a REAL man and well, it didn't go great for him. Snicker.

Andrew Tate has spent most of the last decade only having to fight the women he was trying to exploit and allegedly traffic so it’s not surprising that he wasn’t ready to fight a male that’s also his own size. pic.twitter.com/Y1vcneQN6F — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

What a pity!

If you thought Andrew Tate had no chin to begin with, you can be damn sure it's all gone now. https://t.co/vBPHn6ERlN pic.twitter.com/SyNQrhTyTh — a Statement of Fact (@fringeaggressor) December 21, 2025

He's shaped like a spoon.

There is something so cathartic and magical about this. I love the pink gloves so much. https://t.co/fHUsvbuZLJ — Abby Libby (@abbythelibb_) December 21, 2025

When it feels everything is wrong with the world, just watch this and suddenly, everything looks so much brighter. The skies open, the birds sing and rainbows appear out of nowhere.

I don’t know anything about boxing



I can tell when someone got their clock cleaned and has no idea what’s happening though https://t.co/Z45HGYFrDJ — Jen Monroe (@thatjenmonroe) December 21, 2025

I think every decent human being on the planet enjoys seeing Tate get tatered https://t.co/7Pujnk8CGZ — Texas Oncologist (@TexasOncologist) December 21, 2025

If they don't enjoy it, they should.

I'm not fan of his, but say what y'all want. He's in the ring. Are you? https://t.co/pFy7i8pHmY — MD Persons (@ToxinMortalis) December 21, 2025

Um, actually, it's not some requirement to go get knocked out to prove anything.

He’s willing to take the pain just for those “bro-clenches”😂 https://t.co/t52pksm2DT — Gravis Mushnick (@GravisMushnick) December 21, 2025

😂😂😂



We love to see it. This is one of those times where the phrase “Andrew Tate hardest hit” is literally true https://t.co/GByaQdTXoo — Ryan Duff (@ryancduff) December 21, 2025

But still not quite hard enough.

Steroids couldn't get him out of this one lmao 🤣 https://t.co/bEvhCt8mdT — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) December 21, 2025

Some positive news for the day.

Andrew Tate has an insanely padded record during his time as a “pro” but he had the image and all that already with hype and allure and talking points to really blast thru and rise out of the social media as a pro-kickboxer turned take-seller for the manosphere. https://t.co/P9pUd0g7Aq — ☃️Jolly Zuki🎄 (@zuki_2024) December 21, 2025

This is so satisfying! I’ve already watched it 5 times. https://t.co/PjJsvGcsIo — Heather Lane (@goldengirlinlv) December 21, 2025

Advertisement

In these very difficult times, we all need a feel-good story.

Horrible people getting what’s coming to them is the Christmas miracle we all need more of https://t.co/GYndywRYc7 — Amanda Kramer (@AYoung123174) December 21, 2025

That's what's happening when you face a man that can hit back.



Tate knows only how to beat and exploit woman. https://t.co/bSR1n2C2OY — Timor Suray (@SurayTimor) December 21, 2025

Tate got hit with that go go gadget uppercut and christmas has come early https://t.co/Qm1tzqSiQY — Ryan Marcone (@ryanmarcone) December 21, 2025

Thank you, Jesus, for this Christmas miracle.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code MERRY74 to get 74% off your VIP membership!