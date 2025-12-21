Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest



As we have recently reported, there have been some pretty big fireworks at Turning Point USA's AmFest this weekend.

Ben Shapiro called out Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly for refusing to criticize Candace Owens' insane conspiracy theories. Kelly, in return, declared that she and Shapiro are no longer friends. (Yikes!) And Carlson has claimed that he is being 'canceled,' even though every word of his remarks has been broadcast by multiple media outlets, including TPUSA and Shapiro's The Daily Wire.

The conference was desperately in need of someone to bring everyone back together.

And who better to do that than everyone's favorite guy by the copier, Rob Schneider. The Schneiderino. The Schneidmeister.

And bring everyone together he did, by reminding all in attendance of one universally accepted truth: that Candace Owens is an idiot.

OMG 😂



Rob Schneider ROASTED 🔥 the living hell out of Candace Owens !!!



I tried to WARN her fans weeks ago that Candace would soon become the running JOKE of the internet…



NOW LOOK !!!! 😆 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pkFaSoT8Oz — Cinema Shogun (@CinemaShogun) December 20, 2025

We're pretty sure that Schneider mispronounced her name deliberately.

But we absolutely died when he said, 'It's true because Candace had a dream about it.'

LOL.

This is what Rob Schneider did to Candace Owens: pic.twitter.com/ZAxyG82ni3 — Frankie G (@IamnotDescartes) December 20, 2025

Yep.

And did you catch the line from the audience at the end? 'What about Michelle Obama?'

Even Schneider only barely kept from cracking up at that one.

Ahem. Moving on.

More importantly than roasting Owens (or 'Owen'), however, Schneider very sincerely brought the crowd together by reminding them of why they were all there, and what Charlie Kirk meant to America and the conservative movement.

ROB SCHNEIDER: “Charlie did for me what he did for so many university students across this country. He dismantled foundational thinking. He understood that America is now the keystone of Western civilization. However, he also knew how precarious it was and that it would take only… pic.twitter.com/wxjzuy4yIh — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) December 20, 2025

'Without faith, our freedom becomes fragile.'

No truer or more important words have been spoken.

And they killed him for it.

In this segment, Schneider also called out what separates people of faith from the mobs who would tear down America:

Rob Schneider: "After Charlie was murdered, no American cities were burned to the ground. No cars were set ablaze. No looting took place. The only burning was candles." pic.twitter.com/rK7uux9d6V — TheBlaze (@theblaze) December 20, 2025

Some of the other 'influencers' in attendance at AmFest would do very well to listen to Schneider.

I hope people will hear this part of my speech…👇🇺🇸

God bless you, Charlie and Erika. https://t.co/j0cFj9kNm0 — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) December 21, 2025

We hear you.

God Bless you as well, Rob. 🙏 — JUST DREAM (@theshibdream) December 21, 2025

Well said, sir. You did Charlie proud 🙏🇺🇸 — Jess🇺🇸🦅 (@jessthemess56) December 21, 2025

Yes, he did.

Exactly. We are not the same. https://t.co/qm2SxF7t3b — LGW (@LGW3721) December 20, 2025

And we should be grateful every day that we aren't.

This is the way to a better America and hope for coming generations. 👇 https://t.co/nOyuhPayXQ — Jon Herr (@HerrMan2022) December 20, 2025

And we should remember that this part of Schneider's speech was not him saying that we shouldn't fight -- and be willing to fight -- for America.

On the contrary. As his full remarks show, and as Kirk himself said, now is the time we must fight harder than ever.

But not as lawless mobs, and not with each other over a grifter who only wants to weaponize and monetize Kirk's assassination.

Excellent speech from Rob Schneider.

The Schneidster! Makin' outstanding points!

============================================

