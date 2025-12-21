Rob Schneider Brings the House Down -- and More Importantly, Together -- At AmFest

Surprise! Nicki Minaj Electrifies at AmFest, Standing Up for Trump and Global Christians
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 3:00 PM on December 21, 2025
Meme


As we have recently reported, there have been some pretty big fireworks at Turning Point USA's AmFest this weekend. 

Ben Shapiro called out Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly for refusing to criticize Candace Owens' insane conspiracy theories. Kelly, in return, declared that she and Shapiro are no longer friends. (Yikes!) And Carlson has claimed that he is being 'canceled,' even though every word of his remarks has been broadcast by multiple media outlets, including TPUSA and Shapiro's The Daily Wire. 

The conference was desperately in need of someone to bring everyone back together. 

And who better to do that than everyone's favorite guy by the copier, Rob Schneider. The Schneiderino. The Schneidmeister. 

And bring everyone together he did, by reminding all in attendance of one universally accepted truth: that Candace Owens is an idiot. 

We're pretty sure that Schneider mispronounced her name deliberately. 

But we absolutely died when he said, 'It's true because Candace had a dream about it.' 

LOL.

Yep. 

And did you catch the line from the audience at the end? 'What about Michelle Obama?' 

Even Schneider only barely kept from cracking up at that one. 

Ahem. Moving on. 

More importantly than roasting Owens (or 'Owen'), however, Schneider very sincerely brought the crowd together by reminding them of why they were all there, and what Charlie Kirk meant to America and the conservative movement. 

'Without faith, our freedom becomes fragile.'

No truer or more important words have been spoken.

And they killed him for it. 

In this segment, Schneider also called out what separates people of faith from the mobs who would tear down America:

Some of the other 'influencers' in attendance at AmFest would do very well to listen to Schneider. 

We hear you. 

Yes, he did. 

And we should be grateful every day that we aren't. 

And we should remember that this part of Schneider's speech was not him saying that we shouldn't fight -- and be willing to fight -- for America.

On the contrary. As his full remarks show, and as Kirk himself said, now is the time we must fight harder than ever. 

But not as lawless mobs, and not with each other over a grifter who only wants to weaponize and monetize Kirk's assassination.

Excellent speech from Rob Schneider. 

The Schneidster! Makin' outstanding points! 

Editor's Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.









