Absentee Eric: No-Show Swalwell Adds Another Dubious Accomplishment to His Gubernatorial Campaign

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:00 PM on December 17, 2025
Twitter


The list of Eric Swalwell's disqualifying characteristics for public office — at least in America, perhaps not in China — is quite extensive. The fact that he has never been prosecuted for his relationship with a Chinese spy, who bundled campaign cash for him, is a blight on the justice system in America. 

He's also almost certainly guilty of mortgage fraud, like so many other Democrats. And, while most of the attention is focused on Mark Kelly, Elissa Slotkin, and the rest of the Seditious Six, we should not forget that Swalwell also demanded on MS NOW (or MSNBC, as it was known at the time) that troops should disobey the Commander-in-Chief.

And that's not even mentioning his embarrassing Twitter 'man-on-the-street' videos or his ... umm ... public flatulence. 

But Swalwell is still going full steam ahead with his campaign to be the next governor of California. Perhaps, however, the voters of the Golden State might be interested in knowing if Swalwell will ever show up for work if he is elected to succeed Gavin Newsom. 

If past performance is any indication, he won't. 

Mind you, it might be a good thing for Californians if they elect a leftist governor who never shows up for work. But this report from The New York Post is still pretty damning:

Swalwell ... has missed the most floor votes of any active member of the House of Representatives, according to an analysis by The Post.

Swalwell, 45, has missed 95 votes, not including truancy from committee hearings, out of a total of 342 House roll call votes this year.

It is more than double the absences of octogenarian Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), who began the year recovering from hip replacement surgery and announced plans to retire in November.

While absences are often tied to health or family concerns, Swalwell appears to have missed votes to mingle with celebrities. 

On Nov. 20, the lefty pol — who has been an outspoken critic of President Trump on issues ranging from immigration enforcement and censorship to the Epstein files — announced his bid to try and succeed Gov. Gavin Newsom on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The Dem congressman also missed two days of votes in February, according to records — as photos on social media showed him attending the Los Angeles premiere of HBO’s 'White Lotus.'

The Post also notes that Swalwell is funding his campaign through many celebrity endorsements, including from some of the worst of the worst, like Jon Cryer, Kathy Griffin, Sean Penn, and Robert De Niro. 

Also interesting is the fact that, of the top 20 Representatives who missed the most floor votes, 14 of them are Democrats. 

Well, he's got a good role model for that in Newsom. When Los Angeles was engulfed in riots and fires during ICE raids, Governor Greasy was spending that time at a fundraising wine mixer at his vineyard in Napa. 

Swalwell's videos, including that swimming one, bring a whole new meaning to the word 'cringe.' 

Raúl Grijalva died in March -- MARCH -- and still made more roll calls than Swalwell did. 

But that slogan would be better than the one Swalwell actually went with, given his history of ... ahem ... poopiness. 

LOL. See what we mean? 

People in his district should be embarrassed that they voted for him. 

Should be. 

Whenever Swalwell can't be found, that should be the first place anyone looks. 

We sure hope the FEC is keeping a close eye on his campaign coffers. 

Being a Congressional representative should NOT be a welfare position. 

Heck, he'd be fired if he worked the fry machine at McDonald's with that kind of absenteeism. 

But working at McDonald's is yet another job for which Swalwell is unqualified. 

And he's not even good at THAT.

Ahem. Hey, we didn't say it. 

OK. Moving on ...

Call it the Joe Biden model of public service. 

OOF. 

Yes, Swalwell still has to answer for that drunken dinner with lobbyists, which Twitchy covered back in February

The problem in California, of course, is that all of the other leading Democratic candidates -- like Katie Porter and Antonio Villaraigosa -- are just as bad as Swalwell is. And we don't believe Republicans like Steve Hilton have much of a chance. 

But the Democrat debates for governor in 2026 should be very entertaining. 

Assuming Swalwell shows up to any of them, that is. 

============================================

