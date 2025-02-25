WOW! HOLY WOW! Nick Sortor's Encounter With a Sleazy DRUNK Eric Swalwell Is OFF-THE-CHARTS Crazy (Watch)

Guys, we thought it was wild when Eric Swalwell got caught farting on national television.

Yeah, that was NOTHING compared to this.

It all started here:

Hi @RepSwalwell!



I know you have me blocked, but I wanted to thank you for the “lovely” chat we just had at dinner!



You’ll see a video recap tomorrow here on 𝕏!



Regards,



The man whose table you invaded while you were inebriated at dinner 😘



PS: Tell Fang Fang I said hi! — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2025

And here is the video.

This is NUTS.

🚨 #BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Eric Swalwell PANICS when I ask about his Chinese spy girlfriend Fang Fang, and whether that’s a bigger “national security threat” than Elon Musk



I sat next to a drunk Swalwell at dinner for 90 minutes. He was IMMEDIATELY compromised by a group of… pic.twitter.com/DeZg3EJphW — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2025

The post continues and this is NUTS:

I sat next to a drunk Swalwell at dinner for 90 minutes. He was IMMEDIATELY compromised by a group of lobbyists he’d JUST MET, spilling intimate details about his job and asking for HELP CHEATING ON HIS WIFE. MASSIVE national security threat. This guy should have his clearances revoked. Swalwell spent his dinner bragging about “ORGlES” on Capitol Hill, telling them he’s bored of his wife and “only wants to f*ck tens.” Worse, he spoke about ABUSlNG his power on the House Intel Committee (which he’s since been booted off of), saying he pushed to SUBPOENA Ivanka Trump because she’s “hot as f*ck” THIS GUY MUST BE REMOVED FROM THE HOMELAND SECURITY COMMITTEE. He CANNOT keep his freaking mouth shut.After I began questioning him, Swalwell jumped back into the group of lobbyists to hide from me, but I pressed on. Dude looked absolutely TERRIFIED and 100% guilty. He knows he’s been caught.



More to come later. I have about an hour and a half of audio to go through And big shoutout to @LauraLoomer for assisting me with digging into this clown while I was focusing on listening in!

HO-LEE-CHIT.

Can't wait for the rest of the audio.

He knew he’d just been sitting next to me for 90 minutes while I listened to absolutely EVERYTHING.



He was beyond terrified. pic.twitter.com/ZkQDzp5eaa — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 25, 2025

He should be.

We are waiting for Swalwell to address the video and what he said .... will update you as we learn more.

