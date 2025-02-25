VIP
Can't Believe WHITE WOMAN Rachel Maddow Went THERE About Joy Reid Being Fired But ... She DID (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:05 AM on February 25, 2025
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Rachel Maddow showed up on Joy Reid's last show to bid her farewell, and in our opinion, it looked as if Maddow knew it was coming even as she bellyached and said it was a huge loss. Beyond the fact that we know she has been involved with other significant decisions at the outlet (blocking Keith Olbermann, for example), the look in her eyes convinced us.

Advertisement

And then she tried throwing her bosses under the bus during her show by playing ... wait for it ... the race card.

ON MSNBC. 

HA HA HA HA HA

Watch this:

Knowing she likely knew and may have even signed off on the termination?

Heifer, please.

Post continues:

... needs to be fired next. That should make it fair …

Right? You'd think the privileged white woman would be so enraged by this racist act that she would walk and yet, here she is. We imagine this appealed to the 36 or so viewers she still has, but this was tacky, even for Maddow.

Advertisement

Interesting.

Those checks ain't gonna cash themselves.

That would be FAIR, right Rachel?

==========================================================================

