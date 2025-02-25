IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives...
WAIT, WHAT?! Rep. Steve Cohen BUTCHERS Old Saying and HOOBOY and YIKES All...
'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evi...
Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But...
Don Lemon Goes on Living Room Tirade Over Megyn Kelly’s Celebratory Joy Reid...
Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About...
Alina Habba: Federal Workers Must Fill Out Completed Tasks Questionnaire or Face Terminati...
White House Epically Reminds the AP It’s the 'Gulf of America' After Pro-Trump...
VIP
UK LGBTQ Charity to Slash Staff In Half After Trump Cuts Off Foreign...
Sen. Andy Kim Urges Public Servants to 'Stay Strong' In the Face of...
VIP
Northeast's Most Ruthless Governor Aims to Strip Caregiving Funds from Hardworking Familie...
Democracy Dies In Dorkness: Junior Democrat Social Media Influencer, Chris Mowrey Gets a...
Christopher Rufo Discovers Secret Federal Government Chat Groups That Will Make You Sick
Meghan Markle’s Latest Attempt to Channel Princess Diana Feels Forced and Really Weird

She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show SOOO Very Telling (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:25 AM on February 25, 2025
Meme

Ding dong, the racist is gone! Well, one of them, at least. Joy Reid signed off from her show last night for the final time and there was great rejoicing.

Watch:

Advertisement

Reid brought on a gaggle of MSBNC talking heads to see her off, and while you watch this, pay special attention to Rachel Maddow because if we know anything about MSNBC, it's that they often look to Maddow for guidance when making big decisions about hiring and well, firing. For example, we know Maddow blocked Keith Olbermann from having a position there.

Dude, when you're too crazy for MSNBC? Sheesh.

But we digress.

So, as Larry O'Connor says, there is no way she didn't know.

This. 

Oh sure, Maddow made a big deal about how upset she is about the cancelation, but there's something in the eyes. She's ok with this and, as Larry suggested, either knew it was coming or maybe even approved it.

Yup. Maddow isn't about to give up her piece of the pie.

Ahem.

And that's probably one of the reasons they canceled her show.

Recommended

'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbyyyyyye.

Sing with us ... 

==========================================================================

Related:

WHAAAT? Did Rep. Steve Cohen Just ACCIDENTALLY Share a Fetish Because HOOBOY and YIKES All In One (Watch)

Hell YES! Intelligence Community Insider Spills the TEA on Just How SCARED They Really Are of Trump 2.0

Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...

HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump

ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys Even Cenk Uygur

==========================================================================

Tags: JOY REID MSNBC RACHEL MADDOW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence
Grateful Calvin
IRS Employee Shares 'Journey' of Going Into the Office and Being FIRED, Receives ZERO Sympathy (Watch)
Sam J.
WAIT, WHAT?! Rep. Steve Cohen BUTCHERS Old Saying and HOOBOY and YIKES All In One (Watch)
Sam J.
Scott Jennings Exposes Illogic of Fed Worker Who Can Do CNN Interview But Not Answer Email Questions
Warren Squire
Preposterous Propaganda: Jessica Tarlov is Far Off From How Americans Really Feel About DOGE
Warren Squire
Don Lemon Goes on Living Room Tirade Over Megyn Kelly’s Celebratory Joy Reid Firing Post
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'WOW': Michael Shellenberger Drops ANOTHER Bombshell That FBI Employees Are Destroying Evidence Grateful Calvin
Advertisement