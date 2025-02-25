She KNEW: The LOOK on Rachel Maddow's Face During Joy Reid's Last Show SOOO Very Telling (Watch)

Ding dong, the racist is gone! Well, one of them, at least. Joy Reid signed off from her show last night for the final time and there was great rejoicing.

Watch:

Racist Joy Reid signs off for the last time from her pathetic MSNBC show that spewed hatred, racism and fake news.



Who's next?pic.twitter.com/KSzbYXddgJ — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 25, 2025

Reid brought on a gaggle of MSBNC talking heads to see her off, and while you watch this, pay special attention to Rachel Maddow because if we know anything about MSNBC, it's that they often look to Maddow for guidance when making big decisions about hiring and well, firing. For example, we know Maddow blocked Keith Olbermann from having a position there.

Dude, when you're too crazy for MSNBC? Sheesh.

But we digress.

So, as Larry O'Connor says, there is no way she didn't know.

You can't convince me Maddow didn't get a heads-up or even gave approval for Joy's pink slip.pic.twitter.com/8yAyONW8a2 — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) February 25, 2025

This.

Oh sure, Maddow made a big deal about how upset she is about the cancelation, but there's something in the eyes. She's ok with this and, as Larry suggested, either knew it was coming or maybe even approved it.

She knows the pie is getting smaller. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) February 25, 2025

Yup. Maddow isn't about to give up her piece of the pie.

Ahem.

Nobody watched it until now. — Dark Unvarnished Truth (@DarkUnvarnished) February 25, 2025

And that's probably one of the reasons they canceled her show.

She deserves so much less — Christopher Fishell (@chieffishell) February 25, 2025

BYEEEEEE — Meara (@MillennialOther) February 25, 2025

Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbyyyyyye.

Sing with us ...

