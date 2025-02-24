Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense...
VIP
Guess Who's Writing for The Bulwark NOW! Queen CENSORSHIP Herself ...
HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5...
Politico Reports Liberals Are Fearful the FBI Will Be Politicized With Patel and...
FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED...
VIP
This Warning About Firing Federal Workers Isn't the Indictment of Trump and DOGE...
WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old...
As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden...
'Nervous?' Adam Schiff's Not Handling the Dan Bongino FBI News Very Well (Maybe...
Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles...
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed...
Former WH Spox Who Assured Us Biden Was Fine and Running Wants to...
VIP
The Era of Virtue Signaling Is OVER and It Cannot Be Discarded Soon...
Monday Morning Meme Madness

ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys Even Cenk Uygur

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  1:30 PM on February 24, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Keith Olbermann is having a normal one now that MSNBC has fired Joy Reid. He seems to think they're actions are all based on racism.

Think about that again: Keith is accusing super-liberal MSNBC is racist for getting rid of Reid.

Advertisement

We got nothin'. 

He continued to rant:

Dude.

This was dumb enough to irritate Cenk Uygur:

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Nope. 

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He is definitely the Twitchy fodder that keeps giving.

An oldie but a goodie.

==========================================================================

Related:

FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED in VA (Watch)

WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old Post Comes Back to Haunt Him

As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)

Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)

THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability

==========================================================================

Tags: CENK UYGUR KEITH OLBERMANN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
HA! Sec. Sean Duffy Shows Whiny Fed Employees How It's DONE, Sends 5 Things He Did Last Week to Trump
Sam J.
FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED in VA (Watch)
Sam J.
THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability
Sam J.
WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old Post Comes Back to Haunt Him
Sam J.
Brian Stelter Says What Trump and DOGE Are Doing SOUNDS Like Common Sense BUT Is Actually Nonsense
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement