ME-OWWW! Keith Olbermann Going Full Blown Race-Baiter About MSNBC Firing Joy Reid Annoys Even Cenk Uygur

Keith Olbermann is having a normal one now that MSNBC has fired Joy Reid. He seems to think they're actions are all based on racism.

Think about that again: Keith is accusing super-liberal MSNBC is racist for getting rid of Reid.

Advertisement

We got nothin'.

BREAKING: MSNBC racist purge escalates. Ayman Mohyeldin, Katie Phang and Jonathan Capehart ousted along with Joy Reid and Alex Wagner https://t.co/vgGlgUFhGI — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 24, 2025

He continued to rant:

It is such a confused, brutal, racist purge at MSNBC it's like they're being run by Elon Musk — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) February 24, 2025

Dude.

MSNBC is the home of racism, Keith. pic.twitter.com/MWhuwMlUWw — David Strom (@DavidStrom) February 24, 2025

This was dumb enough to irritate Cenk Uygur:

Joy Reid was replaced by two African-American anchors and a Latina anchor. But sure, everything is racist. Crying wolf to protect very rich, powerful minorities among the elites hurts the real cause of fighting racism. https://t.co/JCCGqL2JaI — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 24, 2025

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

Joy Reid is racist as hell. These people are dense. — 𝒢𝒶𝓻𝓎 𝓥𝒶𝓹𝑜𝓻ω𝒶𝓥𝓮 ✟🧩🦅 (@Gary_Vaporwave) February 24, 2025

Thank you, Cenk. See what we’re dealing with? 😅



We are not falling for race baiting anymore. pic.twitter.com/BXz4mPR9Bk — Just browsing X (@x_just43335) February 24, 2025

Nope.

Keith Olbermann angry racist who he thinks he’a anti-racist. The gift that keeps on giving — Danirlla (@d_shawstein) February 24, 2025

He is definitely the Twitchy fodder that keeps giving.

It’s because they drink racist water, Keith. pic.twitter.com/4rXy1IRPTY — Brett Casey (@brettcasey) February 24, 2025

An oldie but a goodie.

==========================================================================

Related:

FOIA Requested Video Shows That Thing Democrats SWEAR Doesn't Happen With Trans HAPPENED in VA (Watch)

WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old Post Comes Back to Haunt Him

As a Reminder, Here's How a Federal Employee Reacted to Pipeline Workers Biden FIRED in 2021 (Watch)

Legal Analyst Leaves MSNBC Panel SPEECHLESS Pointing Out Trump Isn't Losing Legal Battles and LOL (Watch)

THIS! MERCILESS Thread NAILS It Explaining Why SO Many Americans Are Cheering Fed Employee Accountability

==========================================================================