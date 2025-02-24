WOOF! Jonah Goldberg's Terrible, No Good, VERY BAD Week Gets WORSE as Old Post Comes Back to Haunt Him

Between making some bizarre and tasteless rape analogy with Trump and Ukraine and dissing JD Vance's military service, Jonah Goldberg has not had a great few days. It's been a long time since we've seen people both on the Left and Right pissed off about a post, but Goldberg managed to do it.

And instead of owning it and working to make it right, he's doubled down and attacking people in ways that only piss them off more.

This isn't hard, dude. Just say, 'You know what, both of those posts were tacky and beneath me, and I will work to be better,' or something along those lines.

But nope, he went with this:

Very online hyper-partisans are inundating me with this stuff. I am perfectly happy to defer to the VA's definition of Vance's honorable service. I was merely going by Vance's own description of his time in the Marines as a military journalist and the majority of profiles that… https://t.co/bWJ2hu7fnx — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 24, 2025

His post continues:

... that said he didn't see combat. If your panties are in a bunch about my supposedly "spewed" "lies and aspersions" you might be an embarrassing hack. Or you might just be over-reading a tweet. Either way, I'm not going to dance to the tune of all of this hackish and embarrassing faux outrage. Feel free to renew the bile, I really just couldn't give a rat's ass.

He cared so little he had to post a lot about it.

Data Republican said hello:

Hello Mr. Goldberg,



This is a timeline I cobbled from your Wikipedia page:



🔸 March 21, 1969: Born on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, New York City, to Lucianne Goldberg.

🔸 1987: Graduated from high school in New York City.

🔸 1987–1991: Attended Goucher College (second… — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) February 24, 2025

Her post continues:

1987–1991: Attended Goucher College (second class admitting men), earning a bachelor’s in political science. Early 1990s: Taught English in Prague for less than a year; moved to Washington, D.C., in 1992 to work at the American Enterprise Institute under Ben J. Wattenberg. 1994: Became a founding producer for Think Tank with Ben Wattenberg; later moved to New River Media, producing various TV programs and documentaries. 1998: Joined National Review as a contributing editor; launched National Review Online (NRO) by the end of the year, serving as its editor. 2006–2010: Frequent participant on http://Bloggingheads.tv. January 2008: Published Liberal Fascism, reaching No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list. 2012: Released The Tyranny of Clichés: How Liberals Cheat in the War of Ideas. 2018: Published Suicide of the West, reaching No. 5 on The New York Times Best Seller list in May. May 2019: Left National Review. October 2019: Became founding editor of The Dispatch, an online opinion and news publication. November 2021: Resigned from Fox News (with Steve Hayes) in protest over Tucker Carlson’s documentary Patriot Purge. Note what it lacks. Any mention of military service. Given your own history as one of the loudest advocates for the Iraq War, why should anyone take your foreign policy and defense opinions seriously? You’ve had the luxury of cheering wars from the sidelines while others fought and died. And now, after getting it wrong on Iraq, you’re quibbling over whether @JDVance's military service is 'worthy' because he wasn’t in combat? (Which is factually incorrect, as has been pointed out by many.) Bottom line: If combat experience is a prerequisite for credibility in your view, where does that leave YOU?

Jonah did NOT like this one bit.

I am embarrassed for you and everyone who thinks this is worth your time or theirs. Nothing I said warrants this level of effort. I offered a single, entirely defensible, factual statement. I never said anything about Vance’s credibility based on his military service or anything… https://t.co/7TqdppnG23 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) February 24, 2025

His post continues ... of course:

... about Vance’s credibility based on his military service or anything of the sort. You’re getting all worked up for entirely partisan and manufactured reasons and I’m not going to credit any of it. So keep trying if you want to waste your time and mine. But I just don’t care.

But you know, he does.

Well, at least he used to.

That said, I want to cut government spending with a chainsaw. — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) April 11, 2011

Can we travel back in time and bring that Jonah back to have a chat with the Jonah of today?

Just asking.

We miss that guy.

