Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on April 22, 2025
As we reported earlier, the Department of Education, championed by the Democrats, is going to start collecting on student loans that are in default starting next month. As Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, after jacking up grocery prices and crashing the stock market, President Donald Trump is going after your paycheck and your tax return. It's not Trump personally, but it is true that your wages could be garnished if you don't resume paying down your student loans. 

This young woman sums it up pretty well in this video. (Language warning)

What was her degree? Does she have wages to garnish?

Yeah, she did find the money to get a septum ring, and is probably saving up for some blue hair dye.

Get a refund on that gender studies degree.

The nose ring is probably a red flag to any interviewer.

As a bonus, here's a guy who thinks that collecting on student loan debt means they want you broke or in jail or dead.

Another one who thinks they want all student loan borrowers dead.

***

Tags: DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION STUDENT LOAN DEBT

