Student Loan Payback Time: ‘They Want Us All Like Broke and in Jail or Dead’

As we reported earlier, the Department of Education, championed by the Democrats, is going to start collecting on student loans that are in default starting next month. As Rep. Jasmine Crockett said, after jacking up grocery prices and crashing the stock market, President Donald Trump is going after your paycheck and your tax return. It's not Trump personally, but it is true that your wages could be garnished if you don't resume paying down your student loans.

This young woman sums it up pretty well in this video. (Language warning)

Leftist is having a mental breakdown because she now has to pay her student loan back.



She says if she defaults then the government can garnish her wages, take her tax refund, and even take her benefits.



She actually wants us to feel sorry for her being a deadbeat. pic.twitter.com/g2xETsySin — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2025

What was her degree? Does she have wages to garnish?

Nose rings will never not look stupid. — IamJohnGalt (@WannabeJohnGalt) April 22, 2025

Yeah, she did find the money to get a septum ring, and is probably saving up for some blue hair dye.

EVERY single plank in the democrat platform, is designed to erode the concept of personal responsibility! From abortions, to entitlements, to government run healthcare, to student loan forgiveness!



This sort of imbecile, speaking nonsense, is the result of democrat brainwashing. — Tim Drake (@Tim_Drake4) April 22, 2025

Welcome to life.

Where the hell have you been? — Cherie Currie (@CherieCurrie3) April 22, 2025

She may learn more from this experience than she did in the classroom. — Margaret Hendrickson (@prelagsmom) April 22, 2025

I shed not a tear... — Donna (@IAmTheStorm__) April 22, 2025

I'm torn on this, on one had, they took a loan and should have to pay it back. On the other they were misled about the value of their education.



IMO best way to handle this is to see if they received what was promised. If so, pay it back, if not make the college pay it off. — Andy 🇺🇸 (@Physc0Smurf) April 22, 2025

Get a refund on that gender studies degree.

Lord have mercy, I've been paying bills since I was 14 and got 11 cassettes from Columbia House records for a penny. Gas, tuition, rent, prop. insurance, car payments, food, medical bills, HOA dues, property taxes, utilities, license fees, cable, mortgages. Welcome to Adulthood — MrTermLimits (@RStanz59976) April 22, 2025

Adults who take out loans, pay them back. — Desertrat1912. 🇺🇸 (@LinoOssanna) April 22, 2025

This is exactly why student loans shouldn’t be forgiven. If they do not value their education enough to pay for it, then I certainly don’t either. Some of us paid off our own debt. And the sacrifice made us better. — Concerned for Colorado (@concernedforco) April 22, 2025

If you can't pay back your loan, then your wages should be garnished and your benefits taken away. The collateral of a student loan is the education you received which, unlike other types of collateral, cannot be taken away. — TNoser (@t_noser) April 22, 2025

Maybe you should have been paying on it while there was zero interest for the last 5 years — Psychological_Job (@BriVan785954885) April 22, 2025

Pick a marketable major and take that shit out of your nose. Take responsibility for your mistakes and course-correct. Its okay to make mistakes. Its not okay to ask anyone else to pay for it. Nobody wins that way. — Luthasterian (@LuthasterianTV) April 22, 2025

The nose ring is probably a red flag to any interviewer.

As a bonus, here's a guy who thinks that collecting on student loan debt means they want you broke or in jail or dead.

Guy in the Bay Area of California is upset that the US Education Department may start garnishing his wages to repay the student loan debt he’s late paying.



Don’t take loans you can’t afford and then expect us to care about your struggles repaying them. pic.twitter.com/YGjPZAVE3A — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2025

Another one who thinks they want all student loan borrowers dead.

The question is what were you doing in the past 5 years not paying off your loans? — Calvin || THE VOID RUNNER (@calvinle) April 22, 2025

He had 5 years to save up — America First starting right now🇺🇸 (@Tmaze74) April 22, 2025

How is it that these people are not educated enough to understand what the word loan means — the bald libertarian (@freedombunkr) April 22, 2025

They know what it means, but they were taught to believe the rules don’t apply to them. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) April 22, 2025

