Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Senator Murphy

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:30 PM on May 11, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

The Democrats made it very clear they have no problem using the full weight of the government and law to go after their political opponents.

They tried to put Donald Trump in prison before the election to stop him from becoming President again. They went after January 6 protesters in ways they never went after Antifa or BLM rioters.

But now they're suddenly worried the Trump administration 'arbitrarily' arresting people, by which they mean 'holding the Left accountable to the laws of this nation.

Watch as Senator Chris Murphy warns about the slippery slope we're on if we dare to hold Democrats to their own rules:

Do you need a tissue, Chris?

No one is above the law, after all.

They have a funny definition of 'arbitrary.'

That's what got us to where we are right now.

And the competition for obnoxiously dishonest politicians is fierce.

Can we do this, please?

Wouldn't surprise us if he was.

It's amazing to watch.

They don't want to arrest or jail them.

Thank you!

