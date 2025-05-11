Oh, So NOW Democrats Are Worried About Arbitrarily Arresting People? That's ADORABLE, Senator Murphy

The Democrats made it very clear they have no problem using the full weight of the government and law to go after their political opponents.

They tried to put Donald Trump in prison before the election to stop him from becoming President again. They went after January 6 protesters in ways they never went after Antifa or BLM rioters.

But now they're suddenly worried the Trump administration 'arbitrarily' arresting people, by which they mean 'holding the Left accountable to the laws of this nation.

Watch as Senator Chris Murphy warns about the slippery slope we're on if we dare to hold Democrats to their own rules:

Today in Florida: "The one power you cannot give the executive is the power to arbitrarily imprison people who oppose the regime. Today it may be an El Salvadorian immigrant or a foreign student, but tomorrow it is you or me. The slope to despotism can be slippery and quick. pic.twitter.com/soZcK257Yd — Chris Murphy 🟧 (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 10, 2025

Do you need a tissue, Chris?

It's easy. Don't break the law. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) May 10, 2025

No one is above the law, after all.

Arresting an illegal alien gang member that happens to beat his wife and kid, and sex traffics women, is "arbitrary?"



Ladies & Gentlemen,



I give you Chris Dickwad Murphy. 🙄 — CoolCzech (@CoolCzech1) May 11, 2025

They have a funny definition of 'arbitrary.'

How about giving the executive the power to stop enforcing immigration laws? Was that slope slippery? — CTIronman (@CTIronman) May 11, 2025

That's what got us to where we are right now.

I wish it were you - you are among the most obnoxiously dishonest politicians out there. But you and I know that you are playing to the crowd and to the press. There is basis to deport illegals - lots of it. For US Citizens, it requires a crime and a different due process, sadly. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) May 11, 2025

And the competition for obnoxiously dishonest politicians is fierce.

The only way @ChrisMurphyCT will ever be deported is if we make being a moron illegal. Hmmmm... https://t.co/AO8J4GpCwf — ████ ████ MyTwoSenseWorth🍊🍊🍊 (@My_2_SenseWorth) May 11, 2025

Can we do this, please?

Was he a theater kid? https://t.co/01koBf9btl — Isinglass (@lezleecog) May 11, 2025

Wouldn't surprise us if he was.

10 years after Obergefell v. Hodges, Dems are using a form of what they used to call the “slippery floor fallacy” to argue that you actually can’t arrest illegal immigrants https://t.co/thRIS4B92Q — Matt Boose (@matt_boose) May 11, 2025

It's amazing to watch.

Jailing of immigrants who an officer has determined are here illegally is legal. Clinton and Obama did it to millions. Deporting them takes more work unless they go voluntarily. STFU. https://t.co/oH7PT9nFDx — mikeehlert (@mikeehlert2) May 11, 2025

They don't want to arrest or jail them.

Thank you!

