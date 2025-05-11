NYC's Commie Mayoral Candidate Vows to Expand Sanctuary Policies to Make City Safer...
The Lady Doth Have a Point: J.K. Rowling ENDS Stupid Argument About Shakespeare and 17th C Trans Folks

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 11, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp

When will the Left learn that if you go after the queen that is J.K. Rowling, you'd best bring your A-game? Because, if you don't, you're going to get your butt handed to you.

The other day, she posed a simple challenge for the trans activist Left: show her the evidence that demonstrated the presence of trans men throughout history.

One absolute door knob decided those people existed, but a guy like Shakespeare just ... couldn't come up with the words to describe them.

And Rowling body-slammed old Jay from the top rope:

BOOM.

Remember, in Shakespeare's time, women weren't allowed to perform on stage. Shakespeare would've known about trans individuals. If they existed.

This is wholly a modern-day social contagion, bred by privileged populations who don't have to worry about dying in the next plague or getting beheaded by a feudal lord.

Hahahahaha.

They're trying this with archaeology, too.

The post concludes:

 Imagine reading those and thinking 'clearly that character wants to cut his d**k off & the other one imagines she’s a cat.'

That's what the Left is doing.

Grok cannot. Because they don't exist.

That settles it.

LOL! Oh, honey. No.

Just. No.

Exactly.

She's amazing.

Exactly this.

Tags: HISTORY J.K. ROWLING TRANSGENDER WORDS

