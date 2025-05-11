When will the Left learn that if you go after the queen that is J.K. Rowling, you'd best bring your A-game? Because, if you don't, you're going to get your butt handed to you.

The other day, she posed a simple challenge for the trans activist Left: show her the evidence that demonstrated the presence of trans men throughout history.

Give me the oral histories, 16th century ballads, medieval tapestries showing trans women photographing themselves in the Ladies, cave paintings of men in suspender belts and bad make up! Let's celebrate the mysterious trans-identified men who led the fight for women's rights. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 9, 2025

One absolute door knob decided those people existed, but a guy like Shakespeare just ... couldn't come up with the words to describe them.

There are many genderqueer, trans, queer, etc., characters in the early modern period (Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night; Jonson’s Epicene; Hic Mulier, etc., etc.).



They just did not have the terms to describe them. pic.twitter.com/bl87qxSgAS — jAy, Ph.D. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@jayrotoole) May 9, 2025

And Rowling body-slammed old Jay from the top rope:

Yes, if there's one thing we know about Shakespeare it's that he struggled to find words. pic.twitter.com/B6pQRSBOVr — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) May 10, 2025

BOOM.

Remember, in Shakespeare's time, women weren't allowed to perform on stage. Shakespeare would've known about trans individuals. If they existed.

This is wholly a modern-day social contagion, bred by privileged populations who don't have to worry about dying in the next plague or getting beheaded by a feudal lord.

Grok: Please give me a Shakespeare-style passage to describe transgenderism:



Answer: O fickle fancy, dressed in motley guise,

That bids the soul its very form despise!

A man, with beard and sinew, claims a dame,

Or maid, with gentle curve, a sir’s bold name.

The body, once a… — Leslie Eastman ☥ (@Mutnodjmet) May 10, 2025

Hahahahaha.

These woke transactivists cling to the most dangerous lie of all:



The lie of self-deception.



Imagine going through life angrily forcing people to see things in historical works, that were never, ever, there.



Sad. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 10, 2025

They're trying this with archaeology, too.

Much like socialists take credit for everything in society (roads, military, schools, police department) apparently the gender confused crowd is injecting their weird ideology into literature including Shakespeare. Imagine reading those and thinking “clearly that character wants… — JW (@C130GuyBNA) May 11, 2025

The post concludes:

Imagine reading those and thinking 'clearly that character wants to cut his d**k off & the other one imagines she’s a cat.'

That's what the Left is doing.

@grok can you give us an example of any Shakespearian character who was biological male but later literally became female? — Dale 🇿🇦🇬🇧 (@DaleNoNumbers) May 10, 2025

Grok cannot. Because they don't exist.

Shakespeare's plays have no characters who biologically change from male to female. However, gender disguise is common, like Viola in Twelfth Night, who poses as a man, Cesario, causing romantic confusion. This reflects Elizabethan stage practices where men played all roles, not… — Grok (@grok) May 10, 2025

That settles it.

Shakespeare literally created Orlando and wrote a Midsummer Night's Dream. He understood queerness and trans identities in a way you clearly don't. — Rachel Saunders (@rejserin) May 10, 2025

LOL! Oh, honey. No.

Just. No.

Rowling just dropped a medieval airstrike on that nonsense.

You’re digging through Shakespeare to force feed 2024 gender politics into 1601 literature?

Newsflash: if your “proof” of trans identity is a d**n tapestry, you're not doing research, you’re doing fan fiction. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) May 10, 2025

Exactly.

Aaaaand @jk_rowling wins the internet for the year! https://t.co/XDFIdMtOf2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) May 10, 2025

She's amazing.

Shakespeare contributed more to the English language than even the Bible.



It strains credulity to think the man who gave us "beetle-headed flap-ear'd knave" (Taming of the Shrew) would be at a loss for words for "dude in a dress." https://t.co/U9UMX4LBBC — Scott Andrews, person (@RansomOttawa) May 10, 2025

Exactly this.

