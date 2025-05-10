Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Following the Science

ALOHA Hypocrisy: Hawaii Sues Oil Companies Over Climate Change, Save for the One...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on May 10, 2025
Leftism has destroyed science, turning it from an objective discipline based on rational, logical reasoning into a proxy for religious belief.

We see that in two major facets of 'science' (and those scare quotes are intentional): climate change and gender. This story deals with the latter.

A few weeks ago, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that women are adult human females and that 'trans women' are, by law, men. This really got a lot of Leftist knickers in a twist, including the Council for British Archaeology, which penned an angry screed about it:

The entire post reads:

-'Archaeological research has demonstrated that neither gender nor sex is simplistic and binary'

-Keir Starmer is 'transphobic'

-Trans people are facing a 'sustained assault by their government'

-'Trans men are men, trans women are women, non-binary people are non-binary'

-'Anti-trans rhetoric' must be 'stamped down'

You can read the entire asinine letter here.

But let's take this point by point.

Archaeological research has done no such thing. There's a distinct difference between the skeletal structure of men and women. Men have narrower pelvises, bigger skeletal frames, and tend to be larger. Women have wider pelvises to aid in childbirth and tend to have smaller skeletal frames.

Bones prove that sex is binary and simplistic.

Keir Starmer is a slimy, opportunistic politician who used the Supreme Court ruling as cover to read the political room, but he is not transphobic.

Defining women as adult human females is not a 'sustained assault by government.'

Trans men are women. Trans women are men. Non-binary people are often just nuts.

The Council for British Archaeology is made up of fascists.

These are people tasked with researching ancient history. We are definitely screwed.

Just insane.

They did not.

All of this.

They should all be fired and exiled from archaeology for the good of humanity.

And certainly not at the expense of women's rights.

We bet that would be fascinating and maddening at the same time.

This.

