Pseudo Science: Council for British Archaeology Pens Angry Letter About U.K. Court Following the Science

Leftism has destroyed science, turning it from an objective discipline based on rational, logical reasoning into a proxy for religious belief.

We see that in two major facets of 'science' (and those scare quotes are intentional): climate change and gender. This story deals with the latter.

A few weeks ago, the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that women are adult human females and that 'trans women' are, by law, men. This really got a lot of Leftist knickers in a twist, including the Council for British Archaeology, which penned an angry screed about it:

🚨Archaeology, a vocation concerned with historical reality, has been captured by gender ideology.



Over 700 academics have written a statement on the Supreme Court judgment. It is truly shocking:



-“Archaeological research has demonstrated that neither gender nor sex is… — James Esses (@JamesEsses) May 10, 2025

The entire post reads:

-'Archaeological research has demonstrated that neither gender nor sex is simplistic and binary' -Keir Starmer is 'transphobic' -Trans people are facing a 'sustained assault by their government' -'Trans men are men, trans women are women, non-binary people are non-binary' -'Anti-trans rhetoric' must be 'stamped down'

You can read the entire asinine letter here.

But let's take this point by point.

Archaeological research has done no such thing. There's a distinct difference between the skeletal structure of men and women. Men have narrower pelvises, bigger skeletal frames, and tend to be larger. Women have wider pelvises to aid in childbirth and tend to have smaller skeletal frames.

Bones prove that sex is binary and simplistic.

Keir Starmer is a slimy, opportunistic politician who used the Supreme Court ruling as cover to read the political room, but he is not transphobic.

Defining women as adult human females is not a 'sustained assault by government.'

Trans men are women. Trans women are men. Non-binary people are often just nuts.

The Council for British Archaeology is made up of fascists.

We are so screwed. — Suzie-Q Cthulu Kitty (@sioxielegend) May 10, 2025

These are people tasked with researching ancient history. We are definitely screwed.

A once scientific discipline captured by anthropologists, inc Prof Alice "bones have a gender identity" Roberts.

This startling stat from the article: "Between 1-5% of UK Archaeologists are trans."

That is 10-50 times the incidence in the general population. — 𝚃ｅ𝚣ｚ𝙰ｌ𝚊ｐ 👀 (@TezzaLap) May 10, 2025

Just insane.

What evidence are they basing that on? Did they find ancient non-binary skeletons or something? — Stefania (@IStefaniaI) May 10, 2025

They did not.

Academia is the biggest infective reservoir for a raft of toxic secular religions, not just Genderism as per above.

Also Blackism, Islamophile multiculturalism, Marxism, Climate catastrophism* and more.

All of which defy reality in different ways.

It needs a root & branch decult.… — WeAreNarrative (@AndyWest_tweets) May 10, 2025

All of this.

The intellectual rot evinced by this letter is so total, the question is whether there is anything but rot. In a sane world, all these lunatics would be fired on the basis of signing onto this farcical anti-science letter. Thank you for posting this remarkable self-indictment. — Gabriel (@Real___Gabriel) May 10, 2025

They should all be fired and exiled from archaeology for the good of humanity.

Trans Gender is just another term for crazy and yes, they’ve been around forever most probably. That doesn’t make it acceptable, special or privileged. We can’t protect every freak at the expense of the rest of society. https://t.co/0mtMUI6uAm — Lucille ❌ (@Lucille77316971) May 10, 2025

And certainly not at the expense of women's rights.

Most archaeologists are woke b/c they're highly gullible. At most universities, archaeology is a subset of anthropology & requires no biology background. I'm a zoologist who's worked alongside archaeologists my entire career. I could write a book... https://t.co/WaCWufTB2a — Susan J. Crockford (@sjc_pbs) May 10, 2025

We bet that would be fascinating and maddening at the same time.

It's not just gender idealogy. It's fully captured by the woke mind virus. Which includes all of the victim hierarchies.



The result is that humanity's history is aggressively and rapidly being erased and rewritten.



Get angry, fight back, save humanity's history. https://t.co/hqHUreSt7g — The Goob (@goob_the57373) May 10, 2025

This.

