'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer Over Gender

Not too long ago, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was a true believer -- some women had penises, trans women were women, and it was bigotry to say only women had cervixes.

Advertisement

But then the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that women are, in fact, women (and trans women are not). Now it's okay for Starmer to read the political winds and do the right thing.

The U.K. Conservative Party is having none of it, though.

Watch as Kemi Badenoch blasts Starmer for being a human weather vane:

"He doesn't have the balls"



Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the UK Conservative Party, asks the woke British Prime Minister to his face if he accepts the Supreme Court ruling that sex is biological in the law. Keir Starmer had previously claimed trans women are women. pic.twitter.com/Teq1EqCXmf — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) April 23, 2025

He does not answer her question or admit he was wrong.

What a slimy toad.

Weak men create hard times. The current times of the UK: pic.twitter.com/MaXk4tWkfK — Ollie Mathews (@OllieMathews14) April 23, 2025

He and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers should join a gym.

Of course he pivots to criticize her and others about future of her party to avoid expressing more of his opinion on the subject he was fully behind till the latest ruling. — Hugh Johnson (@NoTurdsHere) April 24, 2025

Because when the winds shift again, Starmer will go back to saying some women have penises.

The only thing biological here is his lack of a backbone. When Kemi’s bringing science and spine, and he’s bringing… HR-approved word salad. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) April 23, 2025

Like the politician he is.

The current path of all western societies, sans a sea change in the United states, will render them all unrecognizable by 2050.



Chaos and Fear will be the order of the day.



That and the enrichment of a few. They will empoverish 90% of people on the message of equity.



Fight! — TheRushZone (@Rush9261) April 24, 2025

In terms of the U.K., the coming Islamic takeover will render the gender question moot, anyway.

The U.K. should have more people like her.

Yeah, it is.

I can name a few that do not have the balls in Washington State https://t.co/PeWOlXEXt0 — MuthaPNW ❤️🐦‍🔥 (@muthaPNW) April 23, 2025

The entire Democratic Party, with some exceptions (no, not you, Gavin Newsom).

Kemi Badenoch, the leader of the UK Conservative Party had confirm that @Keir_Starmer "doesn't have the balls" https://t.co/WdFuya9Qs9 — LEO HO (@leonardick) April 24, 2025

She set him up and he confirmed the lack of balls.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.