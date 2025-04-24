Camping World CEO Closes Greenville, NC Location Amid Ongoing American Flag Battle With...
'He Doesn't Have the Balls!' U.K. Conservative Party Leader WRECKS Prime Minister Starmer Over Gender

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 8:00 PM on April 24, 2025
Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP

Not too long ago, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer was a true believer -- some women had penises, trans women were women, and it was bigotry to say only women had cervixes.

But then the U.K. Supreme Court ruled that women are, in fact, women (and trans women are not). Now it's okay for Starmer to read the political winds and do the right thing.

The U.K. Conservative Party is having none of it, though.

Watch as Kemi Badenoch blasts Starmer for being a human weather vane:

He does not answer her question or admit he was wrong.

What a slimy toad.

He and Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers should join a gym.

Because when the winds shift again, Starmer will go back to saying some women have penises.

Like the politician he is.

In terms of the U.K., the coming Islamic takeover will render the gender question moot, anyway.

The U.K. should have more people like her.

Yeah, it is.

The entire Democratic Party, with some exceptions (no, not you, Gavin Newsom).

She set him up and he confirmed the lack of balls.

