As NFL Draft Kicks Off In Green Bay, WI Gov. Tony Evers Shares CRINGE-TASTIC Video of Him Playing Catch

On behalf of the entire state of Wisconsin, this writer would like to apologize for our weak, feckless, and corrupt Democratic governor, Tony Evers.

Not only is he the genius behind the latest euphemism to erase women, 'inseminated persons,' but he's ruined Wisconsin's budget by abusing his line-item veto, and abused girls and children by vetoing bills prohibiting boys in girls' sports and medical 'transitioning' of kids.

Now he's come out with the most cringeworthy video this writer has ever seen, and because it's forever seared in her brain, she's sharing it with you:

WISCONSIN DEMOCRAT GOVERNOR CAN'T THROW A FOOTBALL.



This is incredibly embarrassing. The stereotypes are real. Democrats are beta girly men who never played sports, and it shows.



Vote republican, support real men and women, and save Americapic.twitter.com/N68m7H0ML5 — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) April 24, 2025

Egads.

The NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, WI, today and we guess this is to welcome players and teams to the Dairy State?

Why would he, or anyone on his campaign staff, think this would convince voters that he'd make a great Governor? — MrsRanchoFiesta 🇺🇸🎗🇮🇱 (@MrsRanchoFiesta) April 24, 2025

He's not bright.

Same vibes.

Like tampon Tim and his gun attempts.. — rbee (@rbeestweets) April 24, 2025

It worked so well for Tim, didn't it?

Imagine how bad the outtakes must’ve been if they used this one. — JackWard173 (@JWard173) April 24, 2025

Hahahahahahahahaha.

They must be so bad.

Why in the world would you film that, take a look at it to edit it, and think this would be a good thing to put out? At least put a video out to whatever this guy's strengths would be because athleticism surely ain't one of them. — M. Justin Curry (@CurryStorm) April 24, 2025

He has no strengths.

How he beat Scott Walker is beyond us.

Yikes.

Another reminder that the @packers have only won a Super Bowl when Wisconsin had a Republican Governor. @NFLDraft https://t.co/4QA7ZeOydx pic.twitter.com/iUnZk1NIdb — Scott Walker (@ScottWalker) April 24, 2025

Bring back the glory days.

Seriously, what is it with Democrat governors trying to convince the public they’re real men and utterly disabusing us of the notion?



He didn’t have to do this. https://t.co/FvXUnPMztV — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) April 24, 2025

But he did it.

A day after I gave credit to Tony for at least being able to hold a football more naturally than he chokes a fish, this video comes out.

Oof. https://t.co/Rk7uQPG9uS — Jay Weber (@JayWeber3) April 24, 2025

Oof, indeed.

They are so void of masculinity that no one, not one person in the entire process of bringing this to media said "Nope". https://t.co/AlFFgQMsyu — Allana Macroll (@CrazyLenny21) April 24, 2025

He's just like us. Or something.

Is that a Nerf? https://t.co/dKDgeyplm0 — Meg Ellefson (@megellefsonshow) April 24, 2025

It looks like a Wisconsin Badgers football. Might as well be a Nerf, though.