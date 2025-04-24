Amy McGrath Says the Military Going Green Will Save Lives on the Battlefield
As NFL Draft Kicks Off In Green Bay, WI Gov. Tony Evers Shares CRINGE-TASTIC Video of Him Playing Catch

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 7:00 PM on April 24, 2025
Meme

On behalf of the entire state of Wisconsin, this writer would like to apologize for our weak, feckless, and corrupt Democratic governor, Tony Evers.

Not only is he the genius behind the latest euphemism to erase women, 'inseminated persons,' but he's ruined Wisconsin's budget by abusing his line-item veto, and abused girls and children by vetoing bills prohibiting boys in girls' sports and medical 'transitioning' of kids.

Advertisement

Now he's come out with the most cringeworthy video this writer has ever seen, and because it's forever seared in her brain, she's sharing it with you:

Egads. 

The NFL Draft kicks off in Green Bay, WI, today and we guess this is to welcome players and teams to the Dairy State?

He's not bright.

Same vibes.

It worked so well for Tim, didn't it?

Hahahahahahahahaha.

They must be so bad.

He has no strengths.

How he beat Scott Walker is beyond us.

Yikes.

Bring back the glory days.

But he did it.

Oof, indeed.

He's just like us. Or something.

It looks like a Wisconsin Badgers football. Might as well be a Nerf, though.

Tags: FOOTBALL GOVERNOR NFL WISCONSIN

