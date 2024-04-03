Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls' School Sports

The Left will scream they champion women's rights, and then turn around and let biological men play women's sports -- putting women and girls at risk of bodily harm, as well as invading their privacy and stealing opportunities from them.

But this is 'progress' in 2024; biological women have to bend the knee to biological men who claim they're women.

Yay, tolerance.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers proudly vetoed a GOP bill that would require high school athletes to play on teams that align with their gender at birth.

BREAKING: I just vetoed Republicans’ anti-LGBTQ bill to ban trans and gender nonconforming kids from participating in school sports teams that align with their gender identity.



LGBTQ kids deserve our love and respect and support just like any other kid. pic.twitter.com/h4BT2uhj3K — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) April 2, 2024

We guess girls don't deserve love, respect, or support, do they, governor?

When did you start believing humans were actually gendered essences which could be accidentally housed in the wrong, and ultimately inconsequential, meatsack?



Female sports is for celebrating female excellence, it is not an affirmation experience for identity confused boys and… — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) April 2, 2024

Female excellence must take a backseat to male delusion.

Hello Governor Evers-

Don’t our girls deserve safe and fair competition also? Or they don’t really count??? — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) April 2, 2024

They apparently do not.

Giving love and respect is NOT done by allowing girls to be injured and have their opportunities stolen. — Paula Scanlan (@PaulaYScanlan) April 2, 2024

In Evers' world, some animals are more equal than others.

A man letting men compete against women.



I guess there is "institutionalized misogyny" after all, and you are the face of it, Tony! pic.twitter.com/qXq4MnOU9M — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) April 2, 2024

Yes, the Left is the face of institutionalized misogyny.

And proudly so, it seems.

Telling girls they have no right to fair sport and giving males access to girls’ locker rooms is not the civil rights movement you think it is.



It is misogyny.



Watch this young woman, say it better than I ever could. https://t.co/GRlVEA2ySq — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) April 2, 2024

We're sure Evers would just call that girl an intolerant bigot.

Why do you hate women? You disgust me.



-Sincerely a lifelong Wisconsin Resident — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) April 2, 2024

Co-signed.

And if a few girls have to be sexually assaulted in the locker room, so be it. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 2, 2024

Gotta break a few eggs to make an omelette.

So you want to get rid of title IX and the entire reason it was enacted, how misogynistic of you. — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) April 2, 2024

Yep. Title IX is basically dead law at this point.

Unpopular opinion: You can love and respect LGBTQ kids and still recognize that allowing biological boys to participate in girls sports is unfair and dangerous to biological girls.



They put ideology over common sense https://t.co/hb9cXdq96c — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) April 2, 2024

Yes.

Ideology trumps all.

Governor Tony just told young girls they don't matter.



And he's proud of it. https://t.co/EqukmLZ9AH — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) April 2, 2024

Yes he is.

Dude just condemned female athletes to a future of competing against men and he’s bragging about it. https://t.co/mYK1viSXAS — 𝐆𝐫𝐞𝐠 🏳️‍🌈 (@HarmfulOpinion) April 2, 2024

He'll campaign on it, too.

BREAKING: I hate women and children



Fixed it for you https://t.co/xZGmOU2vco — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 2, 2024

Can't argue with this.

If you live in WI, contact your state rep/senator. The veto can be overridden with a 2/3 majority vote like they did in Ohio recently. Public opinion/public outrage matters



This is Gov Evers 188 veto since taking office, the most vetoes issued by a Wisconsin governor in history… https://t.co/xZGmOU2vco — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) April 2, 2024

Also, THIS.

Imagine bragging about disappearing women and making them 2nd class beings. https://t.co/49FjDfbaU2 — Whatevs (@j035ich5pach) April 3, 2024

He thinks his unfettered support for abortion makes up for it, or something.

Shameful.

Contact your reps, WI voters. Tell them to override this veto.

***

