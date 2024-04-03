Adopt a Twitchy Editor Today, Nothing Annoys a Biden Supporter MORE
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers RATIOED Into Orbit for Veto of Bill Protecting Girls' School Sports

Amy Curtis  |  1:00 PM on April 03, 2024
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

The Left will scream they champion women's rights, and then turn around and let biological men play women's sports -- putting women and girls at risk of bodily harm, as well as invading their privacy and stealing opportunities from them.

But this is 'progress' in 2024; biological women have to bend the knee to biological men who claim they're women.

Yay, tolerance.

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers proudly vetoed a GOP bill that would require high school athletes to play on teams that align with their gender at birth.

We guess girls don't deserve love, respect, or support, do they, governor?

Female excellence must take a backseat to male delusion.

They apparently do not.

In Evers' world, some animals are more equal than others.

Just Shut Up: New York Judge Says the FDNY Firefighters Who Booed Letitia James Are 'Racists'
Grateful Calvin
Yes, the Left is the face of institutionalized misogyny.

And proudly so, it seems.

We're sure Evers would just call that girl an intolerant bigot.

Co-signed.

Gotta break a few eggs to make an omelette.

Yep. Title IX is basically dead law at this point.

Yes.

Ideology trumps all.

Yes he is.

He'll campaign on it, too.

Can't argue with this.

Also, THIS.

He thinks his unfettered support for abortion makes up for it, or something.

Shameful.

Contact your reps, WI voters. Tell them to override this veto.

***

