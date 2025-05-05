Rachel Bitecofer Earns the BEST Nickname for Claim That Trump Wants to 'Own Children's Minds'

Worst ... Star Wars Sequel ... EVER! J.B. Pritzker Comes Back for More...
Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 7:30 AM on May 05, 2025
Twitchy

Political scientist and committed leftist Rachel Bitecofer says so many dumb things on X that we sometimes are surprised that she's only an online 'influencer' and not a Democrat Congressional representative. She nearly rivals AOC or Jasmine Crockett in the number of own goals she regularly posts on the social media site. 

It would take all morning to recite how often Twitchy has highlighted Bitecofer and her unintentionally hilarious takes. Just last month, she threw an unhinged fit at conservative commentator Matt Walsh for saying he didn't want America to be the world's homeless shelter. Not long before that, she embarrassed herself in a Target store so badly, we almost mistook her for David Leavitt. 

When someone makes herself Twitchy fodder as often as Bitecofer does, they usually earn a nickname or two, such as Tampon Tim Walz or Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren. We hadn't found a perfect one for Bitecofer yet, but that may have changed this weekend when she posted a toxic take against White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. 

It all started with fake journalist Aaron Rupar posting a clip of Miller explaining, as only he can, why the Trump administration is ending the Department of Education. 

That sounds pretty awesome, and it sounds exactly like what America voted for in 2024. 

As an aside, there is something weird happening with Rupar. In recent months, we have noticed that he is not slamming everything related to Trump with his usual lies. He's even had some posts on X where he has defended the administration from smears by other leftists. Maybe he's trying to run away from his Urban Dictionary reputation. But that is a topic for another time. 

Rupar didn't try to lie about Miller's statement; he just transcribed the comments. But he knows who his followers are, so maybe he just decided to let them lie instead. That's where Bitecofer came in, claiming that an education that includes patriotism and civic values -- and that doesn't include woke Communist ideology -- is the Trump administration trying to 'own children's minds.'

If that sounds like classic Marxist projection from Bitecofer, that's only because it is. 

It's glaringly obvious that Bitecofer is accusing Miller of that which the left has been doing for decades, as schools have been caught countless times teaching gender ideology, critical race theory, and other fundamental tenets of cultural Marxism. 

These are all valid responses to Bitecofer's projection, but it was the next reply that made us spit out our drink laughing at Bitecofer's perfect new nickname. 

'Malignant Spice.'

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA. 

Chef's. Kiss. Mu-ah!

We're a little jealous we never came up with that one ourselves. But we're stealing it from now on. 

Malignant Spice IS a freak show, in more ways than one. Like most Marxists, she's obsessed with children in a very creepy way. The Trump administration's promise to free children from that grip is a direct threat to their cult, and they know it. 

It was likely all of the above. In Bitcofer's case, we're guessing she also swallowed a lot of her insecurities in the form of donuts. 

There's nothing wrong with what Miller said. Not to a normal person. But to leftists like Bitecofer, it makes them look into a mirror, and they HATE doing that.

That's all going to change, and that terrifies them. 

It's going to take a lot more than ending the Department of Education -- and it's going to take a lot longer than just one Trump administration -- to put an end to the woke Marxist death cult that has infiltrated American education for decades. 

But this is a good start.

And if 'Malignant Spice' Rachel Bitecofer hates that as much as she is showing here, that's a powerful signal that we are moving in the right direction. 

