Rachel Bitecofer Earns the BEST Nickname for Claim That Trump Wants to 'Own Children's Minds'

Political scientist and committed leftist Rachel Bitecofer says so many dumb things on X that we sometimes are surprised that she's only an online 'influencer' and not a Democrat Congressional representative. She nearly rivals AOC or Jasmine Crockett in the number of own goals she regularly posts on the social media site.

It would take all morning to recite how often Twitchy has highlighted Bitecofer and her unintentionally hilarious takes. Just last month, she threw an unhinged fit at conservative commentator Matt Walsh for saying he didn't want America to be the world's homeless shelter. Not long before that, she embarrassed herself in a Target store so badly, we almost mistook her for David Leavitt.

When someone makes herself Twitchy fodder as often as Bitecofer does, they usually earn a nickname or two, such as Tampon Tim Walz or Liz 'Fauxcahontas' Warren. We hadn't found a perfect one for Bitecofer yet, but that may have changed this weekend when she posted a toxic take against White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

It all started with fake journalist Aaron Rupar posting a clip of Miller explaining, as only he can, why the Trump administration is ending the Department of Education.

Stephen Miller: "Children will be taught to love America. Children will be taught to be patriots. Children will be taught civic values for schools that want federal taxpayer funding. So as we close the Dept of Education and provide funding to states, we're going to make sure… pic.twitter.com/0GQqTpWrYq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 1, 2025

That sounds pretty awesome, and it sounds exactly like what America voted for in 2024.

As an aside, there is something weird happening with Rupar. In recent months, we have noticed that he is not slamming everything related to Trump with his usual lies. He's even had some posts on X where he has defended the administration from smears by other leftists. Maybe he's trying to run away from his Urban Dictionary reputation. But that is a topic for another time.

Rupar didn't try to lie about Miller's statement; he just transcribed the comments. But he knows who his followers are, so maybe he just decided to let them lie instead. That's where Bitecofer came in, claiming that an education that includes patriotism and civic values -- and that doesn't include woke Communist ideology -- is the Trump administration trying to 'own children's minds.'

Stephen Miller: we will own your children’s minds



pic.twitter.com/TZi3Infxt2 — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) May 3, 2025

If that sounds like classic Marxist projection from Bitecofer, that's only because it is.

Nope. He’s promoting freeing children’s minds. The left agenda is to own them. That’s in the democrats playbook, Rachel. https://t.co/HWnT3Pp1VS — PayingTheBills (@PayingThaBills) May 4, 2025

Youre projecting, Rachel — Random HVAC Guy 🇺🇸 (@RandomHvacGuy) May 4, 2025

It's glaringly obvious that Bitecofer is accusing Miller of that which the left has been doing for decades, as schools have been caught countless times teaching gender ideology, critical race theory, and other fundamental tenets of cultural Marxism.

I listened to that whole clip and I did NOT hear him say "We will own your children's minds".

Therefore, you are lying for your own agenda & spreading misinformation on purpose OR you misunderstood what he was saying.



I think you were spreading misinformation, IMO. — Suzanne (@MayKelly) May 4, 2025

These are all valid responses to Bitecofer's projection, but it was the next reply that made us spit out our drink laughing at Bitecofer's perfect new nickname.

Not what he said, Malignant Spice. — Sigh... (@LoveMeSomeTX) May 4, 2025

'Malignant Spice.'

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA.

Chef's. Kiss. Mu-ah!

We're a little jealous we never came up with that one ourselves. But we're stealing it from now on.

Forcing sexual deviancy and revisionist history on children wasn’t a problem for you? If that wasn’t and this is, your mind is a freak-show. — Drew Scot (@AnswerThis4Me2) May 5, 2025

Malignant Spice IS a freak show, in more ways than one. Like most Marxists, she's obsessed with children in a very creepy way. The Trump administration's promise to free children from that grip is a direct threat to their cult, and they know it.

What was it that made you such a hater of American values? Was it your childhood? Did your parents not take care of you? I'm really super curious? — David Easley | Generalist (@RegD_RIA) May 4, 2025

It was likely all of the above. In Bitcofer's case, we're guessing she also swallowed a lot of her insecurities in the form of donuts.

He doesn’t say that but simply says a bunch of non-controversial common sense things. — Joe 2.0🎙️ (@joe4deadcat) May 4, 2025

What’s wrong with anything he said? Compare it to democratic ideology of the last 4 years. — 𝕯𝖔𝖓𝖓𝖞¹² (@donny_noyes) May 4, 2025

There's nothing wrong with what Miller said. Not to a normal person. But to leftists like Bitecofer, it makes them look into a mirror, and they HATE doing that.

Pretty sure every country on the planet teaches their children to love their country and be patriotic to their country.

Well, except for the USA. — Karl Smith (@Enfield1Ks) May 4, 2025

That's all going to change, and that terrifies them.

I’m entirely with Miller on this one. The communist experiment ran for decades and the results were conclusive; it is invariably a disaster. We should cultivate an appreciation of the freedoms we enjoy in America. https://t.co/bfFL3S7iJ6 — Roy Abrams (@RQA) May 4, 2025

It's going to take a lot more than ending the Department of Education -- and it's going to take a lot longer than just one Trump administration -- to put an end to the woke Marxist death cult that has infiltrated American education for decades.

But this is a good start.

And if 'Malignant Spice' Rachel Bitecofer hates that as much as she is showing here, that's a powerful signal that we are moving in the right direction.

