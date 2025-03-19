FROM THE TOP ROPE: Caitlyn Jenner Bodies Weirdo Tim Walz With Just Six...
Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on March 19, 2025
Twitchy

Matt Walsh rewrote the poem on the Statue of Liberty in response to the Left thinking that the poem is a magical, binding law requiring America to let the worst of the world's bad actors come to our country and live in luxury hotels at taxpayer expense.

It's not. Never was and never will be.

But Lefties were really mad at Walsh for speaking the truth. One of those Lefties is Rachel Bitecofer.

She was so mad, she used naughty words:

This may be one of the dumbest claims ever made on X, and that's quite the accomplishment.

An absolute Einstein.

It’s breathtaking in its stupidity.

Lefties like Rachel hate that vision of America, though.

It's a total mystery.

Literally.

This writer is pretty sure 

Yes, it would.

The Left keeps proving it daily.

The breadth and depth of her intellectualism is 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

The funny thing is, tomorrow Lefties like Rachel will go from saying America was founded as a 'homeless shelter' to saying it was founded by racist white supremacists.

The entire post reads:

This glistening, panting canola goblin genuinely believes that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson shook hands over an official government document that said 'our vision for this great country is to be a toilet bowl for Mexico, so that our children and our children's children may be taxed at 95% to keep illiterates from the southern hemisphere in luxury hotels.'

This struggling gristlebeast is more than likely referencing a poem written on the Statue of Liberty 100 years after the country was founded, because strugglers cannot tell the difference between the founding ethic of a Nation and some graffiti on a statue. They also never check on who wrote it. They assume it must be official policy because it's on something famous. This reveals how they think about all media.

Hey Rachel, I saw a bumper sticker on a car in a grocery store parking lot yesterday that said 'honk if you love pizza.' Why do you think our founders believed that honking for pizza was at the core of our national identity?

Well said.

Matt also responded in his wry manner:

Of all the things that are not true, this is the most not truest thing of all.

