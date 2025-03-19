Rachel Bitecofer Is SO TRIGGERED by Matt Walsh She Posts One of the DUMBEST Things We've Ever Read

Matt Walsh rewrote the poem on the Statue of Liberty in response to the Left thinking that the poem is a magical, binding law requiring America to let the worst of the world's bad actors come to our country and live in luxury hotels at taxpayer expense.

It's not. Never was and never will be.

But Lefties were really mad at Walsh for speaking the truth. One of those Lefties is Rachel Bitecofer.

She was so mad, she used naughty words:

America was literally born as the world's homeless shelter you dumbf**k. https://t.co/MVJ5XW4M4P — Rachel Bitecofer 🗽🦆 (@RachelBitecofer) March 18, 2025

This may be one of the dumbest claims ever made on X, and that's quite the accomplishment.

Yes, the grand vision of America was a giant homeless encampment. You are the smartest person on this app. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) March 18, 2025

An absolute Einstein.

Sometimes someone writes something so unbelievable stupid that i struggle to make a humorous retort.



You have accomplished this.



Congrats, i guess? — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) March 18, 2025

It’s breathtaking in its stupidity.

People exactly like YOU are why democrats are polling at their lowest level ever. America was founded to be the home of the free & brave. People came to create their own path forward for success. It wasn’t created to be a hobo homeless camp for losers with no ambition.Good grief. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) March 19, 2025

Lefties like Rachel hate that vision of America, though.

With messaging like this how are you guys losing? — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) March 18, 2025

It's a total mystery.

It literally was not. — Rick (@rickytwalsh) March 18, 2025

Literally.

No, it was born by men overthrowing a tyrant who wanted to tax those men without providing any benefit to them.



Pull your head out of your fat a** and understand that America was born by people who opposed everything you stand for. — Suboptimal (@SuboptimalAGI) March 18, 2025

This writer is pretty sure

I like the clarity of prohibited persons in the Immigration Act of 1891. It basically would deny entry to anybody likely to be a Democrat in 2025. pic.twitter.com/8XXjoFHBwf — FiredFed (@FiredFed1) March 18, 2025

Yes, it would.

The Left keeps proving it daily.

We always had moratoriums between waves of immigration. We had laws governing whom we allowed in, and even multiple decades of immigration restriction.



You claim to be an intellectual?



Wow. — 🪬Autonomous Allie Zone🪬Ⓥ (@AutonomousAllie) March 19, 2025

The breadth and depth of her intellectualism is 'ORANGE MAN BAD!'

Fighting bloody frontier wars for centuries to build civilization out of a wilderness is not, in fact, the same as being a welfare recipient in a homeless shelter



American was born as a land of frontier civilization and conquest, not a hive of welfare receiving villainy https://t.co/cJhptPX5OJ pic.twitter.com/ptO6OIEJQq — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) March 18, 2025

The funny thing is, tomorrow Lefties like Rachel will go from saying America was founded as a 'homeless shelter' to saying it was founded by racist white supremacists.

This is what 100% of Democrats and "liberals" (unstable mental patients) believe, and this is what they look like.



This glistening, panting canola goblin genuinely believes that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson shook hands over an official government document that said… https://t.co/rpFmxh3TEe pic.twitter.com/SBgALzwx97 — hoe_math (@ItIsHoeMath) March 18, 2025

The entire post reads:

This glistening, panting canola goblin genuinely believes that George Washington and Thomas Jefferson shook hands over an official government document that said 'our vision for this great country is to be a toilet bowl for Mexico, so that our children and our children's children may be taxed at 95% to keep illiterates from the southern hemisphere in luxury hotels.' This struggling gristlebeast is more than likely referencing a poem written on the Statue of Liberty 100 years after the country was founded, because strugglers cannot tell the difference between the founding ethic of a Nation and some graffiti on a statue. They also never check on who wrote it. They assume it must be official policy because it's on something famous. This reveals how they think about all media. Hey Rachel, I saw a bumper sticker on a car in a grocery store parking lot yesterday that said 'honk if you love pizza.' Why do you think our founders believed that honking for pizza was at the core of our national identity?

Well said.

Matt also responded in his wry manner:

This is not even remotely close to true https://t.co/W4eIfmY4tb — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2025

Of all the things that are not true, this is the most not truest thing of all.